Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)

Mitchell Goldhar Mr. Mitchell Goldhar serves as a Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Smart Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Goldhar is the owner of the Penguin group of companies (formerly the SmartCentres group of companies). Mr. Goldhar has been in the real estate development business for over 30 years. Since opening the first new Canadian Walmart store in Barrie, Ontario in 1994, Mr. Goldhar has developed over 265 shopping centres across Canada (including the development of 175 Walmart stores). Mr. Goldhar is a graduate of York University with a Bachelor of Political Science (1985), a director of Indigo Books and Music Inc., a Director Emeritus with the SickKids Foundations and for 12 years has been an adjunct professor with the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management. Mr. Goldhar is also on the Advisory Board for the Canadian Sports Concussion Project and is owner of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club. Trustee of SmartREIT since July 8, 2005 and Chair of the Board since May 28, 2015.

Peter Forde Mr. Peter Forde, CPA., is President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer of the Penguin Group from September 2005 to May 2015. Executive Vice-President Finance and Administration of the Penguin Group from 1998 to September 2005, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Nexacor Realty Management Inc. (real estate subsidiary of Bell Canada) from January 1996 to February 1998. Mr. Forde is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from York University (1977). Trustee of SmartREIT from July 8, 2005 to May 27, 2015.

Huw Thomas Mr. Huw Thomas, FCPA, FCA, CPA, is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust. Thomas has been the Chief Executive Officer of SmartREIT since March 2013 and was also President from March 2013 to August 2016. Previously, Mr. Thomas served in various senior financial roles at Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, including nine years as Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2009 and, from November 2009 until December 2010, as Executive Vice-President, Financial Strategy and Performance. Member of the board of directors, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of Dollarama Inc. since 2011. Chairman and Chairman of the Audit Committee of K.P. Tissue Inc. from December 2012 until March 2014. Member of the board of trustees and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Chartwell Retirement Residences since March 2012. Trustee of SmartREIT since April 1, 2011 and Chairman of the Audit Committee from April 1, 2011 to March 2013. Member of the board of trustees of Connors Bros. Income Fund from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of London (U.K.), and is a U.K. Chartered Accountant and a fellow of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Peter Sweeney Mr. Peter E. Sweeney serves as a Chief Financial Officer of Smart Real Estate Investment Trust. Formerly he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Allied Properties REIT from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Sweeney was also Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at DTZ Barnicke from 1996 to 2010, a leading real estate brokerage and advisory firm. Prior to that, he held the position of Corporate Controller at a public real estate company and is a PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP alumnus. Mr. Sweeney is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of Ryerson University.

Rudy Gobin Mr. Rudy Gobin serves as a Executive Vice President - Portfolio Management and Investments of the Company. He was Executive Vice President (Asset Management) of Smart REIT from January 2007 to May 2015. Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations of the Penguin Group, a private shopping centre development company in Vaughan, Ontario, from May 2001 to December 2006. Chief Financial Officer of Nexacor Realty Management Inc. (real estate subsidiary of Bell Canada) from March 1998 to May 2001. Mr. Gobin is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto (1987).

Mauro Pambianchi Mr. Mauro Pambianchi serves as Chief Development Officer of the Company. He was Executive Vice-President and Chief Development Officer of the Penguin Group, a private shopping centre development company in Vaughan, Ontario, from May 2005 to May 2015. Executive Vice- President of the Penguin Group from September 2001 to May 2005. Trustee of OneREIT (formerly Retrocom Real Estate Investment Trust) from June 2010 to May 2015. Mr. Pambianchi also held the position of Senior Vice-President, Retail at Brookfield Properties Ltd. and, prior to that, Senior Vice-President, Development at The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited. Mr. Pambianchi holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School at the University of Toronto.

Michael Young Mr. Michael D. Young serves as Lead Independent Trustee of the Company. He is President of Quadrant Capital Partners Inc., a private equity firm in Dallas, Texas since November 2003. Managing Director for CIBC World Markets from 1994 to October 2003 and was appointed Global Head of Real Estate for CIBC World Markets in 1997. He was a Director of Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. from March 2011 until March 2015. Mr. Young has also been the Chairman of the board of trustees of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust since January 2013. Trustee of SmartREIT since November 11, 2003, Chair of the Board from July 1, 2014 to May 28, 2015 and Lead Independent Trustee since May 28, 2015. Mr. Young holds a Bachelors degree from the University of Western Ontario (1967).

Garry Foster Mr. Garry M. Foster, FCPA, FCA, serves as a Independent Trustee of the Company. He was Vice Chairman, Deloitte Canada from 2006 to 2013 and the National Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Technology, Media and Telecommunication practice from 1998 to 2006. Mr. Foster was a member of Deloitte’s board of directors from 2004 to 2012. He previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Baycrest Foundation from September 2013 to February 2017, as well as the Chairman of the board of directors of Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care. Mr. Foster has served as the Chair of the Presto Fare Card Committee since August 2015, is the Chair of the board of directors of Cogniciti Inc. and sits on the board of directors of Real Matters Inc., a private company involved in real estate appraisal and title closing. Mr. Foster is also currently the Chief Executive Officer of Cortleigh Capital Inc. Mr. Foster is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (1974) and a Masters of Business Administration from Schulich School of Business (1975) and an ICD.D certification from the Rotman School of Business (2009). Trustee of SmartREIT since May 1, 2013.

Gregory Howard Mr. Gregory (Greg) Howard is an Trustee of the Company. Mr. Howard is a senior partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, one of Canada’s leading law firms, and is one of Canada’s pre-eminent real estate lawyers. His wide-ranging expertise includes commercial real estate acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development projects, project financing, commercial leasing, real estate investment trusts, private equity funds, workouts, strategic planning and corporate matters. He has been recognized as one of the country’s leading real estate lawyers by Chambers Global, The Legal 500, Real Estate Law and numerous other sources. He obtained his LL.B. (with Honours) from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 1978 and was

Jamie McVicar Mr. Jamie M. McVicar, M.B.A., LL.B, serves as a Independent Trustee of Smart Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Chief Financial Officer then Vice President Finance and Administration at Devonian Properties Inc., a property development company, from October 2000 to October 2011, whose job responsibilities included overseeing the preparation of audited financial statements for several joint venture investment vehicles and corporate financial statements. President of Newell Post Developments Ltd., a property development company, from June 1998 to June 2000. Legal counsel for Oxford Development Group, a property development company, from 1988 to June 1998. Mr. McVicar is currently a Director of Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. Trustee of SmartREIT since December 4, 2001 and has served as a member of SmartREIT’s Audit Committee since 2004. Mr. McVicar has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta (1980), Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario (1981) and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto (1982).