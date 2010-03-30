Edition:
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)

SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs323.65
Open
Rs325.35
Day's High
Rs336.00
Day's Low
Rs325.00
Volume
65,327
Avg. Vol
91,588
52-wk High
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

G. Maruthi Rao

75 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

N.Sivalai Senthilnathan

2016 Chief Financial Officer

G. Kodandapani

2017 Compliance Officer, Secretary

Mayank Kejriwal

62 2007 Managing Director, Executive Director

V. Poyyamozhi

2017 Whole Time Director

Baskar Ramamurthy

2010 Deputy Chief Operating Officer

S. Hamamalini

2015 Additional Director

R. Khanna

2013 Director

S. Rajagopalan

78 2011 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Gouri Rathi

63 2005 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Rajendra Prasad

57 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation
Biographies

Name Description

G. Maruthi Rao

Shri. G. Maruthi Rao is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has experience in Administrative & General Management.

N.Sivalai Senthilnathan

G. Kodandapani

Mayank Kejriwal

Shri. Mayank Kejriwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Lanco Industries Ltd., since 30th April, 2007. He is the Joint Managing Director of M/s. Electrosteel Castings Limited. Initially, to enable the Company to generate revenue, he was not taking any remuneration from the Company. However, it is now considered to be appropriate that a commission not exceeding 3% on net profits of the Company computed in the manner provided under sections 349 & 350 of the Companies Act, 1956 subject to a maximum amount to be decided by the Board every year, be fixed as his remuneration from the financial year 2009-10 till the period of his tenure.

V. Poyyamozhi

Baskar Ramamurthy

S. Hamamalini

R. Khanna

S. Rajagopalan

Shri. S.Y. Rajagopalan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of LANCO Industries Ltd. He has experience in Financial Management & Corporate and related laws.

Gouri Rathi

Shri. Gouri Shankar Rathi is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Lanco Industries Limited, since 8th June, 2005. He has experience in General Management and Marketing.

K. Rajendra Prasad

Insider Trading

