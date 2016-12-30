StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

Name Description

Steven Clontz Mr. Steven Terrell Clontz serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of StarHub Ltd. Mr Steven Terrell Clontz is Senior Executive Vice-President, International, at Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. He is also a Director of Level 3 Communications, Jasper Wireless, Inc and PSA International Pte Ltd. He served as the CEO of StarHub for 11 years before retiring on 1 January 2010. Mr Clontz has led StarHub in a number of major milestones including the transformation of StarHub from being Singapore’s third mobile player in 2000 to a fully-integrated “quad-play” service provider in 2009; merging StarHub with StarHub Cable Vision (SCV) in 2002; bring StarHub public in 2004 on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange; and advancing StarHub’s market position to become Singapore’s second largest mobile operator in 2005. Mr Clontz began his career in the USA. From 1996 to 1998, he served as the President and CEO of IPC Information Systems Inc., based in New York. Prior to that, Mr Clontz has held senior executive positions at BellSouth International, Inc. He was the President of BellSouth International (Asia-Pacific), Inc. between 1991 and 1994. Mr Clontz holds a Bachelor of Science (Physics Major) from the University of North Carolina, USA.

Tong Hai Tan Mr. Tan Tong Hai serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of StarHub Ltd. Since March 1, 2013. He joined StarHub in 2009 as its Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the day-to-day operations of StarHub. He has over 20 years of experience in the regional information technology (IT), Internet and e-commerce industries and has had broad experience at top management levels. Mr Tan was previously the President and CEO of Singapore Computer Systems from August 2005 to December 2008, and the President and CEO of Pacific Internet (PacNet) from March 2001 to August 2005. He was instrumental in turning both companies around when he was at their helms. In addition, Mr Tan is currently the Chairman of Nanyang Polytechnic’s Board of Governors. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (Honours) from the National University of Singapore.

Choon Hwee Chia Mr. Chia Choon Hwee serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, since July 8, 2015. Mr. Dennis Chia Dennis was the Senior VP and CFO of STATS ChipPAC (Worldwide). Prior to that, he was with Lear Corporation as its VP of Finance, Asia Pacific Operations, where he oversaw 400 regional finance staff in 30 manufacturing and administrative locations across Asia. Previously, he was the CFO of Behringer Corporation and Frontline Technologies Corporation, leading their successful listings on the Singapore Exchange. Dennis, a Chartered Accountant, has a Bachelor’s (Honours) degree in Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Hull, United Kingdom.

Hoi San Chan Ms. Chan Hoi San serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resource of the Company. Prior thereto, Head - Human Resource of the company. She is responsible for the overall direction of all human resource (HR) services in StarHub. She is also responsible for formulating, developing and ensuring consistent implementation of StarHub’s strategic HR policies and procedures. Hoi San has been credited for building a groundwork in StarHub’s HR division. She also played an integral part in the merger of StarHub and SCV by aligning and integrating the various business functions and resources, HR policies and procedures. She holds a Master in Human Resource Management from Rutgers University, USA and a Bachelor of Arts from Scripps College, The Claremont Group for Colleges, USA. She also holds a graduate diploma in Personnel Management and is an Accredited Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Assessor, as well as a Certifi ed Evaluator of the Thomas (DISC) Personal Profile System.

Tim Goodchild Mr. Tim Goodchild serves as Senior Vice President - Government & Strategic Affairs of the Company. Prior thereto, Head - Government and Strategic Affairs of the company. He responsible for managing StarHub’s relationships with its regulators, and for providing regulatory support to StarHub’s lines of business. He joined StarHub in 2004, and has over 20 years experience in telecommunications regulatory issues. His working career has included time with Telecom New Zealand, the Telecommunications Authority of Singapore (now the IDA), Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Equant (Singapore) Pte Ltd. His career has given him exposure to regulatory regimes throughout the Asia-Pacifi c region. He holds a Bachelor of Economics (Honours) from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Diana Lee Ms. Diana Lee serves as Senior Vice President - Customer Service of the Company. Prior thereto, Head - Customer Service of the company. She is responsible for all customer support activities including the 24-hour call centre, customer service centres and online self-help service. Under her leadership, StarHub’s Customer Service practices and standards have won wide recognition at the Annual Call Centre Awards by the Call Centre Council of Singapore. Prior to her role in heading the Customer Service team, Diana was the Senior Manager of Human Resource in SCV. She has a Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Singapore Institute of Management and is a Customer Operations Performance Centre (COPC) Certified Six Sigma High Performance Management Techniques Specialist.

Pak Lum Mock Mr. Mock Pak Lum serves as Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Pak Lum oversees the Network Engineering and Information Services division. He is responsible for establishing StarHub’s technical vision and all aspects of technology development. He also looks into the strategy for technology platforms and external partnerships. Prior to joining StarHub, Pak Lum spent eight years in Pico Art International Pte Ltd and GT Communications Pte Ltd. He then moved to head 1-Net Singapore Pte Ltd. He was also appointed the CEO of the technology arm of MediaCorp where he oversaw the IT, engineering and transmission support functions. Mr. Pak Lum holds a Bachelor of Electrical / Electronic Engineering from the National University of Singapore and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

John Tan Mr. John Tan serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. He is responsible for charting the strategic directions and providing leadership in the development and deployment of information systems (IS), supported by IT systems and processes. He leads the IS Division and oversees the day-to-day operations in planning and management, system architecture design and governance, development and implementation, support and maintenance of IT infrastructure, applications and services, to deliver efficient business support for StarHub. A veteran with over 25 years in the IT industry and education, John was recognised for his excellent contributions and was awarded The Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2007 National Day Awards. In 2012, he became a Fellow Member of the Singapore Computer Society, an esteemed title bestowed in recognition of his contributions to IT and the Society. Mr. John holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, a Master Degree in Computing Science and a Bachelor Degree of Engineering (Hons) from the University of Newcastle.

Howie Lau Mr. Howie Lau serves as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, since July 8, 2015. Mr. Howie is currently the Vice President, Corporate Development of Lenovo's Worldwide Finance Organisation, where he oversees Lenovo's end-to-end Post Merger Management and related Merger & Acquisition matters. Previously, he was Lenovo’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Emerging Markets Group, and was responsible for the strategy and execution of marketing and communications in China, Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Latin America, Middle East, Russia, Taiwan and ASEAN markets. He is also President of Singapore Computer Society’s Executive Council, and is on the management board for NUS Institute of System Science and advisory committees for Nanyang Polytechnic School of IT and Anderson Junior College. Howie holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, majoring in Promotional Management and Consumer Behaviour.

Kwai-Yi Lai Ms. Kwai-Yi Lai serves as Company Secretary and General Counsel of the Company. She embarked on her career with StarHub in 1999, as part of the team establishing the legal structure to support StarHub in its official launch in April 2000 and thereafter in the merger of StarHub and SCV in 2002, and StarHub’s IPO in 2004. Her responsibilities include the oversight and management of all Legal matters of the StarHub Group. In addition, she serves as Company Secretary for the StarHub Group of companies. The StarHub Legal team was recognised with various awards, including the Best Domestic Equity Deal in Singapore and Best Deal for Singapore in 2005 for their role in the StarHub IPO by Asia Legal Business, and the IT/Telco Inhouse Team of the Year Award in 2007 at the ALB Southeast Asia Law Awards. She received the 2007 Asia Law Singapore In-house Counsel Award by Asia Law and Practice, and was named by Asia Legal Business as one of the Top 25 in-house counsels in Asia in 2010. Most recently, the StarHub Legal Team received the International Law Office Asia-Pacific Counsel Award for Regulatory support. She graduated with an honours degree from the National University of Singapore. Prior to joining StarHub, she spent six years in practice with Rajah and Tann LLP.

Kevin Lim Mr. Kevin Lim serves as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Kevin is responsible for the commercial strategy and development of the company, aligning customer needs and customer interface with product and service offerings to meet the company’s commercial objectives. His role is closely linked to the company’s strategic management function, in drafting, implementing and evaluating cross-functional decisions that will enable the company to achieve its long-term objectives. Kevin’s experience spans over 30 years in various industries and across the globe. Prior to joining StarHub, he was from Intel where he worked with telecom operators, vendors and regulators on the ecosystem for the proliferation of broadband through wireless access technology. Prior to his Intel role, he was Managing Director of Pacific Internet Singapore and Malaysia. At a global level, he was worldwide division General Manager of Lernout & Hauspie. Kevin received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University in California and a Masters Degree in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird).

Jeannie Ong Ms. Jeannie Ong serves as Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer of StarHub Ltd. since July 8, 2015. Under her leadership, StarHub was named Brand of the Year and Jeannie was named Client of the Year (Brand Steward) at the prestigious Hall of Fame Awards 2014. She and her team also secured Gold for Marketing Campaign of the Year – Internet/Telecom at the International Business Awards 2014 and Best Partnership in Loyalty Programme at the Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2014. She holds an honours degree from the University of London, UK with majors in Economics and Financial Management.

Yaag Ngee Eng Ms. Eng Yaag Ngee serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Eng is the Joint Managing Partner at WongPartnership LLP. She also serves on the Board of SPH Reit Management Pte. Ltd., Certis CISCO Security Pte. Ltd., the Public Utilities Board and the Singapore Accountancy Commission, and the Board of Trustees of Singapore Institute of Technology and the Council of the Singapore Business Federation. Ms Eng is a corporate lawyer with vast experience and expertise in equity and debt capital markets, real estate investment trusts and corporate finance. She has been involved in major transactions such as the $2.8 billion public listing of CapitaMall Asia Limited in 2009 – then the largest initial public offering in Singapore since 1993 – and the $10 billion merger of Overseas Union Bank and United Overseas Bank in 2001. Ms Eng holds a Bachelor of Law (Honours) from the National University of Singapore.

Ming Seong Lim Mr. Lim Ming Seong serves as Non-Executive Director of StarHub Ltd. He is the Chairman of CSE Global Limited and First Resources Ltd and serves on the boards of U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd and STT GDC Pte. Ltd.. Mr Lim was with the ST group from 1986 to 2002, where he left as Group Director. Prior to joining the ST group, Mr Lim served as the Deputy Secretary with the Ministry of Defence of Singapore. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) with a major in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Business Administration from the former University of Singapore. Mr Lim also participated in the Advanced Management Programs conducted by INSEAD and the Harvard Business School, USA.

Nasser Marafih Dr. Nasser Marafih serves as Non-Executive Director of StarHub Ltd. He is a Member of the Ooredoo Group Board and Advisor to the Ooredoo Group Board’s Chairman. He was the CEO of Ooredoo Group from 2006 until November 2015. He also served as CEO of Ooredoo Qatar (formerly known as Qatar Telecom) from 2002 to 2011, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.S.C. (formerly known as Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C). Dr Nasser began his professional career at Ooredoo Qatar in 1992 as an expert advisor from the University of Qatar, and later joined Ooredoo Qatar as the Director of Strategic Planning and Development. He was instrumental in many strategic initiatives and landmarks in Ooredoo Qatar’s history, including the introduction of the first GSM service in the Middle East in 1994 and thereafter, the Internet service in Qatar in 1996, and the privatisation of Ooredoo Qatar in 1998. Under Dr Nasser’s leadership, Ooredoo Qatar has evolved from being a local telecom provider to an international player, with strategic investments in the Asia Pacific region. Dr Nasser holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science and a PhD in Communication Engineering from the George Washington University, USA.

Stephen Miller Mr. Stephen Geoffrey Miller serves as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Miller is the President & Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (STT). He will assume the role of President & Chief Executive Office on 1 January 2017. He joined STT in 2005 and has held various senior positions including President & Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Consultant to STT, primarily for its portfolio companies. He played a crucial role in enhancing STT's business competitiveness and asset portfolio while simultaneously maintaining prudent financial management. Prior to joining STT, Mr Miller was Financial Advisor to the company on the merger of its data centre business with Equinix and Pihana Pacific, creating one of the world's largest carrier­neutral data centre network. Mr. Miller has more than 25 years of global investment financial management, strategic planning and CMT industry experience. He spent over 14 years of his career in investment banking with Credit Suisse, primarily heading its telecommunications and media group throughout Asia and the Pacific. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, with First Class Honours in Economics and Finance, from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Wakai Naoki Mr. Naoki Wakai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Naoki Wakai serves as President and CEO of NTT Singapore Pte. Ltd., the regional headquarters of NTT Communications Corporation for the Asia Pacific region from 1 July 2017. He joined Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company in 1989 and has almost 21 years' experience in international telecommunications and IT business. He was involved in the establishment of subsidiaries and branch offices in China, Taiwan and Korea, and played a major role in the construction of international submarine cable systems. After serving as Senior Manager of IP Transit Business at NTT Com Asia (Hong Kong) and Director of International Business at Verio (USA), he became Head of Server Hosting Team in 2006 (NTT Com), Head of Carrier Relations in 2008, and VP of Global IP Network in 2009. Prior to becoming the President and CEO of NTT Singapore, he served as Deputy Managing Director and COO of NTT Europe Limited for 5 years.

Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Mr. Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne, CBE. serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of StarHub Ltd. He serves on the boards of DBS Bank Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Olam International Limited in Singapore and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited in India. He is the Chairman of Caraway Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Olam International Limited. Mr Kaviratne held various senior level management positions in the Unilever group across Asia, Europe and Latin America over forty years. Mr. Kaviratne was cited in the Queen’s 2004 New Year Honours List in the UK and was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of British Empire) for services to UK business interests in Indonesia. He was chosen by Business Week in 2002 for the Stars of Asia Award as one of the “25 leaders at the forefront of change”. Mr Kaviratne holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) with a major in Economics from Bombay University, India and has attended various management development programmes in India, Australia, the UK and the USA, including the Advanced Executive Programme conducted by Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School, USA.

Chee Ming Liu Mr. Liu Chee Ming serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of StarHub Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Platinum Holdings Company Limited since 1996. Mr. Liu also serves on the boards of Japfa Ltd. Kader Holdings Company Limited and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of OUE Hospitality REIT Management Pte. Ltd. and OUE Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., which are the REIT Manager and Trustee-Manager respectively of OUE Hospitality Trust, Founder BEA Trust Co., Ltd. and STT GDC Pte. Ltd.. He is also an Independent Supervisor of the Supervisory Committee of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience within the financial services sector and has an invaluable network of contacts in the media industry. Mr. Liu’s financial and strategic expertise and experience of dealing with major corporations and businesses globally is an asset to the Board. He is a member of the Takeovers Appeal Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Mr. Liu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the former University of Singapore.

Kah Woh Ma Mr. Ma Kah Woh serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the Chairman of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. He is also a Director of Mapletree Investment Pte Ltd, PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd and CapitaLand China Development Fund II Limited. Mr. Ma serves on the National Heritage Board and is the Chairman of its Audit Committee. Mr. Ma was a senior partner of KPMG Singapore, where he was in charge of the Audit & Risk Advisory Practice and Risk Management function until his retirement in September 2003. Mr. Ma is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a Member of the Singapore Institute of Chartered Accountants.