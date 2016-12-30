Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

Name Description

David De Witt Mr. David E. De Witt is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Since October 2004, Mr. De Witt has been a co-founder and Chairman of Pathway Capital Ltd., a Vancouver-based private venture capital company. Mr. De Witt graduated with a BComm/LLB from the University of British Columbia in 1978 and practiced corporate, securities and mining law until his retirement from the practice of law in January 1997. He has held directorships in a number of public companies involved in the natural resource field and has experience in resource projects located in Latin America, North America and Asia.

Nolan Watson Mr. Nolan Watson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Watson has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since September 2008 and was its Chairman from January 2013 to March 2016. From May 2010 to May 2014 (when Sandstorm Metals was acquired by the Company), Mr. Watson was President and Chief Executive Officer of Sandstorm Metals and its Chairman from January 2013 to May 2014. From July 2008 to September 2008, Mr. Watson was an independent businessman. From April 2006 to July 2008, Mr. Watson was the Chief Financial Officer of Silver Wheaton Corp. (“Silver Wheaton”). Mr. Watson is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder, a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (Valedictorian), and he holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with honours) from the University of British Columbia.

Erfan Kazemi Mr. Erfan Kazemi is a Chief Financial Officer of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Formerly, Mr. Kazemi was a Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he worked commencing in January 2005 (as an Associate) until June 2011 and where he managed the audits of billion dollar multinational entities and co-authored several publications. In the community, Mr. Kazemi serves as Vice-Chair of the Vancouver Public Library Board, is an officer of the Vancouver Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and he is a former member of the University of British Columbia Board of Governors. Mr. Kazemi is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a Bachelor’s of Science (Mathematics) from the University of British Columbia.

David Awram Mr. David I. Awram is Senior Executive Vice President, Non-Independent Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Mr. Awram was Executive Vice President of the Company from July 2009 to January 2013 and has been its Senior Executive Vice President since January 2013. Mr. Awram was Executive Vice President of Sandstorm Metals from January 2010 to January 2013 and then its Senior Executive Vice President from January 2013 to May 2014. From July 2008 to July 2009, Mr. Awram was an independent businessman. From May 2005 to July 2008, Mr. Awram was the Director of Investor Relations for Silver Wheaton. Prior to May 2005, he was Manager, Investor Relations with Diamond Fields International Ltd. from April 2004 to April 2005. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours) in Geology from the University of British Columbia in 1996.

Thomas Bruington Mr. Thomas Bruington is a Executive Vice President - Project Evaluation of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Mr. Bruington joins Sandstorm after more than ten years at the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") where he was employed as Chief Engineer/Industry Specialist for the mining division of the oil, gas, mining and chemicals department. Prior to the IFC, Mr. Bruington held Mining Engineer positions at a number of resource companies and been involved in mine design, construction and operations at precious metal and base metal projects in Australia, South Africa, South America and the U.S.A. Mr. Bruington is a Registered Professional Engineer and holds a Masters of Science and Bachelor of Science in Mineral Economics as well as a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Adam Spencer Mr. Adam Spencer is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Spencer is a former Director at Cormark Securities Inc. where he spent six years working in the investment banking group. As Director, Mr. Spencer provided coverage to a diverse group of mining companies operating in the base metals, precious metals and bulk commodity sectors. Mr. Spencer executed numerous equity financings and merger and acquisition advisory mandates while at Cormark. Mr. Spencer holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and received a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with honours, from Dalhousie University.

Keith Laskowski Mr. Keith A. Laskowski is Vice President - Technical Services of the Company. Mr. Laskowski joined Sandstorm from the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) where he was employed as Staff Engineer/Principal Mining Specialist for the mining division. In that role he was responsible for technical appraisal and valuation of IFC's resource investments, and was focused on investment analysis of mining/exploration properties throughout the world. Prior to joining the IFC, Mr. Laskowski assembled, financed, and directed successful private and publicly listed exploration companies located in Peru, Mongolia, Haiti, Mali, the United States, and Canada. Most recently, he was the President and CEO of Estrella Gold Corp., a Peru-focused prospect generator exploration company from 2009 to 2012 and he also worked at senior levels with Newmont Mining Corporation, spending 17 years in gold production, exploration, resource development and acquisitions. He earned a Master of Science degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines (1987), a B.A. degree from the University of Maine (1979) and is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

John Budreski Mr. John P. A. Budreski is Independent Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Mr. Budreski has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Morien Resources Corp. since November 2012 and Executive Chairman of EnWave Corporation since June 2014. He was a Managing Director and a Vice Chairman with Cormark Securities Inc. from 2009 to 2012. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Securities Inc. from 2005 to 2007. During the periods from February 2012 to October 2012 and from December 2007 to February 2009, Mr. Budreski was an independent businessman. Prior to this, he filled the roles of a Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets and Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital Inc. from March 1998 to February 2005 after starting out as a Managing Director of US Institutional Equity Group for Scotia Capital. He also held senior roles in investment banking and equity sales and trading for RBC Dominion Securities and worked for Toronto Dominion Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Engineering from TUNS/Dalhousie.

Mary Little Ms. Mary L. Little is Independent Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Ms. Little has been an independent geological consultant since 2014. Formerly, she was a director, Chief Executive Officer, President and founder (from October 2003 to May 2014) of Mirasol Resources Ltd., a precious metals company focused on exploration in Latin America. Ms. Little became a director of Pure Energy Minerals Limited in March 2015 and a director of Tinka Resources Limited in April 2016. Her industry experience includes 15 years in Latin America with major mining companies Newmont Chile, Cyprus Amax and WMC Ltd., where she held management positions including Business Development Manager and Country Manager. Ms. Little has extensive experience in the exploration and evaluation of epithermal precious metals deposits, as well as porphyry and sediment-hosted mineral environments. Ms. Little has also served as trustee for the Society of Economic Geologists Foundation from 2010 to 2014. She holds a M.Sc. degree in Earth Sciences from the University of California and an MBA from the University of Colorado.