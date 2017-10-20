Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)

Name Description

Max-Burkhard Zwosta Dr. Max-Burkhard Zwosta is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA since October 27, 2005. He is Accountant and Tax Adviser. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brauerei Ganter GmbH & Co. KG, Ganter Grundstuecks GmbH and Freicon AG. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of alfer aluminium Gesellschaft mbH and Walter Maisch Familien Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Fritz Stotmeister Mr. Fritz Stotmeister is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Sto SE & Co KGaA since 2004. He served as Chairman of the Management Board from September 2002 till 2004. He served as the Company's Managing director from June 11, 2002 till September 2002. He served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board until June 11, 2002.

Holger Michel Mr. Holger Michel is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sto SE & Co. KGaA. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member and Employee Representative on January 1, 2008. He was Trade Union Secretary of IG BCE.

Rolf Woehrle Mr. Rolf Woehrle is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA since September 1, 2010. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Sto Scandinavia AB, Sto Norge AS and Sto Danmark A/S, among others. He holds a degree in business economics.

Gerd Stotmeister Mr. Gerd Stotmeister is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board at Sto SE & Co. KGaA effective June 16, 2015. He was Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA from January 1, 2010 to June 16, 2015. He served as Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board until December 31, 2009. He is responsible for Process Technology, Innovation, Materials Management and Logistics at the Company. He holds a degree in engineering. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Sto Ltd., Trustee of Fraunhofer Institut fuer Bauphysik (IBP) and Member of the Advisory Board of Kliniken Schmieder, among others.

Rainer Huettenberger Mr. Rainer Huettenberger has been Member of the Management Board, Speaker of Sto SE & Co. KGaA since July 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing and Sales Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from April 1, 2011. He holds a degree in business economics. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Sto Norge AS and Sto Finexter OY, among others.

Michael Keller Mr. Michael Keller is Member of the Management Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA since July 1, 2015. He joined the Company in 1992. He is responsible for Distribution and Central Services.

Uwe Bruchmueller Mr. Uwe Bruchmueller is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Sto SE & Co. KGaA. He is Managing Director of TVF Waste Solutions GmbH. He also works for Water Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies Deutschland GmbH.

Wolfgang Dell Mr. Wolfgang Dell is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sto SE & Co KGaA since March 1, 2011. He is Adviser in the Field of Maintenance of Industrial Manufacturing Equipment.

Gertrud Eisele Ms. Gertrud Eisele is Member of the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA since May 2, 2013. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of STO Management SE.

Lothar Hinz Mr. Lothar Hinz is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sto SE & Co KGaA since March 1, 2011. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council and Chairman of the Works Council of Baden-Wuerttemberg Region of the Company.

Barbara Meister Ms. Barbara Meister is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sto SE & Co KGaA since June 1, 2010. She has been Vice Chairwoman of the Group Works Council and Chairwoman of the Works Council Weizen of the Company since June 1, 2010.

Jan Nissen Mr. Jan Nissen is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sto SE & Co KGaA since January 1, 2011. He is Head of Materials Management at the Company. He also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of Inotec GmbH.

Klaus Sedlbauer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Klaus Sedlbauer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA since June 27, 2007. He is also Member of Supervisory Board at STO Management SE. He is Head of Fraunhofer Institut. He is Professor of Construction Physics at Universitaet Stuttgart.

Charles Stettler Mr. Charles Stettler is Member of the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA since June 27, 2007. He is Member of the Board of Directors of BZ Bank AG, Lienhardt & Partner Privatbank AG, Intershop Holding AG and AIL Swiss-Austria Holding AG, among other companies.

Jochen Stotmeister Mr. Jochen Stotmeister is Member of the Supervisory Board of Sto SE & Co. KGaA since June 16, 2015. He was Chairman of the Management Board of Sto SE & Co KGaA from 2004 until June 16, 2015. He was responsible for Strategy and Corporate Development, Central Services and Human Resources at the Company. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sto Corp., Member of the Supervisory Board of Golf AG Obere Alp and Member of the Advisory Board of Karl Woerwag, Lack- und Farbenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG. He is Managing Director of Stotmeister Beteiligungs GmbH. He graduated in Business Administration.