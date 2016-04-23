Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

Name Description

Keith Hellawell Dr. Keith Hellawell is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Sports Direct International Plc. Prior to joining the team at Sports Direct International plc, Dr Hellawell spent over 40 years in public sector management being a former Chief Constable of two British police forces. While working directly for the Prime Minister between 1998 and 2002, he wrote and coordinated the United Kingdom national and international anti-drugs policy. Dr Hellawell has been involved in the private sector since 1998 when he joined Evans of Leeds, a fully listed property company. Since then he has served on the boards of both Dalkia plc and Sterience Limited, subsidiaries of the French company Veolia Env. Dr Hellawell is currently a Non-Executive Director of Mortice plc, a Singapore based facilities management company and a Director of the Super-League team Huddersfield Giants. He was Non-Executive Chairman of Goldshield Group plc, a marketing led pharmaceutical and consumer health company, from May 2006 to its sale in December 2009. He has held a number of other Non-Executive board positions in private companies including vehicle manufacturing and IT. He also runs his own management and training consultancy company. Dr Hellawell has worked in both the public and private sector for over 50 years. Throughout this time he has built up a wealth of experience which he brings to the Group to ensure the successful and effective operation of the board.

Michael Ashley Mr. Michael J. W. Ashley is an Chief Executive, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sports Direct International Plc. He established the business of the Group on leaving school in 1982 and was the sole owner until the Group’s listing in March 2007. Mike was the founder of the Group and has the necessary skills for formulating the vision and strategy of the Group. With over 30 years in the sports retail business with Sports Direct, he is invaluable to the Group.

David Brayshaw Mr. David Brayshaw is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. David is a very experienced senior investment and commercial banker. He has over 30 years' experience with organisations such as Barclays Capital, HSBC, Citigroup and Pilkington plc.

Simon Bentley Mr. Simon A. Bentley is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Sports Direct International Plc. Simon qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1980 and in 1987 joined Blacks Leisure Group Plc where he was Chairman and Chief Executive for 12 years. Simon chairs and is on the board of a range of companies and organisations. Among these, he is Chairman of the hair brand Umberto Giannini, is the principal owner and Chairman of the leading mobile ATM operator Cash on the Move, and is Chairman of Yad Vashem – UK Foundation. He has lengthy experience of the sporting goods industry.