Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

Name Description

Arathi Krishna Ms. Arathi Krishna serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since June 2010. She served as Executive Director of the Company. She completed her Master of Arts (MA) in Economics at the Stella Maris College and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Michigan Business School, USA. She has undergone on-the-job training in USA after completion of her MBA Program. Ms Arathi Krishna started her career in 1990 as a Management Trainee in the Company. After training, she was appointed as Manager - Business Strategy and Systems in 1993 and became General Manager in 1998.

K. Ramesh Shri. K. Ramesh is Non-Executive Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since 1971. He is an Industrialist, has a Master of Arts. He has managerial experience spanning over 50 years. He took initial management training in T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Limited. He joined the Board of the Company in December 1971.

Heramb Hajarnavis Shri. Heramb R. Hajarnavis serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Sundram Fasteners Ltd., effective September 20, 2017.

C. Narayanan Shri. C. V. Karthik Narayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since April 2006. He holds Bachelor of Engineering. He has managerial experience spanning over 45 years in the automobile industry. He was past President of Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and Automotive Research Association of India. He was also past Chairman of Association of Indian Engineering Industry — Southern Region, now Confederation of Indian Industry (CIJ). Presently, he is National Council Member of CII.

V. Narayanan Shri. V. Narayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since 1994. He holds M.Sc (Chem) from Madras University and has managerial experience spanning over 45 years. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Pond’s (India) Limited. He has been associated with the Company as Director since September 1994. By virtue of his long managerial experience, he has expertise in management and administration.