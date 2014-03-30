Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

Name Description

Kamal Khetan Mr. Kamal Khetan is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sunteck Realty Ltd. He has 19 years of experience.

Jitendra Mehta Mr. Jitendra Mehta serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Jitendra brings along more than 31 years of experience. Prior to joining Sunteck, he was associated with Kanakia Group as Director – Finance, where he worked for 10 years. He was managing Finance for all verticles viz Real Estate, Education, Hospitality and Entertainment. He was in charge of Accounts, Secretarial Matters, Info Tech, Internal Audit, Direct Taxation, Indirect Taxation and Insurance. Prior to Kanakia he was associated with Raashi Fertilizers as Director cum Company Secretary for 21 years where he was overall in charge of all functions of Management. He is expertise in Finance, Direct and Indirect Tax, Internal Audit, Insurance, Secretarial matters and Info Tech. He is Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary with degree in Law

Jignesh Sanghavi Mr. Jignesh Sanghavi is Whole-Time Director of Sunteck Realty Ltd. He is a qualified civil Engineer (BE), with Post Graduation in Business Administration (MBA) and Construction Management (MCM), He is the in-charge of the entire construction activities of the Group. He has been actively associated with the Sunteck Group since 2000 and ranks among the senior members of the group. He has played a key role in the overall development of Group's operation. He has with a wide experience of 20 years in Real Estate and Infrastructure industry with Key focus towards India's economic development. Prior to joining SUNTECK, he was with RELCON infraprojects Pvt Limited, a company engaged in the execution of Infrastructure projects.

Sanjay Dutt Mr. Sanjay Dutt is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sunteck Realty Ltd., with effect from May 30, 2012. He serves as an Executive Managing Director, South Asia for Cushman and Wakefield.

Mahadeven Kalahasthi Mr. Mahadeven Kalahasthi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sunteck Realty Ltd. He has B. Com., F.C.A. He has 26 years of experience in the field of Chartered Accountancy. He is Chairman of Audit Committee-Sunteck Realty Limited and Member of Investors Grievance Committee- Sunteck Realty Limited.

Ramakant Nayak Mr. Ramakant M. Nayak is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sunteck Realty Ltd. Mr. Ramakant Nayak holds degrees in Science and Law and being a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking has a experience of 40 years in the field of Commercial Banking. Mr. Nayak has also done diploma in Marketing and advertising and has attended training courses of Premier institutions in India and abroad including International Banking Summer School (USA).