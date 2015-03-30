Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

Name Description

Ravi Menon Mr. Ravi P. N. C. Menon has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of SOBHA LIMITED., effective June 30, 2012. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University, USA. He has ten years experience in the field of construction and development. He is responsible for developing the strategic vision of the Company, establishing the organisations’ goals and objectives and directing the Company towards its fulfilment. He focuses on the overall functioning of the Company with particular emphasis on product delivery, project execution, quality control, technology advancement, process and information technology and customer satisfaction. He supervises the performance of various departments in the organisation such as Sales & Marketing, Estimation, Cost Audit, Value Engineering, Landscaping, Human Resources, QST, Purchase, Architects etc.

J. Sharma Mr. J. C. Sharma, B.Com, ACA, ACS, is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of SOBHA LIMITED., since May 06, 2012. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over three decades of experience in diversified industries such as automobiles, textiles and steel. He was previously associated with organisations of repute such as Auto Distributors Limited, Bhoruka Steels Limited and Grasim Industries Limited in varied capacities. Mr. J.C. Sharma is entrusted with the responsibility of managing the overall affairs of the Company and is responsible for achieving the targets of the Company. He plays an instrumental role in spearheading the growth mantle of the Company.

Meleveetil Damodaran Shri. Meleveetil Damodaran is Non-Executive Independent Director of SOBHA LIMITED., since January 29, 2010. He holds degrees in Economics and Law from the Universities of Madras and Delhi respectively. He is a retired official of the Indian Administrative Service. He has over 42 years of experience in Government, financial services and public sector enterprises. He was an officer on special duty with the Reserve Bank of India which dealt primarily with the restructuring of three identified weak public sector banks. He was also instrumental in turning around the Unit Trust of India. He was elected as the Chairman of the Emerging Markets Committee of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). He is a former Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before which he headed the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI).

S. Gupta Dr. S. K. Gupta, Ph.D., is Non- Executive Independent Director of SOBHA LIMITED. He is a Metallurgical Engineer with a Ph.D. (Tech.) and D.Sc. (Tech.) from Moscow. He has over 53 years of experience in the field of metallurgy, engineering and management in the steel domain. He has been associated with several reputed organisations in varied capacities such as Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Limited, Rourkela Steel Plant, Steel Authority of India Limited and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited. He was Professor and Head of Department of Metallurgy Engineering at IIT Bombay. He has served on the Executive Board of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), Committee of Technology of International Iron & Steel Institute, Belgium and Board of Governors of National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology. He also served as the Chairman of the Government of India task force on Steel Growth plan till 2010.

R. Rao Mr. R. V. S. Rao is Non- Executive Independent Director of SOBHA LIMITED. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mysore and a bachelor’s degree in law from Bangalore University. He is a fellow member of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has over 42 years of experience in the areas of banking and finance. He has served on the Board of Directors of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. As a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Consultant, he was the team leader that reviewed operations and made recommendations for the Housing Finance Company, Ghana, Africa. He also led the consultancy team, which advised the National Development Bank of Sri Lanka in establishing its mortgage finance business. He is an associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and a life member of All India Management Association.