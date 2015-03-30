Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

Name Description

Sudhir Chopra Mr. Sudhir Chopra serves as President, Company Secretary, Director - Corporate Affairs of the Company. He was President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited. He holds B.Com, FCS, LL.B.

Kiyozumi Kamiki Mr. Kiyozumi Kamiki serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. He was Deputy Managing Director, Director - Nominee of JTEKT Corporation, Japan of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited. He did his graduation in engineering from Ehime University and also attained a Master’s Degree. Mr. Kamiki joined Koyo Seiko Co., Ltd. (currently known as ‘JTEKT Corporation’) in the year 1982 and was assigned to investigating quality issues at Kokubu Plant. After being promoted to Assistant Manager in 1989, he was transferred to Koyo Corporation, USA. During 1997-2003 Mr. Kamiki worked in Quality Assurance Department in Japan. In 2004, he was made In charge of quality and transferred to Koyo Steering USA. He was made Managing Director in 2006 and transferred to JTEKT Automotive South Carolina Inc. In 2010, Mr. Kamiki was promoted to Head of Tadomisaki Plant of JTEKT. Mr. Kamiki has got vast experience of handling manufacturing operations and quality issues. Mr. Kamiki is not a member of the Board of any of the Indian Companies. He does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company.

Ravi Bhoothalingam Mr. Ravi Bhoothalingam is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited. He is Chief Executive of Manas Advisory, a Consultancy practice focusing on change management, travel and tourism. Until 30th June 2001 he was President of The Oberoi Group of Hotels and in this capacity responsible for the operations of the Group Worldwide, consisting of thirty-two hotels, flight catering units and luxury cruise ships in six countries across Asia. Prior to joining The Oberoi Group, he was Head of Personnel Worldwide with BAT plc, U.K, Managing Director of VST Industries Ltd. and Director ITC Limited. He serves on the Board of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. He served as Chairman of Shareholders’ Grievance Committee and Investment Committee and Member of Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee, Management Committee and Audit Committee of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Shamsher Mehta Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Shamsher Singh Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited. He was commissioned into the Army in 1962, he led the only tank column to reach Dacca during the 1971 War for the Liberation of Bangladesh. During his 41 years of service he has held numerous command and staff assignments. Before retiring from the Army in January 2004 he held the prestigious appointment of General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command. He was the Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry from May 2006 to April, 2008 and was a Member of the National Security Advisory Board from 2004 to 2006. He is on the board of the Indian Council of World Affairs and a Trustee of the Tribune Trust. Gen. Mehta is a visiting speaker on ‘Strategy’ and ‘Leadership’ within and outside the Armed Forces. He serves on the Board of Religare Trustee Company Ltd. and Altran Technologies India Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee and chairman of Investor Services Committee of Religare Trustee Company Limited.

Ramni Nirula Ms. Ramni Nirula is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Delhi University. Ms. Ramni Nirula retired as Senior General Manager of ICICI Bank Limited. She has more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector, beginning her career with the erstwhile ICICI Limited in 1976 in the project appraisal division. Since then she has held various leadership positions in areas of Project Financing, Strategy, Planning & Resources and Corporate Banking. Ms. Nirula also held key position as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Securities Limited, the Investment Banking arm of ICICI Bank Limited. Ms. Nirula also headed the Corporate Banking Group for ICICI Bank, Corporate Banking business is the business stream of ICICI Bank covering Multi-national Corporate in India, Indian Corporate and Public Sector undertakings. Ms. Nirula is currently associated with IKP Trust as an advisor and key management team member. Some of the Companies where Ms. Ramni Nirula serves as a member of the Board include Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Jubilant Food Works Limited, Usha Martin Limited, P.I. Industries Limited, Vardhman Special Steels Limited, Mcleod Russel India Limited and Avantha Power & Infrastructure Limited. She is Chairperson of the ‘Share Transfer & Grievance Committee’ of P.I. Industries Limited and Jubilant Food Works Limited and a member of the ‘Audit Committee’ of Utkarsh Micro Finance Private Limited, Vardhman Special Steels Limited, Goldman Sachs Trustee Company (India) Private Limited, Avantha Power & Infrastructure Limited and Jubilant Food Works Limited. She has also been on the Board of non corporate like a residential school for girls, a Micro Finance Institution in India and Advisory Council member of ICICI Knowledge Park Trust.