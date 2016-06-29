Spur Corporation Ltd (SURJ.J)

Name Description

Allen Ambor Mr. Allen Ambor is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He opened the first Spur Steak Ranch in 1967. He is the creative custodian for all TV, radio and print advertisements. He is involved in the interaction between group marketing and the brand agencies, and guides the board on issues that have substantive bearing on the future direction and strategy of the company.

Pierre van Tonder Mr. Pierre van Tonder is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Spur Corporation Limited. Pierre joined the group in 1982 as a junior restaurant manager. He held several senior management positions before being appointed as director of Spur Steak Ranches Ltd and Spur Holdings in 1992. Pierre was appointed as managing director/chief executive officer in 1996. Pierre is responsible for the group’s overall strategy and operations. He is also the group’s chief risk officer, the chairman of the risk, transformation, human resources productivity, IT steering and treasury committees and a member of the social, ethics and environmental sustainability committee.

Ronel van Dijk Ms. Ronel van Dijk is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ronel joined Spur Corporation as group financial manager in 2003. In 2005, she was appointed as chief financial officer and company secretary, joining the board in 2006. Ronel is responsible for the finance, administrative, legal and compliance functions of the group. She also fulfils a supervisory function for information technology, human resources and transformation. She has been involved in the international growth strategy of the group since 2008 and was appointed as the chairperson of the Spur Foundation Trust’s board of trustees in 2014.

Mark Farrelly Mr. Mark Farrelly is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Spur Corporation Limited. Mark joined Spur Corporation in 1990 as an operations manager and was promoted to regional operations manager in 1995. He was appointed to the board in 1999 and appointed as chief operating officer in 2012. Mark is responsible for developing and implementing the local group strategy.

Samkelo Blom Mr. Samkelo Blom is Group Human Resource and Transformation Executive of Spur Corporation Limited. He started his career in human resources specialising in ‘learning and development’. He previously managed the ‘learning and development’ function at Old Mutual, Standard Bank, government and Media24. Samkelo joined Spur Corporation in January 2013.

Robin Charles Mr. Robin Charles is National Procurement Executive of the Company. He has extensive experience in food technology, product research and development, quality management, logistics and warehouse management before joining the group in 2008 as logistics and quality assurance manager. He was promoted to national procurement executive in 2010.

Leonard Coetzee Mr. Leonard Coetzee is Chief Operating Officer - John Dory's of the Company. He started his career as a waiter in 1989 before becoming a restaurant manager. He joined head office in March 1996 and was promoted to regional operations manager for the KwaZulu-Natal region in 2003. Leonard assisted in opening restaurants in Perth, Dar Es Salaam and Mauritius. He was appointed chief operating office of John Dory’s in February 2012.

Sacha du Plessis Mr. Sacha du Plessis is Group Marketing Executive of the Company. He started his marketing career at Distell in 2001 and joined Spur Corporation in January 2007 as group marketing manager. He was appointed as group marketing executive in 2010. Sacha is responsible for building a strong portfolio of brands that deliver profitable turnover growth. He is also responsible for the fiscal management of all marketing funds across the group as well as marketing operations.

Justin Fortune Mr. Justin Fortune is Chief Operating Officer - The Hussar Grill of the Company. He started his career as a waiter in 1989 before becoming a restaurant manager and working overseas in the hospitality industry. He joined Spur in January 2000 as an operations manager and was then promoted to regional manager. Justin assisted in opening restaurants in the UK, Mauritius and Namibia. He was appointed chief operating officer for The Hussar Grill in January 2014.

Blaine Freer Mr. Blaine Freer is Group Development Executive of the Company. He started his career as a waiter before moving into a franchisee management position. He joined head office in 1998 and is responsible for the development of new restaurants and the relocation and revamping of existing outlets outside of the Western and Eastern Cape.

Tyrone Herdman-Grant Mr. Tyrone Herdman-Grant is Chief Operating Officer - Panarottis of the Company. He started as a waiter in 1992 and moved into management one year later. He joined Spur as an operations manager in February 1998 and was promoted to regional operations manager in 2000. He also assisted in opening Spur restaurants internationally. He was appointed as the chief operating officer of Panarottis Pizza Pasta in 2011.

Cobus Jooste Mr. Cobus Jooste is National Training Executive of the Company. He started his career as a waiter. He was a manager at several outlets before taking on a training role for a large multiple-franchisee group. Cobus was recruited as the Gauteng regional training manager in 2005 and was promoted to national training executive in 2010.

Derick Koekemoer Mr. Derick Koekemoer is Franchise Executive, Africa of the Company. He trained as a chef during his national military service. He joined head office in 1996 as an operations manager and was promoted to a regional operations manager in Gauteng in 1999. Derick was involved in establishing the group’s first outlets in the UK and Ireland. Since 2009, he has managed the group’s expansion into Africa.

Patrick Lawson Mr. Patrick Lawson is serves as Group Technology Executive of the Company. He was Group Business Intelligence Executive of Spur Corp Ltd. He joined Spur Corporation in 1998 as the Spur marketing brand manager and left in 2003 to join an international advertising agency working on a large retail food brand. He rejoined the group in 2009 as senior marketing brand manager, overseeing the Spur and Panarottis brands. Patrick was appointed as group business intelligence executive in 2011.

David Maich Mr. David Maich is Franchise Executive, UK of the Company. He gained extensive experience in the local restaurant industry before relocating to the UK and joining the group in 2011. David is responsible for the group’s operations in the UK and Ireland.

Phillip Matthee Mr. Phillip Matthee is Group Finance Executive of the Company. He completed his articles at KPMG in 2002. In 2004, he was appointed as group accountant for Clicks Group Ltd before joining Spur Corporation in 2007 as new business development manager. In September 2008, Phillip was appointed group finance executive.

Julian Odendaal Mr. Julian Odendaal is Chief Operating Officer - Captain Dorego's of Spur Corporation Limited. He started his Spur career as a waiter in 1996, progressing to manager and then restaurant operator. He joined Spur head office as an operations manager in 2006 and was appointed as a regional manager for Gauteng in 2011. He was appointed chief operating officer of Captain DoRegos from 1 July 2013.

Kevin Robertson Mr. Kevin Robertson is National Franchise Executive of the Company. He joined Spur in 1987 as a waiter and was appointed to the board and as managing director of Panarottis Pizza Pasta Franchise in 1999. Kevin managed the group’s operations in the UK from 2008 to 2011 and was appointed as a director of Spur Group (Pty) Ltd and national franchise executive in 2012. Kevin is responsible for managing the Spur South Africa inland operations and provides the board and other brand chief operating officers with strategic input.

Jose Vilar Mr. Jose Vilar is Franchise Executive, Australia of the Company. He started his career in the restaurant industry in the late 1980s as a restaurateur, before joining Spur in 1991 as an operations manager. He relocated to Australia in 1998 to assist in establishing the group’s presence in that region and was appointed as head of the region shortly thereafter.

Duncan Werner Mr. Duncan Werner is Group Procurement and Development Executive of the Company. He began his career in the packaging business. He joined Spur as a waiter in 1985 and moved to head office in 1988. Duncan is responsible for national procurement, Western and Eastern Cape development and menu engineering. He also oversees the group’s sauce and décor manufacturing facilities.

Nazrana Hawa Mrs. Nazrana Hawa is Company Secretary of Spur Corporation Limited. Nazrana Hawa was appointed by the board as company secretary on 9 September 2015, taking over the function from Ronel van Dijk. Mrs Hawa holds a B.A. (Hons) LLB from UCT and was admitted as an attorney on 4 December 2009. She commenced her articles at Bowman Gilfillan before spending three years with a litigation practice. She joined the group in May 2011 as the group’s legal and compliance officer and has assisted the group chief financial officer in fulfilling the duties of company secretary during this time.

Mntungwa Morojele Mr. Mntungwa P. R. Morojele is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has established and managed various companies including Briske Performance Solutions and Motebong Tourism Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd. He has served on the boards of Gray Security Services Ltd and the UCS Group Ltd. He was appointed to the Spur Corporation board in 2010 and appointed as lead independent director on 1 March 2011. He is also a member of the group’s audit, remuneration and transformation committees and is chairman of the nominations committee.

Keith Getz Mr. Keith Getz is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a practising attorney and a senior partner of Bernadt Vukic Potash & Getz, the group’s principal legal counsel. He was appointed to the board in 1991. Keith is a director of various international subsidiaries of the group, and chairs the social, ethics and environmental sustainability committee. He sits on the boards of Mr Price Group Ltd and various private companies.

Tasneem Karriem Ms. Tasneem Karriem is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tasneem is a qualified chartered accountant. She has vast corporate finance experience gained in previous roles as an executive in the corporate finance team at African Equity Empowerment Investments and in senior management within Ernst & Young’s Transaction Services team based in Johannesburg. Tasneem joined GPI in July 2015 to head up their corporate finance activities and was appointed to the GPI board as an executive director in September 2016.

Keith Madders Mr. Keith Madders, MBE, is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He trained as an investment analyst before joining the music industry. He lectured and established various businesses and charitable organisations in the UK, where he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s 2002 Honours List for services to the Zimbabwe Trust.

Dean Hyde Mr. Dean Hyde is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined Spur Corporation as financial manager and was the financial director for five years. He resigned in 2004 and was subsequently appointed as a non-executive director. Dean is currently the chief financial officer of Lombard Insurance Ltd. Dean chairs the audit committee.

Muzi Kuzwayo Mr. Muzi Kuzwayo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a visiting professor at the UCT Graduate School of Business. He is the founding chief executive officer of Ignitive, a marketing and advertising consulting company. Muzi is an author and a commentator on advertising and marketing. He was appointed to the board in 2008 and is a member of the group’s audit, nominations and transformation committees. He chairs the remuneration committee.