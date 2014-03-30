Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)
SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
27.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Dinesh Patel
|80
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Arun Patel
|81
|2012
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
Hitesh Mehta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
S Dangayach
|62
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Amit Patel
|48
|Group Managing Director, Executive Director
Rahul Patel
|54
|Group Managing Director, Executive Director
Ramnikbhai Ambani
|89
|1994
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Narendra Bansal
|69
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Indira Parikh
|72
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Parikh
|60
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashwin Shah
|77
|2002
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Lavkumar Shah
|57
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Dinesh Patel
|Shri. Dinesh B. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Ltd., effective October 12, 2012. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.
Arun Patel
|Shri. Arun P. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Limited effective October 12, 2012. His other directorships includes Sintex International Limited and tandrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.
Hitesh Mehta
S Dangayach
|Shri. S. B. Dangayach is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Hons)., P.G.D.B.A from IIM Ahmedabad. He has 3 decades of experience in plastics.
Amit Patel
|Shri. Amit D. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MT (USA). His other directorships includes Star Line Leasings Ltd,Zep Infratech Limited, Sintex Infra projects Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd., Sintex Oil and Gas Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd.
Rahul Patel
|Shri. Rahul A. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MBA (USA). His other Directorships includes Sintex Infra Projects Limited, Bright AutoPlast Limited.
Ramnikbhai Ambani
|Shri. Ramnikbhai H. Ambani is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist. His directorships in other public limited companies includedes Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Narendra Bansal
Indira Parikh
|Smt. Professor Dr. Indira J. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. She is Professor and specialization in Organisation development design and institution building . Her other directorships includes Mahindra Gujarat Tractors Ltd, Anil Products Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation.
Rajesh Parikh
|Dr. Rajesh B. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is a Consultant Physician since last 26 years.
Ashwin Shah
|Shri. Ashwin Lalbhai Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. His other directoships includes The Ahmedabad Victoria Iron Works Ltd.
Lavkumar Shah
|Dr. Lavkumar Kantilal Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Dinesh Patel
|28,474,200
Arun Patel
|28,187,600
Hitesh Mehta
|--
S Dangayach
|18,557,100
Amit Patel
|45,846,900
Rahul Patel
|45,325,100
Ramnikbhai Ambani
|--
Narendra Bansal
|--
Indira Parikh
|--
Rajesh Parikh
|--
Ashwin Shah
|--
Lavkumar Shah
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Dinesh Patel
|0
|0
Arun Patel
|0
|0
Hitesh Mehta
|0
|0
S Dangayach
|0
|0
Amit Patel
|0
|0
Rahul Patel
|0
|0
Ramnikbhai Ambani
|0
|0
Narendra Bansal
|0
|0
Indira Parikh
|0
|0
Rajesh Parikh
|0
|0
Ashwin Shah
|0
|0
Lavkumar Shah
|0
|0