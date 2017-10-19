Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

Name Description

Ajay Singh Mr. Ajay Singh is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Spicejet Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi having a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi. He has experience in the information technology. Mr. Singh is also a director on the board of Cranes Software International Limited, Crosslinks Finlease Pvt. Ltd and Intel Construction and the Chairman ofAudit Committee of Cranes Software International Limited.

Sanjiv Kapoor Mr. Sanjiv Kapoor is Chief Operating Officer of the Spicejet Limited. London-based Kapoor has more than 17 years of experience in the airline industry, having worked with airlines in Asia, Europe and the US as a part of management, as a management consultant, and as an investment adviser in the aviation space, including at Northwest Airlines, Bain and Co., Temasek Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Boston Consulting Group.