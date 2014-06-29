Edition:
Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,127.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.15 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,138.20
Open
Rs1,130.00
Day's High
Rs1,143.00
Day's Low
Rs1,125.00
Volume
2,536
Avg. Vol
59,672
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

B. Taparia

80 1977 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

R. Saboo

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Senior General Manager - Corporate Affairs

M. Taparia

77 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shivratan Taparia

71 1966 Executive Director

V. Taparia

57 Executive Director

Ramanathan Kannan

2014 Additional Director

Rajeev Pandia

2014 Additional Director

Bhupendranath Bhargava

81 1996 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rashna Khan

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

N. Khandwala

80 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yogendra Trivedi

87 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

B. Taparia

Shri. B. L. Taparia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Supreme Industries Limited. He has Overall guidance in framing Business policies and social work. He holds B. Com. He is Director of B. Com., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Venktesh Investment & Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd.

R. Saboo

M. Taparia

Shri. M. P. Taparia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Supreme Industries Limited. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree. He serves as Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Rama Newsprit & Paper Ltd., SPL Industrial Park Ltd., SPL Industrial Support Services Ltd., Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd., Multilayer Films Pvt. Ltd., Jagatguw Investment & Trading Co. FM. Ltd.

Shivratan Taparia

Shri. Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds B.A. (Hons.), L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are Permanent Magnets Ltd. Venu Plantations Ltd.

V. Taparia

Shri. V. K. Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He has experience as Industrialist having Business experience.

Ramanathan Kannan

Rajeev Pandia

Bhupendranath Bhargava

Shri. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is Independent Non-Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds M. Com, L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are CRISIL Limited Excel Crop Care Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd and J. K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Rashna Khan

N. Khandwala

Yogendra Trivedi

Shri. Yogendra Premkrishna Trivedi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds B. Com., LLB degrees. He holds Directorships on Reliance Industries Limited, Zodiac Clothing Co. Limited, Birla Power Solution Limited, Birla Cotsyn (India ) Limited, Emami Limited, Sai Service Station Limited, Zandu Realty Limited, Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd., New Consolidated Constn. Co. Ltd., Metro Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Monica Travels Pvt. Limited and Trivedi Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

B. Taparia

100,000

R. Saboo

--

M. Taparia

56,792,700

Shivratan Taparia

56,804,100

V. Taparia

56,167,600

Ramanathan Kannan

--

Rajeev Pandia

--

Bhupendranath Bhargava

100,000

Rashna Khan

--

N. Khandwala

300,000

Yogendra Trivedi

80,000
As Of  29 Jun 2014

