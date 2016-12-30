Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

Name Description

Michael Wilson Mr. Michael M. Wilson has been re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective April 27, 2017. Mr. Wilson is former president and chief executive officer of Agrium Inc., a retail supplier of agricultural products and services and a wholesale producer and marketer of agricultural nutrients, which is headquartered in Calgary, a position he held from 2003 until his retirement in 2013. He previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mr. Wilson has significant experience in the petrochemical industry, serving as president of Methanex Corporation, and holding various positions with increasing responsibility in North America and Asia with Dow Chemical Company. Mr. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Waterloo and currently serves on the boards of Air Canada, Celestica Inc. and Finning International Inc. He is also the chair of the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre.

Steven Williams Mr. Steven Walter Williams is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc. He has served as the President of Suncor Energy Inc. since December 2011 and as Chief Executive Officer of Suncor Energy Inc. since May 2012. when he was appointed executive vice president, corporate development and chief financial officer. He has also served as executive vice president, oil sands and chief operating officer. Steve has more than 39 years of international energy industry experience, including 18 years at Esso/Exxon. Steve holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons.) in chemical engineering from Exeter University and is a fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers. He is a graduate of the business economics program at Oxford University as well as the advanced management program at Harvard Business School. Steve has been named to the board of directors of the new Alcoa Corporation. He is a board member of the Business Council of Canada, a member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the McKinsey & Company Canada Advisory Council. He is one of 12 founding CEOs of Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (‘‘COSIA’’) and is a member of the advisory board of Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission. Steve also serves as vice-chair of the Alberta Premier’s Advisory Committee on the Economy. He is active in the community in the support of not-for-profit organizations including serving as co-chair of Indspire’s ‘‘Building Brighter Futures’’ campaign. Steve attended the COP21 sessions as an official member of the Government of Canada delegation. In November 2015, he was chosen as the Canadian CEO of the Year by the Globe and Mail, Report on Business Magazine and in July 2016, was named one of Alberta’s 50 most influential people (Alberta Venture Magazine). In January 2017, he was named CEO of the Year by Alberta Oil Magazine.

Alister Cowan Mr. Alister Cowan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Suncor Energy Inc., since 21 July 2014. He was responsible for the financial management of the company, including controllers, planning, investment analysis, treasury, tax, credit and internal audit. Prior to joining Husky, he served as EVP and CFO of British Columbia Hydro & Power Authority from 2004 to 2008. Before that, Alister held various finance executive roles at Direct Energy Marketing Limited and TransAlta Corp. Alister is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Mark Little Mr. Mark S. Little is President - Upstream of Suncor Energy Inc. Mr. Little was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Oil Sands in 2011. The In Situ business was added to his portfolio in early 2012. As Executive Vice President, Oil Sands and In Situ, his role is to lead improvements in competitiveness, safety and sustainability at Suncor’s oil sands mining, extraction and upgrading operations, as well as at the company’s various in situ facilities in Northern Alberta. Mr. Little joined Suncor in November 2008.

Eric Axford Mr. Eric Axford is Executive Vice President - Business Services of Suncor Energy Inc., since joining Suncor in 1996 Eric has held a number of senior leadership roles in the company's upstream and downstream operations, most recently senior vice-president of Operations Support at Suncor’s corporate head office in Calgary. Before joining Suncor Eric held senior policy positions with the Alberta government. Eric is an active supporter of the United Way, and is on the board of directors of the Woods Homes Society and Calgary Economic Development. He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Calgary and a master of business administration from the University of Alberta, and remains strongly connected in a variety of ways with both institutions.

Mike MacSween Mr. Mike MacSween is Executive Vice President - Major Projects of Suncor Energy Inc. He leads engineering, procurement and construction for growth projects across the company in the upstream, downstream and renewable energy portfolios. Since joining Suncor in 1996, Mike has held a variety of leadership roles including vice-president, Upgrading, and vice-president, Strategy and Development. Mike most recently served as senior vice-president, In Situ. Prior to joining Suncor he held positions at Betz Process Chemicals Inc. and Shell Canada Inc. He holds a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of New Brunswick and a master of business administration from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

Stephen Reynish Mr. Stephen (Steve) David Lile Reynish is Executive Vice President - Strategy & Corporate Development of Suncor Energy Inc. He resigned from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effective 21 July 2014. Steve Reynish joined Suncor in January 2012 as EVP Oil Sands Ventures. In this role Steve has been responsible for all oil sands growth projects planned under Suncor's strategic partnerships, including those with Total E&P Canada. Steve is also responsible for Suncor's interest in non-operated oil sands projects, including managing Suncor's interest in Syncrude. Prior to joining Suncor, Steve Reynish was president of Marathon Oil Canada. He has held senior positions developing and managing large-scale oil sands operations. He has also served on the Board of Governors for CAPP. He is holding a master’s degree in both mining engineering and business administration, he is a graduate of IMD in Switzerland and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kris Smith Mr. Kris Smith is Executive Vice President - Downstream of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Refining and Marketing of Suncor Energy Inc. He resigned as Senior Vice President - Supply, Trading and Corporate Development of the c ompany effective September 30, 2013. Effective September 9, 2013, Smith will be responsible for operations at Suncor's four refineries located in Canada and the United States, as well as industrial, commercial and retail marketing of refined products under the Petro-Canada brand. He will also have accountability for the Lubricants worldwide business as well as Suncor's renewable energy group. Since joining Suncor in 2000, Kris has held a variety of roles, including positions in the General Counsel’s office and business services, strategic planning, and business development in Suncor’s US downstream business. In 2007, Kris joined Suncor’s Oil Sands business where he held senior roles managing business services, strategic planning, production planning and development, and the operation of Suncor’s power generation, transmission assets and utility operations. He obtained his bachelor of arts with honours from the University of Alberta in 1992, and his bachelor of laws from Dalhousie University in 1995. He is a member of the Alberta and Colorado bars. Prior to joining Suncor, Kris was a lawyer at a respected law firm in Calgary, Alberta. Kris sits on the board of directors for the MacDonald Island Park Corporation in Fort McMurray and the Fort McKay Business Incubator.

Janice Odegaard Ms. Janice B. Odegaard is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Suncor Energy Inc., since December 1, 2010. She joined Suncor in 1995 and served as vice president, Corporate Legal and corporate secretary. She has held a number of senior positions within the company, including vice president. She is past president of the Canadian Bar Association's securities section and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre.

Paul Gardner Mr. Paul Gardner is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Suncor Energy Inc. He oversees the strategic development and implementation of integrated talent management strategies, executive and employee total rewards, change management, organizational development, leadership development, labour relations and human resources operations services. In this role his focus is on ensuring that the proper programs and strategies are in place to support Suncor’s base business, long-term growth plans and company-wide initiatives. Paul began his career at Suncor in 2007 and has 20 years of human resources experience. During his time with the company he has held a number of different roles in the human resources function and most recently served as vice-president, Corporate Human Resources Programs. Paul has recently become a member of the Suncor Energy Foundation board of directors. He has earned a master’s degree in industrial relations from Queen’s University and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration.

Patricia Bedient Ms. Patricia M. Bedient is Independent Director of the Company. Patricia Bedient is executive vice president of Washington, USA Independent Weyerhaeuser Company (Weyerhaeuser), one of the world’s largest integrated forest products companies. From 2007 until February 2016, she also served as chief financial officer. Prior thereto she held a variety of leadership roles in finance and strategic planning at Weyerhaeuser after joining the company in 2003. . Before joining Weyerhaeuser, she spent 27 years with Arthur Andersen LLP and ultimately served as the managing partner for its Seattle office and partner in charge of the firm’s forest products practice. Ms. Bedient serves on the board of directors of Alaska Air Group and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and also serves on the Overlake Hospital Medical Center board of trustees, the Oregon State University board of trustees, and the University of Washington Foster School of Business advisory board. She achieved national recognition in 2012 when Wall Street Journal named her one of the Top 25 CFOs in the United States. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Washington Society of CPAs. Ms. Bedient received her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with concentrations in finance and accounting, from Oregon State University in 1975.

Mel Benson Mr. Mel E. Benson is an Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc., since April 19,2000. Mel Benson is president of Mel E. Benson Management Alberta, Canada Independent Services Inc., an international consulting firm working in various countries with a focus on First Nations/corporate negotiations. Mr. Benson is also part owner of the private oil and gas company Tenax Energy Inc. and sits on the boards of the Fort McKay Group of Companies, a community trust organization, and Oilstone Energy Services, Inc., While based in Houston, Texas, Mr. Benson worked on international projects based in Africa and the former Soviet Union. Mr. Benson is a member of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, located in northeast Alberta. In 2015, Mr. Benson was inducted into the Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame and received the lifetime achievement award.

Jacynthe Cote Ms. Jacynthe Cote is Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc. She was president and chief executive officer of Que´bec, Canada Independent Rio Tinto Alcan, a metals and mining company, from February 2009 until June 2014 and she continued to serve in an advisory role until her retirement on September 1, 2014. Prior to 2009, She joined Alcan Inc. in 1988 and she served in a variety of progressively senior leadership roles during her career, including positions in human resources, environment, health and safety, business planning and development and production/managerial positions in Quebec and ´ England. Ms. Cotˆ e is a director of Finning ´ International Inc., the Royal Bank of Canada and TransContinental Inc. She also serves as a member of the advisory board of the Montreal Neurological Institute and of the board of directors of Ecole des ´ Hautes Etudes Commereciales Montr ´ eal. Ms. C ´ otˆ e has a ´ bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Laval University.

Dominic D'Alessandro Mr. Dominic D'Alessandro is Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc., since November 12, 2009. He was president and chief executive officer of Manulife Financial Corporation from 1994 to 2009 and is currently a director of CGI Group Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. For his many business accomplishments, Mr. D’Alessandro was recognized as Canada’s Most Respected CEO in 2004 and CEO of the Year in 2002, and was inducted into the Insurance Hall of Fame in 2008. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and has been appointed as a Commendatore of the Order of the Star of Italy. In 2009, he received the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship and in 2005 was granted the Horatio Alger Award for community leadership. Mr. D’Alessandro is a FCA, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University in Montreal. He has also been awarded honorary doctorates from York University, the University of Ottawa, Ryerson University and Concordia University.

John Gass Mr. John D. Gass is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gass is former vice-president, Chevron Corp., and former president, Chevron Gas and Midstream, positions he held from 2003 until his retirement in 2012. He has extensive international experience, having served in a diverse series of operations positions in the oil and gas industry, with increasing responsibility throughout his career. Gass graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He is also on the board of visitors for the Vanderbilt School of Engineering and is a member of the advisory board for the Vanderbilt Eye Institute. Mr. Gass graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He also holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. A resident of Florida, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

John Huff Mr. John R. Huff is Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc., since January 30, 1998. He is chairman of Oceaneering International Inc., an oilfield services company. He serves as director of KBR Inc. and as a director of Hi Crush Partners LP.Mr. Huff is a past member of the National Petroleum Council and a past director of the National Ocean Industries Association and the International Association of Drilling Contractors, and served on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee. He is a past director of the American Bureau of Shipping, the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation, Law of the Sea Institute and Marine Resources Development Foundation, a past trustee of the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and past chairman of the Texas Bowl. Mr. Huff attended Rice University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and attended the Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development. Mr. Huff is a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas and a member of the Explorers Club.

Maureen McCaw Ms. Maureen McCaw is Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc. She was most recently executive vice-president of Leger Marketing (Alberta) and formerly president of Criterion Research, a company she founded in 1986. Ms. McCaw is chair of the Edmonton International Airport and CBC Pension Fund Plan board of trustees and is a director of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. She also serves on a number of other boards and advisory committees, including the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Nature Conservancy of Canada and MacEwan University, Faculty of Business, as well as being past chair of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. Ms. McCaw completed Columbia Business School’s executive program in financial accounting and has an ICD.d.

Michael O'Brien Mr. Michael W. O'Brien is Independent Director of Suncor Energy Inc., since April 26,2002. He served as executive vice president, corporate development, and chief financial officer of Suncor Energy Inc. before retiring in 2002. Mr. O’Brien is lead director of Shaw Communications Inc. In addition, he is past chair of the board of trustees for Nature Conservancy Canada, past chair of the Canadian Petroleum Products Institute and past chair of Canada’s Voluntary Challenge for Global Climate Change. He has previously served on the boards of Teresen Inc., Primewest Energy Inc. and CRA International.