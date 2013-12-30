Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)
STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs874.55
Rs874.55
Open
Rs870.50
Rs870.50
Day's High
Rs874.55
Rs874.55
Day's Low
Rs863.45
Rs863.45
Volume
37,346
37,346
Avg. Vol
367,043
367,043
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.20
Rs832.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Kumar
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shashank Sinha
|53
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Badree Komandur
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Subroto Banerjee
|2011
|President - Brands, India
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Deepak Vaidya
|72
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Homi Khusrokhan
|73
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Sangita Reddy
|55
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Bharat Shah
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Srinivasan Sridhar
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Arun Kumar
|Mr. Arun Kumar serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Strides Arcolab Limited. He is the founder and Promoter Director of Strides, is on the Board since inception. In his earlier stint, he was the General Manager of British Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has experience and knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.
|
Shashank Sinha
|
Badree Komandur
|
Subroto Banerjee
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|
Deepak Vaidya
|Shri. Deepak Vaidya serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Strides Arcolab Limited. He was appointed as a Board member in January 1998, and became the Chairman of the Board in December, 2005. In his previous stint, Deepak was the Country Head of Schroder Capital Partners (Asia) Pte. Ltd., for over 12 years. He possesses experience in the corporate financial services Industry in India and abroad. Currently, he is also the Chairman of Arc Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. He holds a commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, UK.
|
Homi Khusrokhan
|
Sangita Reddy
|Smt. Sangita Reddy is Independent Director of the Company. She is an Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Group. Sangita Reddy graduated in Science with Honours from the Women's Christian College in Chennai, India. She had taken post-graduate and executive courses in Hospital Administration from Rutgers University, Harvard University and the National Singapore University, Singapore.
|
Bharat Shah
|
Srinivasan Sridhar
|Shri. Srinivasan Sridhar has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Strides Arcolab Limited, with effect from July 27, 2012. Mr. Sridhar is a banker with about 38 years of experience in commercial and development banking of which 10 years was at the CEO/ Board level. He was on the Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Association, and continues to be a member of the Board of Management of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Mr. Sridhar was awarded the Lord Aldington Banking Research Fellowship for the year 1984 by the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has received many awards/ honours, particularly for his innovative business models and institution building.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Arun Kumar
|55,781,300
|
Shashank Sinha
|--
|
Badree Komandur
|--
|
Subroto Banerjee
|--
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|--
|
Deepak Vaidya
|260,000
|
Homi Khusrokhan
|--
|
Sangita Reddy
|--
|
Bharat Shah
|--
|
Srinivasan Sridhar
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Arun Kumar
|0
|0
|
Shashank Sinha
|0
|0
|
Badree Komandur
|0
|0
|
Subroto Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|0
|0
|
Deepak Vaidya
|0
|0
|
Homi Khusrokhan
|0
|0
|
Sangita Reddy
|0
|0
|
Bharat Shah
|0
|0
|
Srinivasan Sridhar
|0
|0