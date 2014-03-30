SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)

Name Description

Surender Tuteja Shri. Surendra Kumar Tuteja is the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of SML Isuzu Limited since 29th June, 2005. Mr. S. K. Tuteja holds a Master's degree in Commerce from Delhi University. He joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1968 and retired from the IAS in 2005 as Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. Mr. Tuteja's service career with the Government in Punjab and at the Centre covered key assignments in various Government Departments. He was the Chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Board from July 1997 to December 1998, the Chairman of the Central Warehousing Corporation from July 2005 to January 2008 and the Chairman of the Pay Commission of the Government of Punjab from November, 2006 to April 2009. Mr. Tuteja has over 42 years of experience in diverse fields which include district administration, education, industry, trade, commerce, finance and corporate matters. He joined Board on 20th June , 1998.

Eiichi Seto Mr. Eiichi Seto has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of SML Isuzu Limited with effect from December 25, 2013. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Law from Waseda University, Tokyo (Japan). Mr. Seto joined Sumitomo Corporation in 1982 and has several years of experience in the motor vehicles department. In 1993 Mr. Seto was appointed as the Manager of the Detroit office of Sumitomo Corporation, America and is currently General Manager, Automotive Manufacturing Business Department. Mr. Seto has over 28 years of experience in the automobile industry.

Parvesh Madan Mr. Parvesh Madan is a Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Pankaj Bajaj Mr. Pankaj Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of SML Isuzu Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand (1996) and pursued an executive Management program from University of Maryland in the Year 2000. Mr. Bajaj is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA), associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ACS) and Associate member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (AICWA). He started his career in 1995 with Deloitte Haskins & Sells. He joined Sumitomo Corporation India Private Limited in 1997 as Company Secretary. He currently holds the post of Corporate Officer and Company Secretary and handles diversified corporate department responsibilities for the Company which operates across a spectrum of sectors including Automobiles, Chemicals and Electronics. Mr.Bajaj has over 14 years of experience in areas such as corporate planning, legal and secretarial matters, corporate finance, risk management, taxation and internal controls. He joined the Board on July, 2006. Mr. Bajaj is Director of Sumitomo Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

Masaki Nakajima Mr. Masaki Nakajima is Non-Executive Director SML Isuzu Ltd., from 07th May, 2013 as a Non Executive Director on our Board. He holds a bachelor's degree from Waseda University, Japan. He joined Sumitomo Corporation in 1985 and since then has held several positions in Corporate Planning, Coordination and Marketing department and is currently General Manager, Automotive Division.

Pramod Nanda Mr. Pramod Kumar Nanda is Non-Executive Independent Director of SML Isuzu Limited. He holds a degree in Commerce and is a Qualified Chartered Accountant. He has held several key managerial positions with multi national companies, both in India and abroad such as Remington Rand, Philips Electronics and Metal Box. Mr. Nanda was appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Metal Box India in 1970. Mr. Nanda was the founder president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and has also served as a member of committees of Confederation of British Industry and United Kingdom South Africa Trade Association. He has been a guest lecturer at the International Management Institute, Geneva. Mr. Nanda currently heads a consultancy firm focusing on international business strategy. Mr. Nanda has over 50 years of experience in diverse business arenas and is widely acknowledged as on finance, corporate affairs, industry, trade & commerce, international business strategy etc. Mr. Nanda is Chairman of JMG Corporation Limited and1 Vascular Concepts Limited and Director of GE Capital Investment Pvt. Ltd.

Sudhir Nayar Mr. Sudhir Nayar has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SML Isuzu Ltd., on 6th August, 2013. Mr. Nayar has worked in the Sales and Marketing functions for over 30 years in various capacities, the last one being General Manager, East with Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Prior to that he worked with Tatas in their Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) part of the business with Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO) for nineteen years. He has also been a guest lecturer in various business colleges during the last eight years. Mr. Nayar has also been involved in taking full semester courses in various aspects of Marketing Management and Distribution Management. He has also served as a Director with Modern Foods and Industries Limited (A Company manufacturing breads and biscuits which was acquired by HUL) and was the Chairman of KSIL - a joint sector Company of HUL and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) - a West Bengal State Government Developmental Company.