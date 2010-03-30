Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)

Shri. Mayank Kejriwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Lanco Industries Ltd., since 30th April, 2007. He is the Joint Managing Director of M/s. Electrosteel Castings Limited. Initially, to enable the Company to generate revenue, he was not taking any remuneration from the Company. However, it is now considered to be appropriate that a commission not exceeding 3% on net profits of the Company computed in the manner provided under sections 349 & 350 of the Companies Act, 1956 subject to a maximum amount to be decided by the Board every year, be fixed as his remuneration from the financial year 2009-10 till the period of his tenure.