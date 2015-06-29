Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

Name Description

M. Taparia Shri. M. P. Taparia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Supreme Petrochem Limited. He is the Managing Director of The Supreme Industries Ltd. and wide experience in business management, marketing, operations and actively involved in various industry forums.

Rajan Raheja Shri. Rajan B. Raheja is Non-Executive Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. He is the Promoter of the R. Raheja Group. He started himself on a business career over 35 years ago. His business range includes batteries, cable television, ceramic tiles, cement, construction and petrochemicals. He has assumed various positions such as Chairman of Prism Cement Limited, Vice Chairman.of Exide industries Limited and also on the Board of many other well-known Companies Like EIH Limited, EIH Associated Hotels Limited, Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, H & A Johnson (India) Limited, Juhu Beach Resorts Limited. Overyears Shri Rajan B. Raheja has also been dedicating himself to various educational and charitable trusts. He is Chairman/Director of - EIH Associated Hotels Ltd., EIH Limited, Exide Industries Ltd., Hathway Cables & Datacom Ltd., ING Vysya Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd. and Prism Cement Ltd. He has a Bachelors degree in Commerce.

B. Taparia Shri. B. L. Taparia is Non-Executive Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. He is Chairman of The Supreme Industries Limited. Started his business career over 50 years ago, long experience in business management. Also associated with Philanthropic activities. He has a Bachelor in Arts. His other directorships include The Supreme Industries Ltd; Supreme Capital Management Ltd.

Shivratan Taparia Shri. S. J. Taparia is Non-Executive Director of Supreme Petrochem Limited. He has experience in technical, operational and marketing aspects of industrial products. Actively involved in industry forums. He is Director of The Supreme Industries Ltd.; Supreme Capital Management Ltd.; Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

Nihalchand Chauhan Shri. Nihalchand Chunilal Chauhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. He is respected and well known personality in banking and financial circles, has over 49 years experience in domestic and international banking. His varied experience includes long stints with State Bank of India and Arab Monetary Fund, Abudhabi. He is a consultant to Multi Commodities Exchange of India Ltd. His qualifications are B. Com(Hons), LLB, CAIIB. Other Directorships held by him are IBX Forex Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technic Ltd, Encee Securities Pvt. Ltd.

R. Kannan Shri. R. Kannan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Supreme Petrochem Limited. He was formerly General Manager of ICICI Limited, in charge of the Oil & Gas division and thereafter Director of The Institute of Financial Management and Research, Chennai. He is currently a faculty Member of the Institute and is considered in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry.