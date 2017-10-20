Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,101.69ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Markus Jooste
|55
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Deenadayalen Konar
|62
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Andries La Grange
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|58
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Stefanes Booysen
|53
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Claas Daun
|71
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Thierry Guibert
|44
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Angela Krueger-Steinhoff
|43
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Marthinus Lategan
|59
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Heather Sonn
|44
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Bruno Steinhoff
|77
|2015
|Supervisory Director
|
Jacob Wiese
|35
|2016
|Supervisory Director
|
Johan Zyl
|59
|2016
|Supervisory Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Christoffel Wiese
|Dr. Christoffel Hendrik Wiese is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He was Supervisory Director at the Company from December 1, 2015 to May 30, 2016. He has been a non-executive director of SIHL since 2015.
|
Markus Jooste
|Mr. Markus Johannes Jooste is Chief Executive Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Executive Officer at SIHL since 2000. He joined the group in 1988.
|
Deenadayalen Konar
|Dr. Deenadayalen Konar is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Lead Independent Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board from December 1, 2015 to May 30, 2016. He has been Independent non-executive chairman of SIHL since 2008. He joined the SIHL board in 1998.
|
Andries La Grange
|Mr. Andries Benjamin la Grange is Chief Financial Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Financial Officer at SIHL since 2013.
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|Mr. Daniel Maree van der Merwe is Chief Operating Officer at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Chief Operating Officer at SIHL since 2013. He joined the group in 1998.
|
Stefanes Booysen
|Dr. Stefanes Francois Booysen is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 2009.
|
Claas Daun
|Mr. Claas Edmund Daun is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 1998. He joined the group in 1992.
|
Thierry Guibert
|Mr. Thierry Louis Joseph Guibert is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer of Conforama from 2008. He also served as Executive Director of SIHL from May 2011 until December 2014.
|
Angela Krueger-Steinhoff
|Ms. Angela Krueger-Steinhoff is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. She has been an alternate non-executive director of SIHL since 2007.
|
Marthinus Lategan
|Dr. Marthinus Theunis Lategan is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since September 2011.
|
Heather Sonn
|Ms. Heather Joan Sonn is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. She has been an Independent non-executive director of SIHL since 2013.
|
Bruno Steinhoff
|Mr. Bruno Ewald Steinhoff is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. since December 1, 2015. He has been a non-executive director of SIHL since 2008.
|
Jacob Wiese
|Mr. Jacob Daniel Wiese is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He currently also serves on the board of various companies, including listed companies. He is an alternate and/or non-executive director of the following companies: Shoprite Holdings Limited, Pepkor Holdings, Invicta Holdings, Tradehold. He has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd since June 2014 Jacob joined the investment committee of the Titan Group of companies in 2010, through which the Wiese family owns controlling stakes in Africa’s largest food and clothing retailers and holds other private and publicly listed investments. In 1999, he obtained a BA degree in Value & Policy studies at the University of Stellenbosch. In 2004 he completed his Masters in International Economics & Management, at Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, Italy. He graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2008 with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) after which he completed his pupillage at The Cape Bar and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of South Africa in 2009.
|
Johan Zyl
|Dr. Johan van Zyl is Supervisory Director at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. effective May 30, 2016. He has been the group chief executive officer of Sanlam Limited. He remains a non-executive director of Sanlam and also serves on the boards of Santam Life Insurance Limited and Sanlam Limited. Johan also acts as Chairman of ASISA, serves as a Council Member of the University of Pretoria and is Chairman of the Vumelana Advisory Fund. He joined the University of Pretoria as lecturer in the department of Agricultural Economics in June 1983 and served in several positions and ultimately, as Vice Chancellor and Principal for the term January 1997 to July 2001, when he joined Santam Limited, as Chief Executive Officer. During the period 1985 to 1996, Johan also consulted and served as part time lecturer to several universities and organisations which included Michigan State University, USA, USAID and the Agricultural and Natural Resources Department, World Bank, Washington DC. He served as member to a number of Governmental Committees and other associations and received numerous awards, including the Sunday Times Business Leader of the year award in 2014 and the AABLA award as Business Leader of the year (Southern Africa) in 2015. He obtained the following degrees from the University of Pretoria in South Africa; BSc (Agricultural Science), B.Sc(Hons)(Agric) (cum laude) and M.Sc (Agric)(cum laude) and D.Sc(Agric). He also obtained the degree PhD in Economics from VISTA University in 1990.
As Of
