Student Transportation Inc (STB.TO)

Name Description

Denis Gallagher Mr. Denis J. Gallagher is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Student Transportation Inc. He the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STA Holdings has over 37 years of experience in the passenger transportation industry. Mr. Gallagher previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Coast Cities, a local transportation company. During Mr. Gallagher’s tenure, Coast Cities was developed into the largest privately held school bus company in New Jersey. Upon the acquisition of Coast Cities by Laidlaw, Inc. in 1987, Mr. Gallagher was appointed Regional Vice President and later Senior Vice President of Operations for Laidlaw Passenger Services Group, a position he held through 1996. Mr. Gallagher played a key role in Laidlaw’s expansion into new markets, including the consolidation and integration of many acquisitions and the successful privatization of several large fleets in the Southeast. Mr. Gallagher is a graduate of Monmouth University, with a B.S. in Business Administration. He is a past member of the University’s Board of Trustees and was the recipient of the University’s Distinguished Alumni Award. He is involved in numerous industry and community activities. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Canada Cartage Diversified Fund, a dedicated trucking and logistics company listed on the TSX, until that company was acquired in 2007.

Patrick Walker Mr. Patrick J. Walker is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Student Transportation Inc. He has over 25 years of financial management experience. Mr. Walker began his career as an accountant with the Philadelphia CPA firm of Tait, Weller and Baker, followed by the New York firm of McGladrey & Pullen. Between 1989 and 1992, Mr. Walker was employed with the global food products conglomerate TLC Beatrice International Holdings, Inc., as Manager of Accounting and Financial Reporting. In 1992, Mr. Walker joined Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the largest regional operator of theme parks in the United States, as Corporate Controller, before being promoted to Vice President of Finance in 1998. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Walker served as Chief Financial Officer of two portfolio companies of Indigo Capital, a private equity firm. Prior to his appointment at the Company, Mr. Walker was a consultant to the Chief Financial Officer of H.J. Heinz Company. Mr. Walker became Chief Financial Officer of the Company in November 2002. Mr. Walker is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants.

Patrick Vaughan Mr. Patrick Vaughan is President - School Transportation Group of Student Transportation Inc. He has 35 years in the transportation industry with the most recent 20 years devoted to student transportation. In 1977, Mr. Vaughan began his career in transportation & logistics with St. Johnsbury Trucking Company, a less-than-truckload carrier owned by Sun Oil Corporation. In 1988, Mr. Vaughan joined the Connecticut based retail firm of Ames Department Stores where he was Vice President of Transportation & Logistics. In 1991, Mr. Vaughan joined Laidlaw Transit Inc. as Director of Operations and was promoted in 1996 to the position of Senior Vice President. Upon the acquisition of Laidlaw Transit Inc., by First Group in 2007, Mr. Vaughan was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer and charged with the effective integration of the two largest student transportation providers in the industry. In 2008, Mr. Vaughan was awarded the National School Transportation Association’s Golden Merit Award for his dedication and commitment to the school bus industry. Mr. Vaughan is a graduate of Suffolk University, with a B.S. in Business Administration. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of National School Transportation Association.

Mr. Thomas Kominsky is Chief Growth Officer for the company. Mr. Kominsky most recently was the Director of Industrials Investment Banking and Sector Head for Transportation and Logistics at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago where he has held various positions since 2007. He has been active in helping his clients grow organically and acquisitively throughout his investment banking career. He also served as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and provided strategic and financial advisory services to many of the bank's clients and assisted them in growing their non-asset and asset-based logistics and transportation businesses. Mr. Kominsky is a graduate of DePauw University in Indiana and received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He will be based out of STI's Innovation and Technology Group office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Irving Gerstein The Honorable Senator, Irving R. Gerstein, is Lead Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. He has been a director of the Company since 2004. Senator Gerstein is a Member of the Order of Canada, a Member of the Order of Ontario and was appointed to the Senate of Canada in December 2008. He is a retired executive and is currently a director of Medical Facilities Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation and previously served as a director of other public issuers, including Economic Investment Trust Limited, CTV Inc., Traders Group Limited, Guaranty Trust Company of Canada, Confederation Life Insurance Company and Scott’s Hospitality Inc., and as an officer and director of Peoples Jewellers Limited. Senator Gerstein is an honorary director of Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto), having previously served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman Emeritus and a director over a period of twenty-five years, and is currently a member of its Research Committee. Senator Gerstein received his BSc. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School of Finance and Commerce).

Barbara Basney Ms. Barbara Basney has been appointed as Director of Student Transportation Inc., with effect from 19 November 2014. Ms. Basney is a seasoned senior executive, and currently serves as vice-president of global advertising and media for Xerox Corp., headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. She is a board member of the Ad Council and International Advertising Association.

Kenneth Needler Mr. Kenneth B. Needler is Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. Mr. Kenneth B. Needler, is former President and Chief Operating Officer of STA Holdings, began his career in the passenger transportation industry in 1972, with a company that was subsequently acquired by Laidlaw, Inc. Mr. Needler was named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company in July 1999, and served as such until June 30, 2005, after being appointed to the STA Holdings’ Board of Directors in 1998. Between 1972 and 1990, Mr. Needler served in a number of management capacities at Laidlaw, Inc. including Division Manager (from 1974 to 1976), Regional Vice President (from 1976 to 1980) and President of the Canadian school bus operations (from 1980 to 1984). In 1984, Mr. Needler was appointed to the Board of Directors of Laidlaw, Inc. where he served as a Member of the Audit Committee and then as President of the Passenger Services Group. Mr. Needler has served on various bus association boards in both the motorcoach and school bus industries. He has also served as a director on his local hospital board as well as on the board of a Mutual Insurance Company located in Ontario. Mr. Needler dealt with numerous executive management employment terms and senior compensation issues for years in his career as an officer and director at Laidlaw.

Grace Palombo Ms. Grace M. Palombo is Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. She is Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources – TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank. Prior to TD Bank, she served as the Senior Vice President Corporate Human Resources of CanWest Global Communications Corporation. Ms. Palombo also worked with Boards of Directors and HR Committees for the CanWest businesses. Ms. Palombo’s expertise is in general executive management which includes corporate reorganizations, restructuring and acquisition integration. Prior to joining CanWest in April 2004, Ms. Palombo held various executive positions in the areas of Human Resources, Legal and Corporate Services with Husky Injection Molding Systems, Canada Life Financial Services, Westcoast Energy/Union Gas and Bombardier Aerospace, and served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Union Gas. She also practiced law in Toronto, in the areas of Employment, Labour Relations and Corporate Law. Ms. Palombo holds a LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto and a B.A. in Psychology from York University. She serves as a director on the Board of Directors of EnerCare Inc., a company listed on the TSX, the Osgoode Hall Law School Alumni Association and the Norshield Investors Advisory Group (NIAG). She previously served as a director on the Board of Directors of the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine for six year and was a member of the Audit Committee, the Administrative Affairs Committee and the Board Development Committee. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, Conference Board of Canada, Council of National Human Resource Executives, the Law Society of Upper Canada, The Canadian Bar Association, the Women's Law Association and the Women's Executive Network.

George Rossi Mr. George J. Rossi is Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. He is a consultant and corporate director. Mr. Rossi serves on the boards of several public and private entities including Dolan Media, a NYSE-listed leading provider of business information and business services to the legal, finance and real estate sectors in the United States and Technosport Inc., a Canadian clothing distributor. He also serves on the investment valuation committee of Investissements Desjardins. As the Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Cinar Corporation from November 2000 to 2002 and as Interim President from 2002 to 2003, Mr. Rossi successfully led the turnaround and financial restructuring of the company. Between 1983 and 2000, Mr. Rossi was Vice- President and Chief Financial Officer of Radiomutuel Inc., a publicly traded media company. Before 1983 Mr. Rossi was an audit manager with Ernst & Young. A commerce graduate of Concordia University, Mr. Rossi is a chartered accountant.

David Scopelliti Mr. David Scopelliti is Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. He is a Principal of GarMark Partners, a private investment firm in Stamford, Connecticut. David is also a Director of Nudo Products, Inc. and Athena Wellness Brands LLC.. Mr. Scopelliti has over 25 years of experience as a principal investor in the private equity and debt markets. Currently, he is Senior Vice President of BNYMellon /Alcentra Capital Corporation and a Director of Athena Wellness Brands LLC. Previously he was a Principal of GarMark Partners, in Stamford, Connecticut, and a Director of Nudo Products, Inc. In these roles, Mr. Scopelliti has gained extensive experience in dealing with executive management employment terms and senior compensation issues. Prior positions as Managing Director at PCG Asset Management, Head of Private Equity for the State of Connecticut Pension Plan/Office of the State Treasurer, Vice Chairman of the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), Managing Director with CIBC World Markets, head of ING’s New York Merchant Banking Group, and Portfolio Manager at Heller Financial, and analyst at the Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, provided additional exposure to terms and conditions arrived at with management teams of portfolio companies, borrowers and other investments. Mr. Scopelliti holds a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from Pace University in New York, which program included curriculum which included manpower, human capital and financial compensation issues.

Wendi Sturgis Ms. Wendi Sturgis is a Independent Director of Student Transportation Inc. Ms. Sturgis is the Executive Vice President of Sales and Services at Yext, a Sutter Hill/IVP backed New York-based technology start-up that provides local cloud-computing services for marketers to manage their geodata and local content and connect it everywhere. Prior to Yext, Sturgis was at Yahoo! where she was Vice President of Account Management for North America. At Yahoo!, Sturgis was responsible for all aspects of Yahoo!'s account management including search, display, video, local and mobile advertising. Sturgis joined Yahoo! as a member of the Right Media Leadership team following the Yahoo! acquisition of Right Media. Sturgis' experience also includes serving as an RVP of Oracle Consulting, COO of Gartner Consulting and VP East Coast Operations for Scient. She started her career at Price Waterhouse in its media and entertainment practice. She is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and currently serves on the Georgia Tech Presidential Advisory Board.