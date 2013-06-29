Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)
SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
118.35INR
19 Oct 2017
118.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-2.91%)
Rs-3.55 (-2.91%)
Prev Close
Rs121.90
Rs121.90
Open
Rs121.95
Rs121.95
Day's High
Rs121.95
Rs121.95
Day's Low
Rs117.50
Rs117.50
Volume
356,580
356,580
Avg. Vol
1,046,293
1,046,293
52-wk High
Rs133.80
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05
Rs47.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ravi Sanghi
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Agrawal
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bina Engineer
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Nirubha Gohil
|2011
|Whole Time Director
|
Aditya Sanghi
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Alok Sanghi
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Mahendra Dooger
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
C. S. V. Rao
|2011
|Independent Director - IDBI Nominee
|
Devidas Kambale
|64
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
T. M. Jagan Mohan
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
R. Pandey
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
D. B. N. Rao
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sadashiv Sawrikar
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ravi Sanghi
|
Anil Agrawal
|
Bina Engineer
|Smt. Bina Engineer is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. She has done Chartered Accountancy. She has 20 years of experience in the field of Project And corporate Finance. She has worked in NBFCs prior to her employment with the company. Presently, she is responsible for the corporate and project finance affairs of the Company.
|
Nirubha Gohil
|
Aditya Sanghi
|Shri. Aditya Sanghi is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He is a Master of Engineering (Industrial and Systems Engineering) and Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York. He has worked as Team Leader of Senior Design Project in SPX Lightin Corp., Rochester, New York. Prior to this, he was engaged as an Industrial Engineer (Internship) in TRW Automotive and Electronics Group, New York and Parker Hannifin Corporation, RAC Division, Lyons, New York. Based on his qualifications and work experience, his engineering skills covers Project Management, Production and Quality Control whereas he has business skills of Strategic Policies and Management, amongst others. Presently, he heads the Company’s cement manufacturing operations and is overall responsible for the corporate strategy at Sanghipuram, Kutch.
|
Alok Sanghi
|Shri. Alok Sanghi is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He has done MBA in Finance and Management from the Indiana University, Kelley School of Business, Bloomington, USA. His course work encompassed Corporate Financial Strategy, International Finance, Marketing Strategy and Planning, Venture Capital, Micro Economic Theory etc., at the same time sharpening his technical skills at Bloomberg in Risk Stimulation Modeling, HTML, Microsoft Office and ‘C’ programming language. Presently, he is responsible for the marketing strategies and corporate affairs of the Company.
|
Mahendra Dooger
|
C. S. V. Rao
|
Devidas Kambale
|
T. M. Jagan Mohan
|Shri. T. M. Jagan Mohan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management from The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was earlier associated with M/s. IDPL and other reputed business associates and has more than 25 years of experience and has handled various assignments and during his tenure as a Director.
|
R. Pandey
|
D. B. N. Rao
|
Sadashiv Sawrikar
|Shri. Sadashiv Sawrikar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant in practice at Hyderabad. He is a Non- Executive Independent Director of Sanghi Industries. He has more than 25 years of experience and has handled various assignments and during his tenure as a Director, the Company has also immensely benefited by his mature advice. He holds Directorships of M/s. L. N. Polyester Ltd., Microbex India Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ravi Sanghi
|15,800,000
|
Anil Agrawal
|--
|
Bina Engineer
|441,282
|
Nirubha Gohil
|--
|
Aditya Sanghi
|300,000
|
Alok Sanghi
|300,000
|
Mahendra Dooger
|--
|
C. S. V. Rao
|--
|
Devidas Kambale
|--
|
T. M. Jagan Mohan
|--
|
R. Pandey
|--
|
D. B. N. Rao
|--
|
Sadashiv Sawrikar
|--
As Of 29 Jun 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ravi Sanghi
|0
|0
|
Anil Agrawal
|0
|0
|
Bina Engineer
|0
|0
|
Nirubha Gohil
|0
|0
|
Aditya Sanghi
|0
|0
|
Alok Sanghi
|0
|0
|
Mahendra Dooger
|0
|0
|
C. S. V. Rao
|0
|0
|
Devidas Kambale
|0
|0
|
T. M. Jagan Mohan
|0
|0
|
R. Pandey
|0
|0
|
D. B. N. Rao
|0
|0
|
Sadashiv Sawrikar
|0
|0