Soitec SA (SOIT.PA)

Name Description

Andre-Jacques Auberton-Herve Mr. Andre-Jacques Auberton-Herve serves as Chairman of the Board of Soitec SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee. He co-founded Soitec with Mr. Jean-Michel Lamure in 1992. Mr. Auberton-Herve is responsible for overseeing the strategic, operational and financial activities of the Company. Prior to founding Soitec SA, Mr. Auberton-Herve managed several joint development programs between Leti and Thomson-CSF, which focused on the technological transfer from Research and Development to production applications. He was also in charge of several projects, which applied SOI to 3D integration, VLSI and ULSI. In July of 2005, Mr. Auberton-Herve was elected to serve as the European representative to SEMI’s International Board of Directors. He holds a Doctorate Degree in Semiconductor Physics and a Masters Degree in Materials Science from Ecole Centrale de Lyon (France). In October 2005, he was appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Altatech Semiconductor S.A. and on January 25, 2008, he became the Chairman of the Engagement Committee of Agence regionale du developpement et de l’innovation. He also holds other mandates within the Company, including Director of Soitec Inc. and Soitec Singapore Pte Ltd, among others.

Paul Boudre Mr. Paul Boudre serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Soitec SA. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Customer Support of Soitec SA from January 15, 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President and Managing Director of KLA-Tencor, where he was responsible for sales and customer support for Europe and the United States. He was also in charge of KLA-Tencor’s Yield Management, and Field Applications global groups. Previously, Mr. Boudre held management positions with IBM, STMicroelectronics, Motorola and Atmel. Mr. Boudre holds a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Toulouse.

Thomas Piliszczuk Mr. Thomas Piliszczuk is Senior Vice President, Marketing, Business Development and Global Sales of Soitec SA. He joined Soitec in 2009 as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Business Development and Global Sales. He is managing a large international team to support Soitec business at the worlwide level. Prior to Soitec, Mr. Piliszczuk was with KLA-Tencor, where he held various senior management positions related to business strategies and alliances with largest semiconductor companies worldwide. During his tenure there, Mr. Piliszczuk had responsibility of European Operations. Earlier in his carrier, Mr. Piliszczuk worked at Sematech managing advanced lithography projects. Mr. Piliszczuk received his Ph.D degree from the Ruprecht-Karls-Universitat Heildelberg in Germany, an electrical engineering degree from the Gdansk Polytechnic University in Poland and business degree from Stanford University.

Bernard Aspar Mr. Bernard Aspar served as Senior Vice President, Communication & Power BU at Soitec SA. He founded TraciT Technologies, a spin-off of CEA-Leti in 2003. Mr. Aspar has more than 15 years of experience in direct wafer-bonding and layer transfer. Prior to founding TraciT, he worked at CEA-Leti, where he led the development of Soitec SA’s proprietary Smart Cut process for the manufacturing of SOI wafers. He holds an Engineering Degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Material Sciences and a Masters Degree in Microelectronics from the University of Sciences and Techniques of Languedoc, Universite Montpellier (France).

Carlos Mazure Mr. Carlos Mazure serves as Chief Technical Officer of Soitec SA. He had managed Soitec SA’s Strategic Advanced Technology Development Organization. Prior to joining Soitec SA, Mr. Mazure served as Director of Business Development at Infineon Technologies AG, where he was involved with the IBM/Infineon DRAM Development Alliance. His experience also includes work on SOI and BiCMOS high-performance devices and technology development at Motorola Corp. Mr. Mazure holds two Doctorates of Science in Physics, one from the Universite de Grenoble, France, and the other from Technische Universitaet Muenchen. Mr. Mazure is the author of more than 150 technical papers and holds more than 70 patents worldwide.

Fumisato Hirose Mr. Fumisato Hirose serves as Director of Soitec SA since July 10, 2003. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Shin-Etsu Handotai Europe Limited UK since December 1997. Mr. Hirose graduated in Economics from Keio University in Japan in 1970 and first worked in the human resources division of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. In 1973, he joined Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. as Head of the Purchasing department. In 1984, he was promoted to the position of Director of International Sales and Marketing, a position he held until 1997.

Joel Karecki Mr. Joel Karecki serves as Director of Soitec SA since January 20, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Stratgy and Audit Committees. He previously served as Chairman of He previously served as Philips France & Maghreb (2007 - 2011). From 2002 to 2006, he served as Director Corporate Strategy and Acquisitions at Schneider Electric, where he spent 14 years in various management positions internationally, including Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia. Previously, he also worked for Hutchinson et Mercer Consulting. He graduated from Harvard Business School (AMP), from INSEAD and from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite de France.

Douglas Dunn Mr. Douglas J. Dunn serves as Independent Director of Soitec SA since July 9, 2004. He has worked for ASML for several years and held the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Semi-Conductor Division of Philips Group in the Netherlands. From 1980 to 1993, he was the Chief Executive Officer of GEC - Plessey Semiconductors after having held various management roles at Motorola Semiconductors. Mr. Dunn was Chairman of the Board of ARM Holding Plc and Director of OMI. In addition, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Philips LG-LCD Display, TomTom and STMicroelectronics. Mr. Dunn was also Member of the Board of Sendo and Sendo Holding Plc until 2005 and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASM Lithography Holding N.V. from 1999 until 2004. Mr. Dunn graduated in Electric and Electronic Engineering from Sheffield College of Advanced Technology and has been promoted to the rank of Officer of the British Empire by Queen Elisabeth II. In 2004, he also became an Officer of the Dutch Orange Nassau Order.

Didier Lamouche Dr. Didier Lamouche serves as Independent Director of Soitec SA since July 1, 2005. He has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bull from December 2004 to May 2010. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Worldwide Semiconductors Operational Activities for the Microelectronics Division of IBM in the United States. Dr. Lamouche previously worked as Chief Executive Officer of Altis Semiconductor from 1999 to 2003 and was also Chief Executive Officer of the Microelectronic Division of IBM France, Director of Advanced Operations of Motorola in Toulouse, France and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Memory Program of Siemens/IBM, Chief Executive Officer and Member of Supervsory Board of ST Microelectronics, among others. Dr. Lamouche graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and holds a Doctorate in Semi-Conductors Technology. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics and Director of Infogrames.

Joseph Martin Mr. Joseph R. Martin serves as Independent Director of Soitec SA since July 9, 2004. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee and Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company. He has 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He was the Vice Chairman of the Board of Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation until June 2006 and previously worked within the company as Director of Finance, Executive Vice President, Senior Executive Vice President, and Member of the Chairman’s Office. Mr. Martin also held management roles within National Semiconductor Corporation. Mr. Martin has been Chairman of the Board of Brooks Automation Corporation and Member of the Board of SynQor Inc. In addition, Mr. Martin has been Member of the Board of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he graduated with a Degree in Science. Mr. Martin holds also a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maine.

Patrick Murray Mr. Patrick Murray serves as Independent Director of Soitec SA since June 24, 2011. He is an Honorary Lawyer to the Bar of Paris, was managing partner of law firm Winston & Strawn LLP. He is graduated in Law from University of Michigan. He started his career in the United States before settling in Paris. He has experience in Business Law.