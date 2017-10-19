Edition:
Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)

SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

15.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+3.92%)
Prev Close
Rs15.30
Open
Rs16.00
Day's High
Rs16.00
Day's Low
Rs15.10
Volume
7,609
Avg. Vol
340,412
52-wk High
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Prashant Agarwal

2017 Compliance Officer, Whole Time Secretary

Nitin Boricha

2016 Whole Time Director

Priyanka Sen

2016 Whole Time Secretary

Vijay K R

2017 Director

Sonal Bhatt

31 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Asamanja Deb

63 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Yogesh Rawal

28 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr. Vijay Raman K R serves as Director of the Company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, who bagged all India 27th rank in the year 1992, Bachelors in Physics from University of Madras, Chennai in the year 1989. He is a versatile, high-energy professional, successful in achieving business growth objectives, targeting assignments as Finance/Accounts & General Management. He is visionary, strategist & tactician with consistent record of delivering results in growth, revenue, operational performance and profitability. He is a high-energy, result-oriented, focused Finance & Accounting professional with nearly 23 years of rich global experience in entire gamut of finance & accounts in India, West Africa & United Arab Emirates. He has merit of having worked in multi-cultural environment & different verticals entailing Manufacturing, Shipping, Timber (Logging), Travel & Tourism, Construction and Software Development (including Finance, HR, Logistics, ERP implementation, operations and so on). He has a great track record in formulating financial, budgeting plans & strategies, developing business & financial model for the organization with an aim to accomplish organizational goals.

Ms. Sonal Jayprakash Bhatt is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sunstar Realty Development Limited. She holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Mumbai University. Miss. Sonal is having 5 years of experience in different positions and appointed as Executive Director in our company on 1st November, 2010.

Mr. Yogesh Rawal is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.He holds Bachelor degree in Commerce and got huge experience in the fields of Accounts, Taxation and Management.

As Of 

Insider Trading

