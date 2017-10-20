Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

Name Description

Christoffel Wiese Dr. Christoffel Hendrik Wiese is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He was Supervisory Director at the Company from December 1, 2015 to May 30, 2016. He has been a non-executive director of SIHL since 2015.

Markus Jooste Mr. Markus Johannes Jooste is Chief Executive Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Executive Officer at SIHL since 2000. He joined the group in 1988.

Deenadayalen Konar Dr. Deenadayalen Konar is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Lead Independent Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board from December 1, 2015 to May 30, 2016. He has been Independent non-executive chairman of SIHL since 2008. He joined the SIHL board in 1998.

Andries La Grange Mr. Andries Benjamin la Grange is Chief Financial Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Financial Officer at SIHL since 2013.

Daniel van der Merwe Mr. Daniel Maree van der Merwe is Chief Operating Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Operating Officer at SIHL since 2013. He joined the group in 1998.

Stefanes Booysen Dr. Stefanes Francois Booysen is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 2009.

Claas Daun Mr. Claas Edmund Daun is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 1998. He joined the group in 1992.

Thierry Guibert Mr. Thierry Louis Joseph Guibert is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer of Conforama from 2008. He also served as Executive Director of SIHL from May 2011 until December 2014.

Angela Krueger-Steinhoff Ms. Angela Krueger-Steinhoff is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. She has been an alternate non-executive director of SIHL since 2007.

Marthinus Lategan Dr. Marthinus Theunis Lategan is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since September 2011.

Heather Sonn Ms. Heather Joan Sonn is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. She has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 2013.

Bruno Steinhoff Mr. Bruno Ewald Steinhoff is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been a non-executive director of SIHL since 2008.

Jacob Wiese Mr. Jacob Daniel Wiese is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He currently also serves on the board of various companies, including listed companies. He is an alternate and/or non-executive director of the following companies: Shoprite Holdings Limited, Pepkor Holdings, Invicta Holdings, Tradehold. He has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd since June 2014 Jacob joined the investment committee of the Titan Group of companies in 2010, through which the Wiese family owns controlling stakes in Africa’s largest food and clothing retailers and holds other private and publicly listed investments. In 1999, he obtained a BA degree in Value & Policy studies at the University of Stellenbosch. In 2004 he completed his Masters in International Economics & Management, at Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, Italy. He graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2008 with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) after which he completed his pupillage at The Cape Bar and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of South Africa in 2009.