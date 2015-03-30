Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

Name Description

Venkateswarlu Jasti Shri. Venkateswarlu Jasti serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Suven Life Sciences Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Pharmacy from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, and also a Post Graduate in Pharmacy from St. John University, New York, specializing in Industrial Pharmacy. Having registered himself as a Registered Pharmacist, he managed M/s Clinton Bergen Drug Company, M/s Park Way Central Pharma and M/s Kayes Drug Company, N J, USA. He was the president elect of Essex County Pharmaceutical Society of N J which no other Indian ocuupied till now. He returned from USA to India in 1988-89 and promoted this company in 1989. Since then, he been managing the company as Managing Director providing the right direction and leadership in eveloping technologies,upgrading the facilities , development of export markets etc. Mr. Jasti has been the Past President of Indian Pharmaceutical Association, and Chairman of Local Organizing Committee for the 52nd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress held at Hyderabad and was President of Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMA) till September, 2004. He was also the Ex-Chairman for Pharmexcil (Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council) a statutory body for the promotion of exports of all pharma and biotech products which was set up by Govt. of India. Mr. Jasti is also the Chief architect for the formation of A.P. Chief Minister's task force for Pharma during 2001 and responsible for the creation of Pharma City at Vizag by Govt of Andhra Pradesh and Pharmexcil (Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council) head quartered at Hyderabad by Govt of India.

Sudha Jasti Smt. Sudha Rani Jasti serves as Wholetime Director of Suven Life Sciences Limited. She is a Graduate in Science from Andhra University. She has experience in running the business in U.S.A. She has been managing the administrative matters and operations of the Company. She is a member of Investor Grievances Committee.

M. Gopalakrishna Shri. M. Gopalakrishna is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Suven Life Sciences Limited. He is an IAS (Retd.) officer and holds a Graduate in Sciences and Law. He joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1962. Worked under the Governments of Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Government of India. Retired as Chairman of Rural Electrification Corporation in 1997 in the rank of Secretary to the Govt. of India. He was Chairman of SCOPE, [the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises], the apex body for 246 Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of India. He has wide and varied administrative, corporate and managerial experience of nearly five decades in Government and the Public Sector in the promotion, development and regulation of industry and power utilities. He was Director on several Industrial Promotion and Development Corporations and Manufacturing companies in the Government of India, Government of A.P. and Government of Assam. Shri Gopalakrishna is also Director on the Board of JOCIL Limited, Pitti Laminations Limited, BGR Energy Systems Limited, Goldstone Infratech Limited, Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited, Arani Power Systems Limited, Vijayasri Organics Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited and NSL Textiles Limited.

Syed Hasnain Prof. Doctor Syed E. Hasnain, FNA, FASc, FNASc, FIWAS, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Suven Life Sciences Limited since July 2010, he has been the Director of the company since April 2010. He is the Ex-Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad. Before he became the vice chancellor in Dec 1995, he was the first Director of CDFD since 1999. He holds a PhD degree from JNU [1980]. He also received post-Doctoral Fellowship from the University of Alberta, Canada. He has been nominated by the Prime Minister of India for the membership of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, the highest decision and policy making body for Science and Technology for the country. He is also the recipient of Padmashri Award from President Abdul Kalam. He has authored more than 175 original research papers and several book chapters. He has about a dozen patents filed in India and abroad.

M. Naidu Dr. M. R. Naidu serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Suven Life Sciences Limited. He is a Doctorate in Science and Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. He had memberships in Professional Bodies like American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Planning Executives Institute and Indian Institute of Engineers. Dr. M.R. Naidu was a former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s. Bharat Heavy Plates and Vessels Limited (BHPV) and Machine Tools, Limited (HMT) and having and experience in Technical and Administrative Sectors. He held the position of President, The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, and the U.B. Group. Dr. M. R. Naidu is also a Director on the Board of Nile Limited and Mangal Precision Products Limited. Dr. M. R. Naidu is a member of Audit Committee and Investor Grievance Committee.