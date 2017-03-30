Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
SMT.L on London Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fiona McBain
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chair of the Board
|
Justin Dowley
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
John Kay
|2017
|Non-Executive Senior Independent Director
|
Patrick Maxwell
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Paola Subacchi
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Fiona McBain
|Ms. Fiona C. McBain is Non-Executive Independent Chair of the Board of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. She is the former chief executive of Scottish Friendly Assurance, a mutually owned financial services group with over 1,000,000 policyholders. Fiona was appointed a Director in 2009. Before joining Scottish Friendly in 1998, Fiona, a chartered accountant, was employed by Prudential plc and Arthur Young (now Ernst & Young) where she spent some time working across a number of industry sectors, both in the UK and in the United States. She is also a trustee of Save the Children UK and non-executive director of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy and Dixons Carphone plc.
|
Justin Dowley
|Mr. Justin Dowley is Non-Executive Director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. He is a former international investment banker and was appointed a Director in September 2015. He qualified as a chartered accountant at Price Waterhouse in 1980. Subsequently he was a director of Morgan Grenfell & Co. Limited, Head of Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch Europe and a founder partner of Tricorn Partners LLP. Formerly the Chairman of Intermediate Capital Group plc he is currently a non-executive director of Melrose Industries plc, Novae Group plc and a number of private companies.
|
John Kay
|Prof. John A. Kay FBA, FRSE, is Non-Executive Senior Independent Director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. He has a distinguished record as an economist, academic, author and commentator on business, government and economic issues. John was appointed a Director in 2008. He is a fellow of St John’s College, University of Oxford and Investment Officer of the College and he is a director of Value and Income Trust PLC.
|
Patrick Maxwell
|Prof. Patrick Maxwell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the Regius Professor of Physic and Head of the School of Clinical Medicine at Cambridge University. He was appointed a Director on 1 April 2016. Patrick has extensive knowledge and experience of the biotechnology sector and holds a Wellcome Trust senior investigator award for his research on oxygen sensing. He was elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2005. He is currently a director of the Global Medical Excellence Cluster (GMEC) and a member of the boards of MedCity, Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP) and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
|
Paola Subacchi
|Dr. Paola Subacchi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is an economist, writer and commentator on the functioning and governance of the international financial and monetary system. Paola was appointed to the Board in 2014. She is the author of ‘The People’s Money: How China is building a global currency’ (Columbia University Press, 2017). She is a senior fellow at Chatham House, visiting professor at the University of Bologna, a governor of St Marylebone School in London and an advisory member of Wilton Park (FCO). An Italian national, she studied at Università Bocconi in Milan and at the University of Oxford. In 2016 she was awarded the honour Cavaliere della Stella d’Italia.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Fiona McBain
|31,141
|
Justin Dowley
|36,293
|
John Kay
|31,097
|
Patrick Maxwell
|32,576
|
Paola Subacchi
|33,175
As Of 30 Mar 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Fiona McBain
|0
|0
|
Justin Dowley
|0
|0
|
John Kay
|0
|0
|
Patrick Maxwell
|0
|0
|
Paola Subacchi
|0
|0