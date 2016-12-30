Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

Name Description

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Mr. Lorenzo Bini Smaghi has served as Independent Chairman of the Board of Societe Generale S.A. since May 19, 2015. Began his career in 1983 as an economist in the Research Department of the Bank of Italy. Was appointed Head of the Policy Division of the European Monetary Institute in 1994. Became Director General of International Financial Relations in Italy’s Economy and Finance Ministry in October 1998. Chairman of SACE from 2001 to 2005. Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank from June 2005 to December 2011. Since 2012, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNAM (Italy). He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universite Catholique de Louvaine (Belgium) 1978 and a Ph.D. in Economic Sciences from the University of Chicago. He also holds a Master of Arts in Economics from University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Bologna.

Frederic Oudea Mr. Frederic Oudea serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since May 19, 2015. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance of Societe Generale SA since March 2008 and Group Financial Director (CFO) of the Bank since 2003. He joined Societe Generale in 1995 as Deputy Head and then Head of the Bank’s Corporate Banking arm in London. From 1998 to 2001, he was Head of Global Supervisory and Development of Equities and in 2002, he was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale. Prior to joining the Bank, he held a number of posts in the French senior civil service, including the Audit department of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Budget ministry and in the Cabinet of the Ministry of Treasury and Communication, from 1987 to 1995. Mr. Oudea graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Within the Company, he was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee between May 24, 2009 and May 19, 2015; Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee between May 13, 2008 and May 24, 2009; Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee between March 2008 and May 13, 2008; and Group Financial Director (CFO), Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee between 2003 and March 2008.

Severin Cabannes Mr. Severin Cabannes has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since May 13, 2008. He was previously Head of Group Resources Division, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management of the Company from January 2007 to May 13, 2008; and Financial Director, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between 2001 and June 2002. In 1983, he worked as a Financial analyst at Credit National. From 1986 to 1997, he was Assistant to the Finance Department and then Head of production units at Elf Atochem. He joined the Strategy Department at Elf Atochem in 1991 and was appointed Strategy Director of Elf Atochem in 1995. In 1997, he then joined La Poste Group as Strategy Director and in 1998, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Strategy and Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of the La Poste Group. He first joined Societe Generale in May 2001 as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Management Committee. In 2002, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer, then, in 2003, Chief Executive Officer of Steria. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris. He also serves as a Director of Amundi Group, Credit du Nord and TCW Group Inc, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Steria Sca.

Bernardo Sanchez Incera Mr. Bernardo Sanchez Incera has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2010. He joined Societe Generale on November 1, 2009 as Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. From 1984 to 1992, he worked as Corporate Relationship Manager and Deputy Director of the Corporate Business Branch of Credit Lyonnais La Defense. In 1992, he was appointed as Managing Director (CEO) of Credit Lyonnais Belgium and then of Banca Jover Spain in 1994, ZARA France in 1996 and Inditey in 1999. From 2001 to 2003, he was the President for Europe of LVMH Mode & Maroquinerie within LVMH Fashion Group France. Between 2003 and 2004, he then served as CEO of Vivarte France and since 2004, he had been the CEO of Monoprix France. Mr. Sanchez Incera graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1984 and holds an Economics degree from Universite Paris II as well as an MBA from INSEAD 1990. He currently holds various other positions, including Director of ALD Automotive Group, Banque Roumaine de Developpement, Franfinance, Sogecap, Compagnie Generale de Location d’Equipements, National Societe Generale Bank and Rosbank.

Didier Valet Mr. Didier Valet has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 16, 2017. He served as Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Securities Services, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee of the Company between March 2013 and January 16, 2017. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Corporate & Investment Banking at the Company from January 3, 2012. Prior to that he worked as Group Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale from May 12, 2008 and has benn a Member of the Company's Executive Committee and Group Management Committee since then. He worked for Banque Indosuez's research department for four years, specializing in the banking and insurance sector. In 1996, he joined Dresdner Kleinwort Benson as a Research Analyst covering the banking in France and the Benelux area. In 2000, he joined Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking as Head of the European Banking team in the equity research department. In 2003, he was appointed Head of Investor Relations. From March 2007, he was Head of Strategic Performance Management for Societe Generale in the finance and development division. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique 1987, Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) 1992, and Societe Francaise des Analystes Financiers 1995.

Philippe Heim Mr. Philippe Heim has served as Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since March 1, 2013. He previously served as Head of Group Strategy and Member of the Group Management Committee at Societe Generale from December 1, 2009 and was also the Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company from March 2012. He previously served as Senior-Banker in charge of managing global relationships with a portfolio of French clients (SG Corporate & Investment Banking) from June 2007. Between December 2004 and May 2007 he was Deputy-Head, then Head of Cabinet (March 2006) of Mr. Jean-Francois Cope, Minister Delegate for Budget and Government Spokesman, simultaneously Senior-Advisor, then Deputy-Head of Cabinet (March 2006) of Mr. Thierry Breton, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry. From April till November 2004 he served as Budget Chief Adviser, Cabinet of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy, and of the Minister Delegate for Budget, Mr. Dominique Bussereau. Between March 2003 and April 2004 he was Technical Adviser, Cabinet of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, Mr. Francis Mer, and of the Minister Delegate for Budget, Mr. Alain Lambert. From 2001 to 2003 he served as Deputy Trade commissioner of the French Embassy in Singapore and from 1998 to 2001 as Deputy Chief of the Budget Coordination Unit (Budget Department). Between 1997 and 1998 Mr. Heim was Deputy Chief of the Public Wage Policy Unit (Budget Department). He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration, the Paris School of Management (ESCP Europe) and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Pierre Palmieri Mr. Pierre Palmieri has served as Head of Global Finance, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 3, 2012. Prior to that he served as Deputy Head of Global Finance, Corporate & Investment Banking and Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company since January 1, 2011. He was appointed Deputy Head of Global Finance in April 2008. Prior to that, he was Global Co-Head of Natural Resources and Energy Financing within Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. He began his career at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1987 in the Export Finance department. Then he took the reponsibility for a finance engineering team. In 1994, he joined the commodities finance team and was appointed Global Head of Structured Commodity finance in 2001. Mr. Palmieri graduated from Ecole superieure de commerce et de management de Tours-Poitiers in 1982.

Bruno Delas Mr. Bruno Delas has served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Innovation & Information Technology for French Retail Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 2015. He is Manager of the Service Unit Innovation, Technology and IT (French Retail Banking). After working on several mergers between the regional banks of Credit Agricole, Bruno Delas joined Caisses d’Epargne in 1997 as Head of the Euro project. He then held several positions in project management and information systems before being appointed a member of the Executive Committee of ITCE, which manages the information systems of all Caisse d'Epargne regional banks. He joined Societe Generale at the end of 2010 as Head of IT Systems for the Group's central divisions with responsibility for setting up the Business Solution Centre. In January 2015 he was appointed Chief Operating Officer and Head of Innovation & Information Technology for French Retail Banking.

Cecile Bartenieff Ms. Cecile Bartenieff has served as Chief Operating Officer of Global Banking & Investor Solutions, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since June 1, 2017. She is Manager of the Service Unit Resources (Global Banking & Investor Solutions). Previously, she was Head of Operations of Global Banking & Investor Solutions as of 2014. Cecile began her career in 1990 at Accenture's consulting division before joining BRED Banque Populaire in 1995 where she worked successively an Arbitrage trader and then in sales for large Corporates. Cecile joined Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking in 2000. She held various managerial positions within the Finance and Operations Departments before joining the COO office of Global Markets. Cecile holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the ESSEC Business School.

Pavel Cejka Mr. Pavel Cejka serves as Chief Operating Officer at International Banking and Financial Services, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. He is Manager of the Service Unit Resources (International Retail Banking). Pavel Cejka began his professional career in 1994 at Arthur Andersen, where he specialized in advisory and audit for financial institutions in the Central European region. In 2000, he joined CSOB (KBC Group) as Executive Director for Financial Management. Pavel joined Komercní Banka (KB) in July 2003 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and from 2006 to 2012 he served as Executive Director of Strategy and Finance. In 2012, he was appointed a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer of KB before being appointed Chief Operating Officer for International Banking and Financial Services (IBFS) in April, 2015. Pavel Cejka is a graduate of Ceske vysoke uceni technicke v Praze (Transportation Management) and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Caroline Guillaumin Ms. Caroline Guillaumin has served as Group Head of Human Resources and Group Head of Communication, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since June 1, 2017. She was Head of Group Communication, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between January 1, 2010 and June 1, 2017. She was previously Senior Vice President of Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility, and a Member of the Management Committee of Alcatel-Lucent from October 2006 to October 2009. From May 2003 to October 2006, she was the Director of Corporate Communication and CSR of SFR. She also served as Director of Internal and External Communication at Alcatel from 1999 through 2003, and as Senior Marketing and Communication Manager at Alcatel TITN Answare from 1998 to 1999. Between 1997 and 1998, she was European Marketing and Communication Director for Verity Inc, a United States-based Company specialized in internet search engines. From 1989 to 1998, she held a number of positions in France and the United States at PC Publishing where she began her career as product manager. Ms. Guillaumin is a graduate of Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux and holds an M.A. in Political Science from Universite de Bordeaux I, as well as a Master of Arts in International relations from Boston University.

Carlos Goncalves Mr. Carlos Goncalves has served as Head of Global Technology Services, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since November 2016. Carlos Goncalves started his career in the Research and Development team of Portugal Telecom before joining Societe Generale in 1993 as part of the IT department of SG CIB. Carlos was initially in charge of the Treasury Management System, before contributing to the conception and development of a major trading program and becoming head of the team in 1997. In 2007, he was appointed Global Head of Technology for Equities Derivatives, and, from 2009, Deputy Global Chief Information Officer for SG CIB. In 2011, he became Global Chief Information Officer for SG CIB and, in 2013, Global Chief Information Officer for the Global Banking & Investor Solutions division. Carlos was appointed Head of Global Technology Services for the Group in November 2016. Carlos studied at Universidade de Lisboa as an IT engineer specialized in Artificial Intelligence.

Gilles Briatta Mr. Gilles Briatta has served as General Secretary and Group Chief Compliance Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. He was Group Deputy Corporate Secretary, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company from November 2, 2011 to 2015. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and carried out duties within the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in France and abroad. He was also Technical Advisor to Michel Barnier, Deputy Minister of European Affairs from 1995 to 1997. In 2007, Mr. Briatta was appointed Secretary General for European Affairs as well as Prime Minister Francois Fillon's European Union advisor.

Edouard-Malo Henry Mr. Edouard-Malo Henry has served as Group Head of Compliance, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since June 2017. He was Group Head of Human Resources, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between July 2012 and June 2017. He previously served as Head of Group Internal Audit and Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from January 1, 2010. He joined Societe Generale in 1984 as an Inspector within the Inspection department where he held several senior positions. In 1995, he was named Deputy Country Head of the Societe Generale branch in Sydney, Australia. In 2000, Mr. Henry was appointed Global Head of Audit for the Corporate & Investment Banking arm of Societe Generale. From 2002 to 2004, he served as Chief Operating Officer for the Coverage and Investment Banking division. From 2004 to 2009, he was Chief Country Officer for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in Canada. From July to December 2009, he was Head of Energy and Environment. He also supervised Client Relationship Management in the Middle East. He was also appointed Deputy Head of Client Relationship Management. He graduated from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux and holds a Masters of Law from Universite de Paris II.

Diony Lebot Ms. Diony Lebot has served as Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since July 2016. She served as Member of the Group Management Committee, Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer at Societe Generale SA between March 2015 and July 2016. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Americas and Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from December 2007. She first joined Societe Generale SA in 1986 and has spent most of her career in the Bank’s structured finance businesses. In 1997, she was appointed Deputy Head of the Financial Engineering department (covering securitization, financial engineering and leasing) before being appointed Global Head of Asset Finance in 2001. She was appointed Head of European Coverage for the Bank’s Corporates & Institutions division in September 2004 and became a Member of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking’s Executive Committee at the end of 2006. Ms. Lebot graduated from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne in Paris and holds a Masters degree in Finance and Tax.

Pierre-Yves Demoures Mr. Pierre-Yves Demoures has served as Deputy Head of the Group’s Human Resources Department, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. He began his career in 1980 as an engineer at the French national aerospace research centre (Onera). He then occupied various posts at Air France (research engineer, deputy station manager, human resources manager at Paris-Orly air station). In 1990, he joined Banque Indosuez (as Head of Recruitment, then Head of the middle office in the Capital Markets Department, then Chief Inspector at the Group’s Inspection department). In 1999, he joined Societe Generale (as Head of Operations for equities and equity derivatives and then Head of Operations in SG CIB). In February 2007, he became Human Resources Director for the Group’s French retail banking business. Within the Company, he was Chief Operating Officer of International Banking and Financial Services, Member of the Group Management Committee between January 1, 2013 and 2015; and Deputy Head and Chief Operating Officer of International Retail Banking between September 2012 and January 1, 2013.

Laurent Goutard Mr. Laurent Goutard has served as Head of Societe Generale Retail Banking in France, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2011. He previously served as the Deputy Head of Retail Banking Network in France and Head of Societe Generale French Distribution Network from November 1, 2009 and was appointed as a Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company in May 2007. He served as the Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Komercni Banka from October 2005 until September 9, 2009. He has been with Societe Generale SA since November 1986, where he worked in the general inspection division until 1993. Between 1993 and 1998, he held managerial positions in the French distribution network, firstly as Deputy Managing Director at the Paris-Opera branch and then as Director of the Corporate Banking division. From 1998 to 2004, he was Managing Director and then Chairman of the Board of Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques, the Group subsidiary in Morocco. Mr. Goutard joined Komercni Banka in September 2004 as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy Managing Director. He is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (June 1982) and Universite Paris Dauphine with a degree in Economics (June 1984).

Philippe Amestoy Mr. Philippe Amestoy has served as Head of Operations and Transformation for Retail Banking activities in France, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since July 1, 2017. He was previously Credit du Nord’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer as of 2015. Philippe began his career at Arthur Andersen before joining the General Inspection of Societe Generale in 1987. In 1998, he became Vice-Chairman of Societe Generale’s Argentinian subsidiary, before being appointed CEO of the Union Internationale de Banques in Tunisia, following its privatisation and acquisition by Societe Generale. In 2007, he was promoted to Regional Director, South Western for Societe Generale's retail banking activities in France. From 2011 to 2015 he was Associate Chief Executive Officer of Crédit du Nord, notably in charge of marketing and commercial activity. Philippe Amestoy is a graduate from Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po and Universite Paris Dauphine.

Herve Audren de Kerdrel Mr. Herve Audren de Kerdrel serves as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. Herve Audren de Kerdrel began his career in the financial oversight business at Cetelem Group. He then joined the capital markets team at Banque Indosuez in 1987, where he held various management positions in Paris and Tokyo. He joined the Finance and Development division of Societe Generale group in 1998 as Deputy Head and then Head of Asset & Liability Management for the Group. From 2005, he worked as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking. He has held the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Group since April 2012.

Pascal Auge Mr. Pascal Auge has served as Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since March 18, 2013. Prior to that, he had been Deputy Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services and Member of the Group Management Committee at Societe Generale since 2012 and was also Head of Global Transaction Banking. He joined the Company in 1986. After working for nine years at the Group internal auditing department "Inspection Generale", he joined Corporate and Investment Banking (SG CIB) as deputy head of the media and telecom desk. In 1997 he became deputy head for Western Europe. In 1998, he took over as head of Corporate Banking in London and was then country head for Germany in 2001 and then for Italy for 2005. In 2007, he was appointed human resources director and a member of the Board of Directors at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and in 2009 he became head of Western Europe for SG CIB. He is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales, MBA 1984.

Philippe Aymerich Mr. Philippe Aymerich has served as Chief Executive Officer of Credit du Nord, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 2012. Prior to that he served as Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer of Societe Generale from December 2006 and as Member of the Company’s Group Management Committee. He first joined Societe Generale SA in 1987 as an Auditor in the Company's Paris headquarters and served in this capacity until 1994, at which time he was appointed Chief Auditor. He joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1997 as Deputy Managing Director of SG Spain in Madrid. From 1999 until 2004, Mr. Aymerich served in New York firstly as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and, from 2000, as Chief Operating Officer for SG Americas. In 2004, he was named Head of the Automotive, Chemicals & General Industries Group in the Corporate & Institutions Division of Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking. Mr. Aymerich graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Francois Bloch Mr. Francois Bloch has served as Chief Executive Officer of BRD, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2016. Francois Bloch has been Chief Executive Officer of BRD, Societe Generale's subsidiary in Romania, since 2016. Prior to this, he was First Deputy Chairman of Rosbank from 2012 to 2016. He began his career at Societe Generale Group in 1990 within Fimat, the brokerage subsidiary, working on Futures markets, where he has held various positions in France, Germany and in the USA. In 2008, Francois was appointed Head of Strategy and Integration at Newedge. In 2009 he joined Societe Generale Risk Division as Global Head of Credit Risk - Countries and Financial Institutions. Francois is a graduate from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), Bachelors degree.

Alain Bozzi Mr. Alain Bozzi has served as Head of Internal Control Coordination, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2017. Until September 2017, he was Head of Group Compliance, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company. Alain Bozzi has been working within Societe Generale group since the beginning of his professional career. After various operational functions within Societe Generale Retail Banking in France, he joined the Asset & Liability Management department at Group level. He then took up different positions within Fimat, the derivative products brokerage arm of the Group. In 2007, he became Chief Operating Officer for Fixed Income, Commodities and Forex activities in Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking. At the end of 2009, he joined the Compliance division of the General Secretary. In 2013, he was named Deputy Head of Group Compliance and, in September 2017, Head of Group Internal Control Coordination.

Marie Cheval Mrs. Marie Cheval has served as Chief Executive Officer of Boursorama, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since March 18, 2013. She previously served as the Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services and a Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from January 1, 2012. Prior to that she has served as Deputy Head of the Domestic and International Payment Division of Retail Banking in France at the Company as of July 1, 2011. She is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris 1995. She joined the French General Inspectorate of Finance when she graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1999 before joining La Poste Group in 2002 as advisor to the CEO on financial activities and the mass market network. In 2004, she was appointed Director of Strategy for La Post's financial services which became La Banque Postale on January 1, 2006. The same year, Ms. Cheval was appointed Director of Marketing before becoming Head of Operations in October 2009.

Thierry d'Argent Mr. Thierry d'Argent has served as Co-Head of the Coverage and Investment Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2014. Mr. d'Argent began his career in 1988 at Oliver Wyman, then continued in the Belgian Federal Government before joining Barings and then J.P. Morgan in 1998, to develop its merchant banking franchise in Europe. Mr. d'Argent joined Societe Generale in 2009 as Deputy Head, then Global Head of M&A. He was appointed Global Head of Corporate Finance in the Corporate & Investment Bank in 2012.

Veronique de la Bachelerie Ms. Veronique de la Bachelerie has served as Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Bank and Trust, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2011. Ms. de la Bachelerie has been Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale Retail Banking in France since June 2007. She first joined Societe Generale in 1987 and held various positions for the Legal and Financial Departments. In 2004 she was named Deputy Chairman of Genefim, a property leasing subsidiary. In 2005, she became Financial Officer for the retail and corporate clients division before her current position. Ms. de La Bachelerie graduated from ESCP and has a degree in chartered accounting.

Frank Drouet Mr. Frank Drouet has served as Head of Global Markets, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since April 2016. Frank Drouet was appointed Head of Global Markets in April 2016. He was previously Head of Global Markets for Asia Pacific since January 2012. Frank joined Societe Generale Group in 1990, initially working in Basket Trading in Tokyo and then in Zurich as an Equity Option Market Maker. He transferred to Paris in 1996 to take up the position of Head of Warrants Trading. He was appointed Head of Derivatives Trading, Hong Kong in 1997, then moved to Tokyo as Head of Equity Derivatives in Asia in 2003. From 2005, he took up the position of Head of Volatility Trading Europe in the Equity Derivatives division based in Paris. He returned to Asia in 2007 as Head of Equities & Derivatives based in Hong Kong, before becoming Deputy Head of Global Markets for Asia Pacific in 2009. Frank is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale Lille and has a Master’s degree from HEC.

Marie-Christine Ducholet Ms. Marie-Christine Ducholet has served as Head of Clients for Retail Banking activities in France, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. She served as Head of the Equipment and Vendor Finance businesses, Societe Generale Equipment Finance, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between October 2011 and 2017. A graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC), MBA 1985, she joined Societe Generale in 1985. From 1990 to 2001 she held different commercial functions within Structured Finance in real-estate and commodities. Joining the Strategic Acquisition and Finance department of the Corporate and Investment Bank in 2001 in charge of a portfolio of French and Spanish clients, she was later on given responsibility for all the European activities. In 2008, she was made co-Head of Strategic Acquisition and Finance worldwide. In April 2011 she joined the Management team of Societe Generale Equipment Finance.

Claire Dumas Ms. Claire A. Dumas has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2017. Claire Dumas began her career at Deloitte as Audit & Advisory Manager in 1992. In 1998 she joined Societe Generale group, where she held various management positions within SG CIB support functions including Global Deputy Head of Cash & Equity derivatives Operations in 2005. In 2009, she joined the Risk division where she was successively promoted Deputy and Chief Operational Risk Officer for the Group. She has been ERM (Entreprise Risk Management) Programme Director for Societe Generale since its creation in 2011. In October 2014, Claire was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Retail Banking in France, Member of the Group Management Committee before being appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group in September 2017.

Ian Fisher Mr. Ian Fisher has served as Head of the Culture and Conduct Program, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2016. He served as Group Country Head for the United Kingdom, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between April 2009 and 2016. After qualifying as a Solicitor, Mr. Fisher spent several years in private practice before embarking on a career in banking at Credit Lyonnais UK where he was appointed UK Legal Adviser. Prior to joining Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, he spent nine years with Citibank Europe, where he held various positions in the capital markets division, including Head of the Loan Syndicate Deal Management Team. Mr. Fisher joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in April 1996 as Global Head of Loan Syndicate. In 2001, following the merger of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking's Debt Capital Markets and Financing divisions, he was given responsibility for Global Debt Syndicate. In 2007, he was appointed Global Head of Syndication. He attended the University of Nottingham, where he studied Law and gained an LL.B. (Hon).

Patrick Follea Mr. Patrick Follea has served as Deputy Head of Societe Generale Private Banking, Head of Societe Generale Private Banking France; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2014. Mr. Follea began his career at BNP Paribas, where he held several posts including economist and audit manager before moving to various international management positions in asset management and private wealth management in Hong Kong and Milan. Mr. Follea joined Societe Generale in 2007 and was appointed Head of Societe Generale Private Banking France in 2009 and, in addition to his existing role, Deputy Head of Societe Generale Private Banking in 2012. In January 2014, he became a member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale. Patrick Follaa has a degree in Private International Law and Political Sociology from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux and a Doctorate in International Finance from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Olivier Garnier Mr. Olivier Garnier has served as Group Chief Economist, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2010. He joined Societe Generale Group in 1998 as Director of Strategy and Economic Research for Societe Generale Asset Management (SGAM). In 2005, he was appointed Deputy General Director of SGAM, responsible for the supervision of investment management and processes. Prior to this position, he worked at the Ministry of Economy and Finance where he started his career in 1983. In particular, he was the Economic Councillor to the Cabinet of the Minister of Economy and Finance (1994-1997) and to the Treasury Director (1993-1994). He was also a member of the team of economists for the Board of Governors of the American Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. Mr. Garnier is also a Member of the Prime Minister's Council for Economic Analysis, the Commission economique de la Nation (national economic commission), and the Conseil scientifique de l'Autorite des Marches Financiers (scientific council for the financial market authority). He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), and Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Jean-Marc Giraud Mr. Jean-Marc Giraud has served as Head of Inspection and Audit and a Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since June 2012. He is a graduate from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux and holds a Law Master's Degree from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas. He joined Societe Generale's Group Inspection Department in 1982 after he started his career as a consultant at the OECD in Paris in 1980. He moved to the Real Estate division of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) in 1989, first within the Genefim subsidiary then as Deputy Head of Real Estate Financing. He was appointed Global Head of the Leisure and Transportation sectors within the coverage department of the Bank in 1995. He created, managed and was head of Strategic and Acquisition Finance in 1998. He was appointed Head of Global Capital Markets in July 2008.

Donato Gonzalez-Sanchez Mr. Donato Gonzalez-Sanchez has served as Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management, Securities Services and Group Country Head for Spain and Portugal; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2011. He began his career with Banesto Bolsa in the Equity Department. In 1994, he joined the Equity Department of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. In 1996, he became Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Securities Spain and took then responsibility for Equity Capital Market and Mergers & Acquisitions in 2002, before being appointed Head of Coverage & Investment Banking for Spain and Portugal in 2006. Mr. Gonzalez-Sanchez graduated in Economics.

Jean-Francois Gregoire Mr. Jean-Francois Gregoire has served as Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since November 2015. Jean-Francois Gregoire joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1996 in Paris as an Equity Derivatives Trader. Between 2001 and 2009, he was Head of Equity Derivatives Trading for Asia-Pacific and then for the USA. In 2009, he was appointed Head of US Trading based in New York and since 2012 he has been Global Head of Trading based in Paris. He was appointed Deputy Chief Risk Officer, effective November 2015.

Eric Groven Mr. Eric Groven has served as Head of the Real Estate division of Retail Banking activities in France, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. He served as Deputy Head of Societe Generale Retail Banking in France, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between January 1, 2013 and 2017. After 4 years working in the Ministry of Finance he joined Societe Generale Group in 1993, working first at Credit du Nord (as account manager for corporate then Head of Financial Management), then, from 1997, at Societe Generale (as Head of the Paris-Victor Hugo group of branches). Between 2000 and 2009 he worked outside the Group, first as a Partner at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young Consulting, then, from 2002, at HSBC France (as Head of Development for the CCF and then, in 2005, as Chef Financial Officer for HSBC France). At the end of 2009, he returned to Societe Generale Group as Regional Delegate for the southern Ile-de-France region of the French retail banking network. He is a tax inspector. Eric Groven is a graduate of HEC and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Didier Hauguel Mr. Didier Hauguel has served as Group Country Head for Russia, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. He was Co-Head of International Banking and Financial Services, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between February 2013 and 2017. He previously served as Head of Specialized Financial Services and Insurance, as well as Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from June 2009. From February 2009 until June 2009, he was a Member of the Management Division of Specialized Financial Services and Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company. From July 2000 until February 2009, he had served as Group Chief Risk Officer, and Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee of Societe Generale. He joined Societe Generale SA in 1984, working at the General Inspection division. In 1991, he became Head of Controle Central des Risques within the Office of the Group CEO. From 1995 to 1997, he then worked as Assistant General Manager of SG USA in New York and in 1998, he became Chief Operating Officer of SG Americas in New York. He graduated Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1981 and also gained a degree in Public Law in 1982.

Alvaro Huete Mr. Alvaro Huete has served as Deputy Head of Global Finance and Head of GLFI for the United Kingdom, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. Alvaro Huete joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1997 as Director of the Structured Finance department in Spain. He held several positions there before moving to London in 2007 as Deputy Head of Global Syndicate and was then promoted to Global Head of Syndicate in 2010. In 2015 Alvaro Huete was appointed Deputy Head of Global Finance and also Head of GLFI for the UK. Prior to joining Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, Alvaro spent three years at Nomura, firstly in Madrid as Director of the Iberian Desk and then in London as Director of the Corporate Finance Group. He also previously held various roles in the investment banking division of Banco Urquijo and Lloyds Bank.

Arnaud Jacquemin Mr. Arnaud Jacquemin has served as Deputy Head of Group Compliance, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2017. He served as Group Deputy General Secretary, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between 2015 and September 2017. He was Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from March 2012. He previously served as Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale from May 13, 2008. He joined the Company in 1993 and spent 10 years within Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in France and the United States, where he was notably in charge of project financing for Europe and America, then Director in the Equity Derivatives Structuring team working for corporate clients from April 2002 to September 2003. He joined the Company's finance management department in 2003, as Deputy Director of Finance Management and then served as Head of Financial Management from December 2004 until May 2008. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1991 and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees in 1993.

Jochen Jehmlich Mr. Jochen Jehmlich has served as Head of the Equipment Finance businesses and CEO of GEFA Bank, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. He is Manager of the Business Unit Equipment Finance. He was Chief Executive Officer of GEFA Group and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Equipment Finance, Member of the Group Management Committee within the Company between November 1, 2014 and 2017. Jochen Jehmlich began his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt and specialised in corporate client activities. In 1990 he moved to GEFA Group and assumed several leading positions in sales. In 2000 he was appointed Managing Director and joined Societe Generale in 2001 when GEFA Group was acquired. In 2003 he became Chief Executive Officer of the GEFA Group. In addition to his existing role he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Equipment Finance on 1 November 2014. He was appointed Head of the Equipment Finance businesses and CEO of GEFA Bank in 2017.

Jan Juchelka Mr. Jan Juchelka has served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni banka and Group Country Head for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since August 3, 2017. He joined Societe Generale Group (Komercn banka) in 2006 as a director of business unit responsible for corporate clients. On July 1st, 2006 he was elected member of the Board of Directors in charge of Top Corporations and Investment Banking in Komercn banka. Since 2012 he was responsible for Corporate clients business development in CEEMEA region within Coverage & Investment Banking division. From 1995 to 2005, Jan Juchelka worked at the National Property Fund of the Czech Republic where he served as Executive Chairman from 2002 to 2005. Jan Juchelka holds a Masters degree in Business and Management from Slezska univerzita v Opave.

William Kadouch-Chassaing Mr. William Kadouch-Chassaing has served as Head of Group Strategy, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2017. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Group Strategy, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between March 2013 and September 2017. William Kadouch-Chassaing started his career as an academic and civil servant. He joined JP Morgan in 1996, as a market economist and strategist. He moved to the M&A department in Paris in 1998 and relocated to London in 2000, as a member of the Technology, Media and Telecom group. He was most recently Executive Director, responsible for the coverage of media groups in Continental Europe. In October 2007, William Kadouch-Chassaing joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking as a Senior Banker. In March 2013, he was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Group Strategy and became a member of the Group’s General Management Committee. William Kadouch-Chassaing became Head of Group Strategy in September 2017. Educational background William Kadouch-Chassaing graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure de Fontenay-St Cloud and Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, and became a Professor ('agregé') of Economics and Social Sciences in 1992.

Jean-Louis Klein Mr. Jean-Louis Klein serves as Head of Corporate Accounts for Societe Generale Retail Banking in France, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. Jean-Louis Klein was appointed as Head of Corporate Accounts for Retail Banking in France, Special Affairs and Litigations (BDDF/CLT) in June 2013. He was previously Deputy General Manager of Credit du Nord group where he had previously spent his entire career and held numerous posts in the network and at the head office (including Head of the Corporate Department, Chief Operating Officer of Banque Laydernier and Banque Kolb). He graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Slawomir Krupa Mr. Slawomir Krupa has served as Chief Executive Officer for Societe Generale Americas, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 2016. He was Deputy Head of Global Finance and Chief Executive Officer for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Corporate and Investment Banking and Member of the Group Management Committee at Societe Generale from January 3, 2012 to January 2016. He was previously Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, and CEO of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa in July 2009. Previously and from 2007, he was Chief of Staff for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. Mr. Krupa began his career in 1996 as an Inspector within Societe Generale’s Inspection department. He left the Group in 1999 to found and run an internet start-up in the field of e-finance in Eastern Europe. He joined again in 2002 and continued his work within Societe Generale’s Inspection department. He was appointed to the management committee of the department in 2005. Mr. Krupa is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris 1996.

Albert Le Dirac'h Mr. Albert Marie Le Dirac'h has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Komercni Banka and Group Country Head for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2014. Mr. Le Dirac'h joined Societe Generale's General Inspection department in 1980. He then held several posts in capital markets and human resources before being appointed CEO of Societe Generale Bank & Trust in Luxembourg, supervising as well Societe Generale Private Banking Belgium. He came back to Paris as Deputy Head of Group Human Resources and Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company, the functions he held until 2008, when he was appointed as Head of Societe Generale in Morocco. He continued as Head of Komercni Banka and Group Country Head for the Czech Republic and Slovakia of the Company in 2013. He holds a degree in Finance from Universite de Rennes.

Christophe Leblanc Mr. Christophe Leblanc has served as Group Head of Corporate Resources and Innovation, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. He served as Chief Operating Officer, Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management, Securities Services; Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between January 3, 2012 and 2017. He was previously Chief Operating Officer for Global Markets since 2009. Mr. Leblanc started his career within the Inspection services of Societe Generale Group, the internal auditing and consultancy unit reporting to the Chairman Office. In 1998, he was named Deputy Chief Financial Officer of SG Cowen in New York, when Societe Generale acquired the United State Broker. In 2000, he became Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale Americas. In 2001, he became Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. In 2005, he joined the equity derivatives business as Head of Resources and Sales organization. In 2007, he became Chief Operating Officer of the Global Equities and Derivatives Solutions division. From 2009, he was Chief Operating Officer for Global Markets. Mr. Leblanc is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique.

Xavier Lofficial Mr. Xavier Lofficial has served as Head of Transformation, Processes and Information Systems; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since July 2015. Xavier Lofficial joined Societe Generale’s Corporate and Investment Banking division in 1996 where he held various management positions in IT and project management for SG CIB’s main markets in France, the USA and, notably, Asia. Between 2007 and 2011, he was SG CIB’s Chief Information Officer for the Asia-Pacific zone, based in Hong Kong. Xavier moved to the Societe Generale Global Solution Center in Bangalore in May 2011, taking up the position of Chief Delivery Officer and then CEO from January 2012. He was appointed Head of Transformation, Processes and Information Systems in July, 2015. Xavier Lofficial holds a Master in Information Systems from Universite Paris IX Dauphine, France.

Michala Marcussen Ms. Michala Marcussen serves as Group Chief Economist and Head of Economic and Sectorial Research, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. Michala Marcussen has been Chief Economist for Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking since December 2009, working first in London and then Paris. Michala joined Societe Generale in 1994 as a Senior Economist. She held various positions within the Group before being appointed Head of Strategy and Economic Research for Societe Generale Asset Management in 2005. She began her career with Danske Bank in 1986 in Copenhagen and then later in London. Michala Marcussen holds a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and is a CFA charter-holder.

Anne Marion-Bouchacourt Ms. Anne Marion-Bouchacourt has served as Group Chief Country Officer for China, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since July 2012. She previously served as Head of Group Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee of the Company from November 2006. She began her career in 1981 in one of the consultancy firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and intervened notably in the steering of strategic studies and projects of transformation for the activities details and big companies, of multiple financial institutions (banks, insurances). She was Human resources manager of Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking from 2004. She is the Comex sponsor of SG China. In 1990, she was named Director in the sector of financial services at PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 1999, Ms. Marion-Bouchacourt joined Gemini Consulting as Vice Chair. She then integrated Solving International in 2002 at the post of Vice Chair, then becomes Responsible for the practice Fork out. In this frame, she lead several missions of strategic advice for Societe Generale. Ms. Marion-Bouchacourt is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, is a Chartered Accountant, and holds Master's degree in Financial Management on the capital markets from Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Michael Masterson Mr. Michael (Mike) Masterson has served as Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since May 2011. Manager of the Business Unit Fleet Management, ALD. He joined Societe Generale at the beginning of 2003 when the Group acquired the Hertz Lease business from Ford Credit. At that time, he was Group Finance Director of Hertz Lease and following the acquisition assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer of ALD Automotive. A graduate in Economics from University of Nottingham, he previously worked at PWC working in consultancy and audit, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1988. Since 1989, he has worked in the fleet leasing business for Hertz, Ford Credit and Societe Generale in a range of financial and operational roles. With ALD Automotive, since 2003, he has taken overall responsibility for finance, but has progressively assumed other responsibilities including pricing, insurance and supervision of the Mediterranean Region.

Laetitia Maurel Ms. Laetitia Maurel has served as Group Deputy Head of Communication, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. She served as Head of Group Media Relations, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between 2010 and 2017. Ms. Maurel began her career at Rhone Poulenc (later Rhodia) and then moved to BNP Brazil, where she held various communications posts. Ms. Maurel joined Societe Generale in 2000 as Head of Communications for Capital Markets, then Global Head of Communication at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Alexandre Maymat Mr. Alexandre Paul Maymat has served as Head of the Africa/Asia/Mediterranean Basin & Overseas region, International Banking and Financial Services; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2013. He is Manager of the Business Unit Africa and French Overseas Territories (International Retail Banking). He began his career in the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance in 1992 (as administrator and study coordinator at the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies), then worked at the European Union (as financial executive at the French delegation in 1996, then Deputy Secretary of the Economic and Financial Committee in 1999). He joined Societe Generale Group in 2001 in the Inspection department (as Chief Inspector), then moved to the French retail banking division in 2004 (as Head of the Corporate Business Centre of the Regional Directorate of Paris Bourse, then in 2006 as Regional Head for Franche Comte). In 2009 he joined the Group’s International Retail Banking business, first in Cameroon (as Director and CEO of Societe Generale de Banques au Cameroun), then in Romania (as advisor to the CEO of BRD). He holds degrees from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE).

Jean-Francois Mazaud Mr. Jean-Francois Mazaud has served as Head of Societe Generale Private Banking, Supervisor of Lyxor; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. Heis Manager of the Business Unit Wealth and Asset Management. He served as the Head of Private Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee of the Company between March 2012 and 2017. He began his career in 1991 as a manager at Bank Indosuez, initially in Paris and then in Tokyo. He joined Societe Generale in 1993, advising clients of the bank on their fund raising transactions, in particular with regard to privatizations, IPOs or capital increases. In 1998, he was appointed Head of Equity Linked Origination, where he remained until 2004 when he joined Societe Generale's Debt Capital Markets department. In 2006, Mr. Mazaud was appointed Global Head of Debt Capital Markets. He became Deputy Head of Global Finance for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 2008 and a member of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking's Executive Committee in 2009. He was appointed Head of Private Banking in March 2012. Mr. Mazaud has a Masters degree in Financial Engineering from EM Lyon Business School and is a graduate of Ecole Superieur de Commerce, Bordeaux.

Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles Ms. Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit du Nord, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. She served as Group Head of Corporate Resources and Innovation, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between February 2009 and 2017. She joined the Company on October 1, 2008 as Head of Operating Efficiency and Innovation and Member of the Group Management Committee. She started her career in the budget executive from 1988 to 1992. She joined the international projects financing department at BNP working as Head of the Environment sector from 1992 to 1995. She returned to the Finance Ministry from 1995 to 2002, as Head of European Environment office, then as Deputy Director in charge of salary and employment policy in the Civil Service. From 2002, she occupied various positions in the Caisse des Depots group: Executive Director in charge of finance and economic steering of IT (2002-2003); Assistant to the Secretary General (from August 2003) in charge of the project to optimize public establishment performance and the defining of the strategic plan of the Caisse des depots group. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. She also holds a Bachelors degree in Humanities and Law.

Christophe Mianne Mr. Christophe Mianne has served as Deputy Head, Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management, Securities Services, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 3, 2012. Prior to that he served as Head of Global Markets, Corporate and Investment Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee at the Company since July 2009. He joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1988 in the sales department of the derivatives group and became later the Head of Financial Engineering until 1992 when he was appointed Head of Sales & Marketing for Equity Derivatives. In 1996, he became Deputy Head of the division and was appointed Global Head of Equity Derivatives in 1999. In 2007, he was appointed Head of the Global Equities & Derivatives Solutions division. Mr. Mianne then became the Head of the Global Equities and Derivatives Solutions and the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities divisions in February 2009. He has been a member of the Societe Generale Group Management Committee since July 2001 and is also the Chairman of the Board of Lyxor Asset Management. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale in Paris.

Hikaru Ogata Mr. Hikaru Ogata has served as Chief Executive Officer for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking Asia Pacific, Member of Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2010. He is Manager of the Business Unit Asia-Pacific. Prior to that position, he served as Chief Executive of Corporate and Investment banking of Societe Generale. Prior to that, he was as Global Head of Fixed Income Distribution and a member of the Fixed Income Executive Committee of BNP Paribas. Starting his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in New York within the Mergers & Acquisitions team, Mr. Ogata held positions in the fields of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives in New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong before joining BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch in 1998. At BNP Paribas, he held several positions: he was Head of Derivatives Marketing Group, Asia Pacific in Hong Kong, then Head of the Japanese Fixed Income Sales, and then he was promoted Head of Japan Fixed Income business. He is a graduate of Brown University in Providence Rhone Island.

Dmitry Olyunin Mr. Dmitry Yurevich Olyunin has served as Chief Executive Officer of Rosbank, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2014. Mr. Olyunin joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer of Rosbank in December 2013. Mr. Olyunin started his career in 1996 in the Russian Regional Development Bank, where he became First Senior Vice-President before joining VTB Group as a Vice-President of VTB in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Olyunin became First Deputy Chairman of PromStroyBank, transformed shortly after into VTB North-Western Bank which he led as Chairman of the Management Board from 2007 to 2011. In 2011, Mr. Olyunin was appointed to TransCreditBank and run its merger with VTB24 at the beginning of November 2013. He obtained a degree in Economics from Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1993 and graduated from Universite Paris Dauphine in 1994. Mr. Olyunin also received a degree in Economic Sciences from Saint-Petersburg State University of Engineering and Economics (ENGECON) in 2010.

Jean-Luc Parer Mr. Jean-Luc Andre Joseph Parer has served as Advisor to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 2017. He served as Co-Head of International Banking and Financial Services, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between March 2013 and September 2017. He began his career in September 1980 in Societe Generale's Inspection department. In 1991, he joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking as Deputy Head and then Head of Structured Finance. In 2001, he was involved in setting up the Global Debt and Financing Business. In 2003, he became responsible for supervising the bank's Debt Capital Markets activities and in 2005 he was appointed Deputy Global Head of those activities. In 2007, he became Head of the Capital markets and Financing division then Head of the Global Finance division in 2009. In 2012, he was appointed special advisor to the Group’s International Retail Banking business and a member of Societe Generale’s Management Committee. In September 2012, Mr. Parer became Head of the International Retail Banking division and a member of the Executive Committee of the Group. He received a Masters degree in Law from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) in 1977.

Philippe Perret Mr. Philippe Perret has served as Head of the Insurance businesses, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2009. He started his career in 1987 with Natio-Vie, the insurance company of the group BNP, as Financial Administrator and become Financial Director in 1992. He joined the group Societe Generale in 1997 as Appointed Managing Director of SOGECAP, then he was named Administrator Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SOGECAP in 2006. He has been the Chairman and Managing Director of SOGECAP and Director of the Insurances Division since December 2009. Mr. Perret became a Member of the Board of the French Federation of Insurance companies in December 2009. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) and a graduate of Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne in macroeconomic analysis.

Sylvie Prea Ms. Sylvie Prea has served as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 2017. Sylvie Prea began her career at Societe Generale in 1985 working for SG CIB. She held a number of commercial positions in the fields of infrastructure financing, international trade and in the aeronautical sector. In 2003, Sylvie moved into Human Resources, firstly as Head of Human Resources for the Operations department of SG CIB and then taking up Human Resources responsibilities for the Group HR department in 2006. In 2009, she was appointed Head of Human Resources for Global Investment & Management Services (GIMS), then Global Head of Human Resources for Global Banking & Investor Solutions (GBIS). Sylvie was appointed Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Group in January 2017. Sylvie holds a Masters degree in International Trade from Sorbonne Universites.

Bruno Prigent Mr. Bruno Prigent has served as Head of Societe Generale Securities Services, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since September 30, 2011. He is Manager of the Business Unit Securities Services. After four years with an IT services company (SG2), he joined Societe Generale in 1984 and spent seven years with the inspection division. He then held various positions within the securities services business, including head of fund administration, UCITS depository, Global Head of securities for institutional investors (from June 2000 until June 2008) and most recently Deputy Head of Societe Generale Securities Services (from July 2008 to September 2011). Mr. Prigent is also administrator of LCH Clearnet Group, vice-chairman of AFTI (French Association of Securities Professionals), a member of the AMF’s Consultative Commission and president and administrator of several boards of directors in France and of SGSS’ entities abroad. Mr. Prigent has a Masters degree in information technology (MIAGE) from Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Sylvie Remond Ms. Sylvie Remond has served as Co-Head of the Coverage and Investment Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. She is Manager of the Business Unit Coverage and Investment Banking. She was appointed Deputy Chief Risk Officer and Member of Group Management Committee in January 2010. She joined Societe Generale in 1985 and held different positions in the Individual Client Division and the Large Corporate Division. She was appointed to the Structured Finance Department in 1992, first in the Acquisition Financing team and then in the Syndications group where she became co-head of the Corporate and Acquisition Finance syndication team in 2000. She joined the Risk Division in 2004 as co-head of credit risk for the Corporate and Investment Banking activity before becoming Head in September 2008. Ms. Remond is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen 1985.

Sadia Ricke Ms. Sadia Ricke has served as Group Country Head for the United Kingdom and Head of Coverage and Investment Banking in the United Kingdom, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 2017. Sadia Ricke began her career at Societe Generale in 1994 in the Financial Institutions Credit department. She has more than 13 years of structured finance experience in the Natural Resources and Energy Finance division where she was Co-Deputy Head, a position she held until 2010. Sadia was Head of Credit Risk for SG CIB in Paris before moving to Hong Kong to take on the role of Head of Global Finance for Asia Pacific in January 2015. She was appointed Group Country Head for the United Kingdom and Head of Coverage and Investment Banking in the United Kingdom in January 2017. Sadia graduated from HEC Paris (Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales).

Gregoire Simon-Barboux Mr. Gregoire Simon-Barboux has served as Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2016. Gregoire Simon-Barboux joined Societe Generale in 1995 in the Corporate and Investment Banking division, working notably on asset-based financing within the securitization group until 2003. He then joined real estate & lodging financing activities where he held several positions including Deputy Global Head of Real Estate & Lodging. In 2011, he joined the Risk Division as Global Head of Credit Assessment before being appointed Deputy Head of Credit Risk for the corporate & investment bank (CIB) in 2013 and then Head of Risk for CIB in September 2014. He is appointed Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer in 2016. Gregoire Simon-Barboux is a graduate from ESSEC Business School and holds a DESS in Corporate taxation from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Giovanni Soma Mr. Giovanni Luca (Gianluca) Soma serves as Head of the Europe region, International Banking and Financial Services division; Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. He is Manager of the Business Unit Europe (International Retail Banking). Career summary: 2010 : Head of Societe Generale Consumer Finance and Operational Vehicle Leasing and Fleet Management. 2008 : Chief Executive Officer of ALD International. 2002 - 2008 : Group Regional Director and then Deputy CEO of ALD Automotive Group. 2005 - 2007 : Chairman of the Italian automobile rental association (ANIASA). 2000 - 2002 : CEO of Hertz Lease Italy. 1999 - 2000 : CEO of Dial Italy, a subsidiary of Barclays Group. 1997 - 1999 : GE Capital. 1994 - 1997 : Head of European Sales and Services for Hyperion Software Group. 1984 - 1994 : Management consultant with Ernst & Young and then Telos. Educational background: Degree in Business Administration, the Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome; MBA from Universita degli Studi di Torino.

Catherine Thery Ms. Catherine Thery has served as Head of Group Internal Control Coordination and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Program Director, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since October 2014. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of SG Securities Services from 2004. She joined the Company in 1981. Ms. Thery started at the General Inspection division, then from 1987 to 1995, served various functions in the Management of Individual Clients and Asset Management divisions. She was appointed Deputy Managing Director of SG Asset Management in 1997. She holds a Ph.D. in History. In 2008, Catherine Thery, member of the Management Committee, was appointed Director of Internal Control Coordination, and in this position, reports to the Group General Management.

Vincent Tricon Mr. Vincent Tricon has served as Head of Societe Generale’s Mid Cap Investment Banking, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since 2012. Vincent Tricon began his career in 1987 in Societe Generale Retail Banking in France, before becoming Chief of Staff for the Group’s Chief Executive Officer. He then joined the Corporate and Investment Banking division, where he held several positions (Corporate Banking in London, Equity Capital Markets in Paris, Global Head of Media Telecom Coverage). In 2008, he was appointed Head of Strategic and Financial Planning within the Group’s Finance division. Since 2012, Vincent has been Head of Societe Generale’s Mid Cap Investment Banking.

Guido Zoeller Mr. Guido Zoeller has served as Group Country Head for Germany and Head of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking activities in Germany, Member of the Group Management Committee of Societe Generale S.A. since January 1, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Country Head for Germany Coverage & Investment Banking (CIB) at Societe Generale in 2012 and he joined the Company in 2010 as Head of CIB. Mr. Zoeller had over 20 years of experience in banking before joining the Societe Generale. He previously held various positions for Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Merrill Lynch/Bank of America and for Merrill Lynch / Bank of America, where he notably served as Managing Director within the Investment Banking division, Senior Client Coverage. Mr. Zoeller started his career at Commerzbank in 1990. There, after five years in various functions and locations, he joined the corporate finance department of Commerzbank as a Senior Manager and Team Head, Client Coverage, in London. From 1997 to 2006, he worked at Deutsche Bank, at last as Director Corporate Finance, Client Coverage. From 1997 to 1999, he was with Bankers Trust in London and Frankfurt, which was then taken over by Deutsche Bank in 1999. Mr. Zoeller holds a second degree in Law and studied Law and Economics in Passau and Bonn, Germany.

France Houssaye Ms. France Houssaye has served as Director - Employees Representative of Societe Generale S.A. since 2009. She is Mass Affluent Market Manager. She has been working in Societe Generale SA since 1989. Product and Partnership Coordinator at the Rouen Branch. Member of the Compensation Committee.

Beatrice Lepagnol Ms. Beatrice Lepagnol has served as Director - Employees Representative of Societe Generale S.A. since 2012. She has worked at Societe Generale since 1990 and is private clients advisor at the Eauze Branch. Union activities advisor at the Agen branch.

Robert Castaigne Mr. Robert Castaigne has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since January 20, 2009. Member of the Audit and Internal Control Committee (as of January 20, 2009), Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. He has spent his entire career at Total, first working as an Engineer and then in various roles. From 1994 to 2008, he was the Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Total. Mr. Castaigne is also a Director of Sanofi (since 2000) and Vinci (since 2007). He graduated from Ecole Centrale Lille and Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.

William Connelly Mr. William L. A. (Bill) Connelly has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. Graduate of Georgetown University in Washington, USA, Economics. From 1980 to 1990, was a banker at Chase Manhattan Bank in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom. From 1990 to 1999, worked at Barings then ING Barings as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in Spain and subsequently Head of Corporate Finance for Western Europe. From 1999 to 2016, performed various functions in the Investment Banking division at ING Bank N.V. (Netherlands). His latest positions were Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking and member of the Executive Committee as well as Chief Executive Officer of ING Real Estate B.V. (an ING Bank subsidiary). Other mandates held in foreign listed companies: Member of the Supervisory Board: Aegon N.V. (Netherlands) (2017). Other offices and positions held in other companies in the past five years: Member of the Management Board: ING Bank, N.V (Netherlands) (from 2011 to 1 Nov 2016).

Barbara Dalibard Ms. Barbara Dalibard has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. She held various positions at France Telecom from 1982 to 1998. Became Managing Director of Alcanet International SAS, subsidiary of the Alcatel-Lucent Group, then Head of the “Business” market for Orange France and Vice-Chairman of Orange Business. From 2003 to 2006, she was Head of the “Corporate Solutions” division, then Head of the “Corporate Communication Services” division of France Telecom. From 2006 to 2010, she was Executive Director of Orange Business Services. In 2010, she joined SNCF Group, where she was Head of SNCF Voyages and a member of the Group Management Committee of SNCF Group. Since 2014, she has been Chief Executive Officer of SNCF Voyageurs. Ms. Dalibard is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Michelin. Since July 2016, she is Chief Executive Officer of SITA Group. She holds a Masters degree in Mathematics from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications, and a degree from Ecole Normale Superieure.

Kyra Hazou Ms. Kyra Hazou serves as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2011. Member of the Audit and Internal Control Committee (as of May 22, 2013), Member of the Risk Committee. She was Managing Director and Regional General Counsel for Salomon Smith Barney/Citibank from 1985 to 2000, after acting as an Attorney in private practice in London and New York. She became a non-executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committees at the Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom, from 2001 to 2007.

Jean-Bernard Levy Mr. Jean-Bernard Levy has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since May 19, 2009. Chairman of the Compensation Committee (as of May 22, 2012), Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee (as of May 22, 2012). A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique 1973 and Telecom ParisTech, Mr. Levy has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Thales since December 20, 2012. Chairman of the Management Board of Vivendi from 2005 to 2012, he joined Vivendi in August 2002 as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Levy was CEO then Managing Partner responsible for Corporate Finance of Oddo et Cie from 1998 to 2002. From 1995 to 1998, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matra communication. From 1993 to 1994, Mr. Levy was Director of the Cabinet of Mr. Gerard Longuet, French Minister for Industry, the Postal Service, Telecommunications and Foreign Trade. From 1988 to 1993, he was Head of telecommunication satellites at Matra Marconi Space. From 1986 to 1988, Mr. Levy was technical advisor to the Cabinet of Mr. Gerard Longuet, Deputy Minister for the Postal Service and Telecommunications, and from 1978 to 1986 he was an engineer at France Telecom. He is a Director at Vinci.

Ana-Maria Llopis Rivas Dr. Ana-Maria Llopis Rivas has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2011. Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. She held various positions in Spanish banks (Banesto and Santander Group) and founded a bank and an online broker. She was Executive Chairman of Razona, a marketing company for financial services, then executive Vice-President, Financial and Insurance Markets of the marketing company Indra. In the meantime, she was Director and member of the Audit Committee of Reckitt-Benckiser, then a member of ABN-AMRO’s Supervisory Board. She is the Founder Chairman and CEO of Ideas4all.sl, Director and Chairman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committees at Service Point Solutions and Director, Member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee at British American Tobacco. She holds a degree in Physics from University of Maryland, and a Ph D degree in Materials Science and Engineering from University of Berkeley.

Gerard Mestrallet Mr. Gerard Mestrallet has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2015. Chairman of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, Member of the Compensation Committee. He held different positions in the French Administration before joining the Compagnie Financiere de Suez in 1984 as a Special Advisor to the Chairman, then as Senior Executive Vice-Chairman in charge of industrial affairs. In February 1991, he was appointed Executive Director of Societe Generale de Belgique. In July 1995, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie de Suez, then in June 1997, Chairman of the Executive Board of Suez Lyonnaise des Eaux and, finally, in 2001, Chairman and Chief executive Officer of Suez. Since July 2008, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Engie (formerly GDF SUEZ). He holds degrees from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Juan Maria Nin Genova Mr. Juan Maria Nin Genova has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2016. Member of the Risk Committee and of the Compensation Committee. A Spanish national and graduate of Universidad de Deusto (Spain) Economics and Law, the London School of Economics and Political Science (United Kingdom) Master of Legal Letters, he is a lawyer and economist who began his career as a Program Manager in the Spanish Ministry for relations with the European Community. He worked as General Manager of Santander Central Hispano from 1980 to 2002, before becoming an advisor of Banco Sabadell until 2007. In June 2007, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of La Caixa. In July 2011, he became Vice-Chairman and Deputy Advisor of Caixa bank until 2014. Other offices held currently: In foreign listed companies: Director: DIA Group SA (Spain) (since 2015). In foreign unlisted companies: Director: Grupo de Empresas Azvi S.L. (Spain) (since 2015), Azora Capital S.L. (Spain) (since 2014). Grupo de Empresas Azvi, S.L. Other offices and positions held in other companies in the past five years: Chairman of the Board of Directors: VidaCaixa Assurances (Spain) (2014), SegurCaixa Holding SA (Spain) (from 2007 to 2014). Vice-Chairman and Deputy Advisor: Caixabank SA (Spain) (from 2011 to 2014). Member of the Supervisory Board: ERSTE Group Bank AG (Austria) (from 2009 to 2014), Grupo Financiero Inbursa (Mexico) (from 2008 to 2014), Banco BPI (Portugal) (from 2008 to 2014). Director: Naturhouse (Spain) (from 2014 until July 2016), Grupo Indukern (Spain) (from 2014 until July 2016), Gas Natural (Spain) (from 2008 to 2015), Repsol SA (Spain) (from 2007 to 2015).

Nathalie Rachou Ms. Nathalie Rachou has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since May 27, 2008. She is Chairwoman of the Risk Committee, Member of the Audit and Internal Control Committee (as of September 16, 2008). From 1978 to 1999 she held a number of positions within Banque Indosuez and Credit Agricole Indosuez: foreign exchange dealer, head of asset/liability management, founder then CEO of Carr Futures International Paris (brokerage subsidiary of Banque Indosuez trading on the Paris Futures Exchange), Corporate Secretary of Banque Indosuez and Head of Global Foreign Exchange and Currency Options at Credit Agricole Indosuez. In 1999, she founded Topiary Finance Ltd., an asset management company based in London. She has also been a Foreign Trade Advisor for France since 2001 and serves as a Director of Liautaud et Cie. She graduated from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Lubomira Rochet Ms. Lubomira Rochet has served as Independent Director of Societe Generale S.A. since 2017. Chief Digital Officer of L’Oreal. Graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure and Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po in France, and of College d'Europe Bruges (Belgium). From 2003 to 2007, she was Head of Strategy at Sogeti (Capgemini). From 2008 to 2010, was Head of Innovation and Start-ups in France at Microsoft. Joined Valtech in 2010 and became Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Since 2014, has been Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Committee of L’Oreal. Other mandates held in foreign unlisted companies: Director: Founders Factory Ltd (United Kingdom) (since May 2016).