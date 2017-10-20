Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (SSBR3.SA)

Name Description

Fernando Maria Guedes Machado Antunes de Oliveira Mr. Fernando Maria Guedes Machado Antunes de Oliveira has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since April 1, 2010. He joined Sonae Group in 1984 and went to Sonae Sierra in 1991. He was Project Manager of two awarded shopping centers: ViaCatarina and Centro Vasco da Gama. In 1999, he became responsible for the implementation of the development program for Sonae Sierra‘s shopping centers in Europe. In the last 12 months, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sonae Sierra and since April 2010 he has been the Company‘s Chief Executive Officer responsible for Corporate Communication, Marketing and Innovation and Sustainability. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade do Porto and has an MBA degree from ISEE. He also holds a degree in AMD from Harvard Business School.

Jose Manuel Baeta Tomas Mr. Jose Manuel Baeta Tomas has served as Chief Executive Officer of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since March 18, 2010 and as Member of the Executive Board of the Company since October 21, 2009. He joined Sonae Group in 1982 and held a variety of positions within Sonae Distribuicao in Portugal. In 1995, he was appointed to the Executive Committee of Sonae Distribuicao, and was responsible for the acquisition of Real Supermarket companies in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, creating Sonae Distribuicao Brasil. He holds a degree in Finance from Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa, received a degree in Retail Marketing from Management Center Europe in Oxford, and attended an Executive Program at Michigan University.

Carlos Alberto Correa Mr. Carlos Alberto Correa has served as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since November 30, 2010 and as Member of the Executive Board of the Company since March 18, 2010. He joined the Company in 2007, after more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector at Visanet, airline transportation at Continental Airlines, and sugar and ethanol at Guarani. He holds a degree in Accounting and an MBA degree from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, and also completed specialization courses in Executive Finance at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and in Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Richard Brown Mr. Richard Eric Brown has served as Chief Investments and Asset Management Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since April 20, 2011. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of International Division at DDR, where he was responsible for managing DDR’s international investments, including Brazil. He graduated from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and is Chartered Accountant in Canada and Member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

Waldir Chao Mr. Waldir Chao serves as Chief Leasing and Property Management Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA. Prior to that, he acted as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company since September 9, 2011. He has experience in the shopping centers and retail sectors, including 13 years in Iguatemi Group, ultimately as Director of Operations and General Manager. In Valddac Group, he held the position of Business Director. His professional experience also includes companies such as Dupont and ELLUS. He holds a degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and an MBA in Management Information System and International Business from California State University, San Diego.

Pedro Jose D'Hommee Caupers Mr. Pedro Jose D'Hommee Caupers has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since November 30, 2010. He joined Sonae Sierra SGPS in 1997 and was appointed Administrator of Sonae Sierra SGPS SA in 1999, becoming responsible for administrating activities and rental properties in Europe. Beginning in April 2009, he became responsible for Sonae Sierra‘s Investment Division. He serves as Director of the companies that manage the Sierra Fund and the Sierra Portugal Fund, which are co-managed by Sonae Sierra. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Superior Tecnico, a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Universite de Paris, and an MBA degree from INSEAD.

Paul Freedo Mr. Paul William Freedo has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since April 28, 2011. Since December 2008, he has been Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing and Development at Developers Diversified Realty Corporation (DDR), which he joined in August 2008 as Senior Vice President of Development - Western Region. At DDR, he is responsible, among others, for leasing, development, redevelopment, expansion and retail partnerships. Previously, he was Vice President and Chief Real Estate Officer at JC Penney. He has a degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University.

Daniel Hurwitz Mr. Daniel Bruce Hurwitz has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since April 20, 2008. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Developers Diversified Realty Corporation (DDR) since January 2010. He was elected Member of the Board of Directors of DDR in June 2009 and was Member of the Board from May 2002 to May 2004. Prior to that, he acted as President and Chief Operating Officer, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of DDR. In addition, he is Member of the Executive, Management and Investment committees of DDR. He holds a degree from Colgate University and attended a Management Program from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jose Edmundo Medina Barroso Figueiredo Mr. Jose Edmundo Medina Barroso Figueiredo has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA since April 20, 2008. He joined the Sonae Group in 1989 as Financial Controller of the Company’s real estate activities, which later became Sonae Sierra SGPS. He is Chief Financial Officer of Sonae Sierra SGPS and Member of the Finance Committee of Sonae Groupe. His particular responsibilities include Internal Audit; Legal, Fiscal and Mergers & Acquisitions; Finance, Planning & Control and Back-Office. He holds a degree in Finance from Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa.

David Oakes Mr. David John Oakes serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA. He already acted as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from March 18, 2010 till 2011. He was appointed Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Developers Diversified Realty Corporation (DDR) in February 2010, having joined DDR in 2007. He is responsible for supervising the areas of capital markets, transactions, budgeting, investor relations, accounting and audit, among others, of DDR. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Cohen & Steers Capital Management and Research Analyst for Goldman Sachs. He is Member of Zell-Lurie Real Estate Center, National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and New York Society of Securities Analysts. He also acts in the Board of The Gathering Place. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis and is Chartered Financial Analyst.