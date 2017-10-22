Edition:
Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)

SUCE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

28.00EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.95 (-3.28%)
Prev Close
£28.95
Open
£28.50
Day's High
£28.50
Day's Low
£28.00
Volume
7,305
Avg. Vol
25,054
52-wk High
£31.50
52-wk Low
£8.72

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Omar Mohanna

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, representing Siemon France

Fabio Burchielli

Technical Director

Bruno Carre

2011 Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board, representing Maroc Cement Company

Ali Kucukoglu

2014 Executive Member of the Board, Finance, Administration and Control Director

Stefano Gallini

Sales and Marketing Director

Sherry Bishara

Director of Human Resources

Mohammed Ibrahim

Investor Relation Manager, IR Contact Officer

Khalid Abdul Karim

Export Manager

Ahmad Abdul Moaty

Products Technical Manager

Najah Abu Zeid

Consolidation Manager

Alessandro Civera

Procurement Director

Mona Darwish

Head of Recruitment

Bilal Jaibi

Deputy Human Resources Director

Nizar Mahmoud

Operational Support Manager

Mohammed Said

External Relations Manager

Tarek Shaalan

Deputy Human Resources Director

Akhilesh Gupta

2016 Member of the Board

Khairullah Jardal

2016 Member of the Board

David Vellori

2016 Member of the Board

Raed Al Mudaihem

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mudaihem Alliance Company

Mohammed Chaibi

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Maroc Cement Company

Mohammed Khan

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Abdul Moneim Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed

Abd El Hakim Kulib

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Public Finance

Ahmad Salam

2016 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Public Finance

Dina Khayat

Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board

Mounir Neamattalah

Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Omar Mohanna

Mr. Omar Abdul Aziz Mohanna serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Siemon France. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Cairo University.

Fabio Burchielli

Mr. Fabio Burchielli serves as Technical Director at Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Engineering.

Bruno Carre

Mr. Bruno Michel Carre is Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board for Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Maroc Cement Company. He is a graduated engineer from Ecole Centrale (Paris) and obtained his Masters of Business Administration from Groupe HEC, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris. He joined Italcementi in October 2004. His career started with Mercer, as consultant for manufacturing companies on strategic and organization efficiency projects. He then joined Aussedat Rey, a French paper company which was acquired in 1990 by International Paper; he held several positions including R&D, business development and Division General Manager in Europe and in the United States. From 1998 through 2004, he worked for Alcan-Pechiney as Vice President for Flexible Packaging Europe then as Vice President for Global Beauty Packaging. Since October 2004, he has been in charge of Italcementi activities in France and Belgium which include cement, ready-mix and aggregates, as well as lime and transportation. Mr. Carre served as Chairman for the French Cement Industry Association (SFIC) from 2008 through 2011; he was also Board Member with Cembureau, EPE (Entreprise pour l’Environnement, a Member of WBCSD network), and GFI (Groupe des Federations Industrielles).

Ali Kucukoglu

Mr. Ali Ihsan Kucukoglu serves as Executive Member of the Board, Finance, Administration and Control Director at Suez Cement Company SAE since October 30, 2014. Prior to that, he served as Finance, Administration and Control Director at Suez Cement Company SAE till October 30, 2014. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Computer Sciences.

Stefano Gallini

Mr. Stefano Gallini serves as Sales and Marketing Director of Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics.

Sherry Bishara

Mohammed Ibrahim

Khalid Abdul Karim

Ahmad Abdul Moaty

Najah Abu Zeid

Alessandro Civera

Mona Darwish

Bilal Jaibi

Mr. Bilal Jaibi serves as Deputy Human Resources Director of Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

Nizar Mahmoud

Mohammed Said

Tarek Shaalan

Akhilesh Gupta

Khairullah Jardal

David Vellori

Raed Al Mudaihem

Mr. Raed Ibrahim Suleiman Al Mudaihem serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Al Mudaihem Alliance Company. He holds a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering.

Mohammed Chaibi

Mr. Mohammed Chaibi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Maroc Cement Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.

Mohammed Khan

Mr. Mohammed Iftekhar Khan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Abdul Moneim Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.

Abd El Hakim Kulib

Ahmad Salam

Dina Khayat

Mounir Neamattalah

