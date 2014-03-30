Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

Name Description

Shreekant Somany Shri. Shreekant Somany is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. Shri. Somany is a graduate and holds a Bachelor’s degree in science. He has over three decades of experience in Ceramics Tiles, Sanitaryware and Glass Industry. He has been on the Board of the Company since 1st September, 1992, and has taken innovative steps to make the organisation a world-class Company in ceramic tiles. He played a role in the invention of the Company’s patented product VC (Vielcraft) shield, which is a high-abrasion resistant glaze tile. He contributes and holds prestigious offices in social and intellectual organisations. He was a member of the CII Delegation to Russia led by the Union Commerce Minister in September, 2009. He was Chairman of “CERAGLASS 2010”, an exhibition held in November, 2010, jointly organised by the CII, Government of Rajasthan and the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Abhishek Somany Shri. Abhishek Somany is Joint Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is an industrialist and currently the Executive Director of S P L Ltd. and on the Board of the Company since 30.09.2001. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Richmond University, U.K. with specialisation in finance and marketing. He received specialised intensive training of manufacturing Ceramic Tiles in Pilkington’s Tiles, U.K. at their Manchester and Brighton Plants. He has also attended Advanced Management Course at Sunridge Park, U.K.

Siddharath Bindra Mr. Siddharath Bindra is Independent Additional Director of the company. Mr. Bindra is Masters in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He is Managing Director of Biba Apparels Private Limited. He possesses vast knowledge and experience in the field of Textile and Apparel Industry.

R. Daga Shri. R. K. Daga is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is a graduate in Commerce (B. Com), B.I.M. Graduate (England). He is director of S P L Ltd. since 10th September, 1988. He holds Post Graduate degree in Business Management from UK and having past experience in field of engineering and finance. He was President of Federation of Small and Medium Industries.

R. Gaggar Shri. R.L. Gaggar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is B.A (Hons) & LL.B, practicing as Solicitor and Advocate in the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata for the last fifty years. He holds experience in the field of litigation and consulting. He also has been the Director of Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd., TIL Ltd., The Peria Karmalal Tea & Produce Co. Ltd. and Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.

Ravinder Nath Shri. Ravinder Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is B. Com (Hons.) LLB, International and Comparative Laws, King’s College London, and PIL Harvard Law School. He serves as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a partner of well known legal firm, Rajender Narain & Company. His areas of practice include cross border transactions, merger and acquisitions and assets finance. He was the President of Inter-Pacific Bar Association and was the Chairman of the Aviation Committee of the International Bar Association.

Salil Singhal Mr. Salil Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is a graduate and holds Bachelor of Arts B.A. (Hons.) degree. He is on the Board of S P L Ltd., since 30.09.2002. He is also on the Board of various other companies & Member of various Committees of such Companies.