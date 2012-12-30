Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

Name Description

Pierre Pasquier Mr. Pierre Pasquier is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sopra Group SA as of August 20, 2012 and is also the Chairman of the Company's Nominating, Ethics and Governance Committee. Prior to this, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Group SA from May 30, 2006. He had already held the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2001 until June 30, 2003 and was also Chairman until 2001, as well as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from June 30, 2003 until May 30, 2006. Mr. Pasquier holds several other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Axway Software.

Kathleen Clark-Bracco Ms. Kathleen Clark-Bracco has been a Director and Director of Financial Communications of Sopra Group SA since June 19, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Nominating, Ethics and Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee. She was also appointed Managing Director of Sopra GMT on January 1, 2012. In April 2011, Ms. Clark-Bracco was appointed to Axway Software’s Board of Directors. She holds degrees from the University of California, San Jose (1989) and the University of California, Irvine (1994) and began her professional career in the United States.

Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles Ms. Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles has been a Director of Sopra Group SA since June 19, 2012. She has spent her career to date working for the French Ministry of Finance (Budget Directorate) and in the banking sector. In February 2009, she became Societe Generale Group's Resources Director and a member of the Group’s Executive Committee. In April 2011, she was appointed to Axway Software's Board of Directors. Ms. Mercadal-Delasalles holds degrees in law as well as letters, arts and sciences and is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and an alumna of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (class of 1986/1988).

Jean Mounet Mr. Jean Mounet has been a Director of Sopra Group SA since June 19, 2012. He is an engineer and graduate of Ecole Superieure de Chimie de Lyon (now CPE Lyon), holds a doctorate in physics and is a graduate of Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in strategic marketing management. He has spent most of his career with Bull and Sopra Group, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO and Director. Mr. Mounet also served as Chairman of Syntec Informatique from 2003 to 2010. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Econocom, AS2M and the Pacte PME association, among others.

Francois Odin Mr. Francois Odin has served as a Director of Sopra Group SA since May 30, 2006. Prior to that he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board from June 30, 2003 until May 30, 2006. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He was also Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of Sopra GMT until June 30, 2003. Mr. Odin is Deputy CEO of Sopra GMT and Chairman of Regence SAS.

Jean-Francois Sammarcelli Mr. Jean-Francois Sammarcelli has served as a Director at Sopra Group SA since June 22, 2010. He is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Societe Generale, Chairman of Credit du Nord, Director of Banque Tarneaud, Sogecap, Sogeprom and Boursorama, among others. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique.

Christian Bret Mr. Christian Bret has been an Independent Director of Sopra Group SA since June 19, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company's Nominating, Ethics and Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is an engineer and graduate of CPE Lyon, and has held positions throughout his career with companies in the digital sector. He formerly served as Managing Director of Sligos, then Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CISI, before joining France Telecom as Managing Director of its Business-to-Business division. Mr. Bret is also Managing Partner of Eulis, a strategy consulting firm he founded in 2003. He is a Director of Econocom and Altran

Gerard Jean Mr. Gerard Jean has served as an Independent Director of Sopra Group SA since May 30, 2006, and prior to that was Member of the Supervisory Board. He is also the Chairman of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Member of the Company's Nominating, Ethics and Governance Committee. Mr. Jean is Chairman of the Management Board of Altime Associates SA, among other positions.

Jean-Luc Placet Mr. Jean-Luc Placet has been an Independent Director of Sopra Group SA since June 19, 2012 and is a Member of the Company's Nominating, Ethics and Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is a graduate of ESSEC and began his career in Saint-Gobain's marketing department, then worked for the French monthly business magazine L'Expansion, before joining IDRH in 1981, where he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1992. In 2005, Mr. Placet was named to the Conseil Economique et Social, a consultative body for economic and social policy established by the French Constitution, and became vice-chairman of the Conseil's labour and employment section in 2010. Since 2007, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of MEDEF, the French employers' union, and was named chairman of its "Respect de l'Homme" (human rights) committee in 2010, a position he still occupies today. In 2011, Mr. Placet was appointed Chairman of Federation Syntec, the umbrella organisation for French professional associations in the IT services, consulting, engineering, market research and public relations sectors. He previously served as Chairman of Syntec Conseil en Management, one of the five professional associations grouped under Syntec Etudes et Conseil, from 2004 to 2010 and as Chairman of FEACO, the European federation of management consultancy associations, from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Placet was appointed Honorary Chairman of ESSEC Alumni. In 2009, he was named a Director of EPIDE, a French government agency that assists young people in finding employment. In 2001, he became a Director of the Association du Musee de la Legion d’Honneur and a member of the Institut de l'Entreprise.