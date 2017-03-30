Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)

Name Description

Fiona McBain Ms. Fiona C. McBain is Non-Executive Independent Chair of the Board of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. She is the former chief executive of Scottish Friendly Assurance, a mutually owned financial services group with over 1,000,000 policyholders. Fiona was appointed a Director in 2009. Before joining Scottish Friendly in 1998, Fiona, a chartered accountant, was employed by Prudential plc and Arthur Young (now Ernst & Young) where she spent some time working across a number of industry sectors, both in the UK and in the United States. She is also a trustee of Save the Children UK and non-executive director of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy and Dixons Carphone plc.

Justin Dowley Mr. Justin Dowley is Non-Executive Director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. He is a former international investment banker and was appointed a Director in September 2015. He qualified as a chartered accountant at Price Waterhouse in 1980. Subsequently he was a director of Morgan Grenfell & Co. Limited, Head of Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch Europe and a founder partner of Tricorn Partners LLP. Formerly the Chairman of Intermediate Capital Group plc he is currently a non-executive director of Melrose Industries plc, Novae Group plc and a number of private companies.

John Kay Prof. John A. Kay FBA, FRSE, is Non-Executive Senior Independent Director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. He has a distinguished record as an economist, academic, author and commentator on business, government and economic issues. John was appointed a Director in 2008. He is a fellow of St John’s College, University of Oxford and Investment Officer of the College and he is a director of Value and Income Trust PLC.

Patrick Maxwell Prof. Patrick Maxwell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the Regius Professor of Physic and Head of the School of Clinical Medicine at Cambridge University. He was appointed a Director on 1 April 2016. Patrick has extensive knowledge and experience of the biotechnology sector and holds a Wellcome Trust senior investigator award for his research on oxygen sensing. He was elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2005. He is currently a director of the Global Medical Excellence Cluster (GMEC) and a member of the boards of MedCity, Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP) and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.