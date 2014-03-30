Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

Name Description

Dilip Shanghvi Mr. Dilip S. Shanghvi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited.He is a graduate in commerce from Calcutta University. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and founded that Company in 1982. He has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Shanghvi is actively involved in international pharmaceutical markets and research and development functions at SPARC Ltd. Under the leadership of Mr. Dilip S. Shanghvi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has recorded an all-round growth in the business.

T. Rajamannar Dr. T. Rajamannar is Non-Executive Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited. He holds M. Sc. from University of Madras, Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from IIT Madras and P ost Doctoral from University of Zurich, Switzerland. He is a non- Executive Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. He has been associated with Sun Pharma since 1993. He is now Head- R&D of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, prior to which he was Executive VP- R&D & Whole-time Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. He has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical Industry. He has 17 research publications in International Journals and over 200 patents applications filed to his credit. He is the recipient of CSIR Award from 1983 to 1988. He is a Council Member of Chemical Research Society of India and National Organic Symposium Trust.

Sudhir Valia Mr. Sudhir V. Valia serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 31st January, 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer, Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited. He is a fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and carries more than two decades of taxation and finance experience. In addition to being on the board of directors of a number of companies, he is also on the Board of Directors of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Mr. Valia joined Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in 1994, prior to which he was in private taxation practice.

Ferzaan Engineer Dr. Ferzaan Engineer Ph.D. serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is Co-founder and Chairman of Cytecare Hospitals Pvt Ltd. He also serves as Co-founder and Jt. Chairman of Medwell Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company offering home healthcare services under the Nightingales brand. He is also a Director on the Board of Cytespace Research Pvt Ltd. Until 2010, Ferzaan served as CEO of Quintiles Research (India) Pvt Ltd and was a member of the AsiaPacific Management Board of Quintiles. He has also served on the Board of Cenduit LLC. He is a Mentor at Escape Velocity Accelerator in Bangalore. A pharmacy graduate from the LM College in Ahmedabad, Ferzaan completed his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the College of Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina (USA). He attended executive management programmes at the Kenan-Flagler Business School (USA), IIMA (India) and INSEAD (France). Ferzaan previously worked as Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the United States, followed by an industry position as R&D head for Core Healthcare. Ferzaan has been a member of professional bodies such as AAPS and AACP. He received the AACP New Investigator’s Award in 1990 and received research grants from the National Institutes of Health, USA. He has published papers in leading international journals and lectured at several international conferences and at management schools. He has served on the Advisory Board of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) and has been a member of the CII National Committee on Drugs and Pharmaceuticals and the FICCI Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Committee.

Mark Simon Mr. Mark J. Simon serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Mark Simon is the co-founder of Torreya Partners where he leads the firms Biotech Advisory team and was recently involved in Compugen's $500mm+ oncology immunotherapy partnership with Bayer (2013). Mark continues to be highly active in advising a number of scientifically-oriented biotechnology Companies, typically making recommendations that involve a long-term, scientifically oriented perspective. Mark has over 30 years of experience advising life sciences companies and has worked on over 175 financing, licensing, and M&A transactions with a value in excess of $50 billion. Before co-founding Torreya, Mark was a Managing Director and the Head of Life Sciences Investment Banking at Citigroup where he was involved with a team of 100 professionals. In his role, Mark was also involved in expanding Citigroup's global life sciences coverage in Europe and Japan. Before joining Citigroup, Mark spent a decade of his career at Robertson Stephens, where he mainly covered biotech sector and raised 45% of all biotech dollars and managed or co-managed 20% of all transactions from 1999 to 2001, making the Life Sciences franchise the No.1 revenue producer among the 7 industry groups at the firm. Before moving into Investment Banking, Mark was a senior research analyst covering biotech industry at the firm where he was a Wall Street All-Star Analyst three years in a row. Mark began his career as a research associate at Kidder Peabody in New York covering biotech and healthcare services industries. Mark holds a BA from Columbia College and a MBA from Harvard Business School. Mark is a registered representative with Financial West Group.

S. Mohanchand Dadha Shri. S. Mohanchand Dadha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited. He was Managing Director and Promoter of erstwhile Tamilnadu Dadha Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which was subsequently merged with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited w.e.f. 1 st April, 1997. Mr. Dadha is a successful entrepreneur with 52 years of experience in Pharma Industry. He is also trustee of many Charitable Trusts. He was the Member of Tamil Nadu Government constituted Drug Committees, namely The Drug Advisory Committee and the Committee for the development of Drug Industries in Tamil Nadu.

Bhavna Doshi Smt. Bhavna Doshi is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LIMITED.

Goverdhan Mehta Prof. Dr. Goverdhan Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited. He holds M.Sc. (1963), Ph.D. (1966), D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) is Honorary Professor of Organic Chemistry and Bhatnagar Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. In the past, he has held important positions as Vice-Chancellor-University of Hyderabad, Ramanujam Research Professor of the Indian National Science Academy, Director -Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and visiting professorships in over a dozen universities all over the world. He has published over 400 research papers in leading international journals and delivered over 300 invited lectures in different parts of the world.