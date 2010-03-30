Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)
SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs323.65
Rs323.65
Open
Rs325.35
Rs325.35
Day's High
Rs336.00
Rs336.00
Day's Low
Rs325.00
Rs325.00
Volume
65,327
65,327
Avg. Vol
91,588
91,588
52-wk High
Rs402.90
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50
Rs239.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|75
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
G. Kodandapani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|62
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Baskar Ramamurthy
|2010
|Deputy Chief Operating Officer
|
S. Hamamalini
|2015
|Additional Director
|
R. Khanna
|2013
|Director
|
S. Rajagopalan
|78
|2011
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Gouri Rathi
|63
|2005
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
K. Rajendra Prasad
|57
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|Shri. G. Maruthi Rao is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has experience in Administrative & General Management.
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|
G. Kodandapani
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|Shri. Mayank Kejriwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Lanco Industries Ltd., since 30th April, 2007. He is the Joint Managing Director of M/s. Electrosteel Castings Limited. Initially, to enable the Company to generate revenue, he was not taking any remuneration from the Company. However, it is now considered to be appropriate that a commission not exceeding 3% on net profits of the Company computed in the manner provided under sections 349 & 350 of the Companies Act, 1956 subject to a maximum amount to be decided by the Board every year, be fixed as his remuneration from the financial year 2009-10 till the period of his tenure.
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|
Baskar Ramamurthy
|
S. Hamamalini
|
R. Khanna
|
S. Rajagopalan
|Shri. S.Y. Rajagopalan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of LANCO Industries Ltd. He has experience in Financial Management & Corporate and related laws.
|
Gouri Rathi
|Shri. Gouri Shankar Rathi is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Lanco Industries Limited, since 8th June, 2005. He has experience in General Management and Marketing.
|
K. Rajendra Prasad
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|--
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|--
|
G. Kodandapani
|--
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|20,000,000
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|--
|
Baskar Ramamurthy
|--
|
S. Hamamalini
|--
|
R. Khanna
|--
|
S. Rajagopalan
|--
|
Gouri Rathi
|--
|
K. Rajendra Prasad
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2010
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|0
|0
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|0
|0
|
G. Kodandapani
|0
|0
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|0
|0
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|0
|0
|
Baskar Ramamurthy
|0
|0
|
S. Hamamalini
|0
|0
|
R. Khanna
|0
|0
|
S. Rajagopalan
|0
|0
|
Gouri Rathi
|0
|0
|
K. Rajendra Prasad
|0
|0