Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)

Name Description

David Feffer Mr. David Feffer serves as Chairman of the Board of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2001. He joined the Suzano Group in 1974. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Suzano Holding, IPFL Holding, Nemopar Investimentos Ltda and Polpar, and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the same companies, as well as at Premesa and Vocal Comercio de Veiculos. He studied in Columbia University and IMD Business School, Switzerland.

Walter Schalka Mr. Walter Schalka serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA. He is Engineer. He began his career at Citibank, and then joined Holding Financeira the Klabin-Maepar Group. In 1989, he joined the Dixie-Toga, where since 1991 he was President, participating decisively in expansion, mergers and transfer of shareholder control of the company. In May 2005, he joined the Votorantim Group to take over the Presidency of Votorantim Cimentos, responsible for its operations in Brazil and 14 other countries. Walter Schalka was elected by RISI, the largest agency of information on forest based industry in the world. He was CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper industry in Latin America in 2015 and 2016. He graduated in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1978 and gained a degree in Aeronautics Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA.

Daniel Feffer Mr. Daniel Feffer serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2001. He has been within the Company since 1978, having served as Assistant of the Executive Officers, Marketing and Communications Manager and Special Products Manager. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Polpar SA, Chief Executive Officer of Premesa SA, Executive Corporate Vice President of Suzano Holding SA, IPFL Holding SA and Executive Vice President of Nemopar Investimentos Ltda. Mr. Feffer has served as Chief Executive Officer of Comercio de Veiculos Ltda and Nemonorte Imoveis e Participacoes Ltda, as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Executive Vice President of the Philanthropic Foundation Aryma, Chairman of the Board of Officers and Vice Chairman of the Ecofuturo Institute Board. He graduated in Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder Mr. Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2013. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2001. He has been Executive Vice President of Suzano Holding SA. He was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hoechst Quimica e Farmaceutica from 1983 till 1993. He has also served as Member of the Board at Lojas Renner SA, the RBS Group, Cyrela Brazil Realty, OGX and Grupo Quimico DSM/Holanda. He gained a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1966, in Economics from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1967 and a Masters from Harvard Business School in 1973.

Marcelo Bacci Mr. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Suzano Papel E Celulose SA since March 31, 2014. He serves as Director at Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel. He served as Executive Vice President responsible for Finance Area of Suzano Holding SA and also a member of the Management Committee Suzano Papel e Celulose from 2011 to 2014. Previously, he was President of CPMais Serviços de Meio Abiente S.A., Vice President (CFO ) of the Grupo Louis Dreyfus in Latin America, and Vice President (CFO) of Promon S.A. He holds a degree in Public Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Carlos Alberto Griner Mr. Carlos Alberto Griner serves as Chief Human Resources Officer of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2008. He worked at General Electric as Human Resource Manager of Operations in Aviation in Brazil and abroad, Global Director of Human Resources for Information Technology in the United States and Human Resources Director for Mexico and Latin America. He also worked at Carioca Engenharia, CR Almeida, Comlurb and Bureau Veritas. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Estadual do Rio de Janeiro, with a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Alexandre Chueri Mr. Alexandre Chueri, Neto serves as Forestry Business Unit Officer of Suzano Papel E Celulose SA. He began his career in 1984 as a consultant with IDEADECO LTDA., working in the areas of irrigation and agribusiness. In 1987 he joined Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA as manager of agricultural and agro-industrial works. In 1991 he joined the CIPLAN - CEMENT PLATEAU S.A. as CEO. He graduated in 1982 in Agronomy and Forest Engineering from Escola Superior de Agricultura Luiz de Queiroz - ESALQ in Piracicaba, with a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), Sao Paulo.

Carlos Anibal Fernandes de Almeida Mr. Carlos Anibal Fernandes de Almeida, Jr. serves as Executive Officer - Paper Business Unit Officer of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2008. He was General Sales Manager for Latin America at General Electric, in the Industrial Systems Division. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Renato Tyszler Mr. Renato Tyszler serves as the Executive Officer - Strategy, Innovation and Business Development of Suzano Papel E Celulose SA. Previously he served in companies like Xerox, Embraer and Western Union. He joined Suzano in 2009 and served as Executive Controllership Manager, Director of Accounting and Performance Management, and in the last two years as Director of Operations and Marketing. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), with an MBA from the University of Southern California (Marshall School of Business).

Julia Fernandes Ms. Julia N. Fernandes serves as Executive Director of People and Management of SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE S.A. In her professional career, she underwent several Human Resources positions at American Express and GE. She joined Suzano Papel e Celulose in 2010, where she worked as HR Manager in New Projects and Expertise. In 2014, she took the leadership of Human Resources at Citi Brasil, as Director. She returned to Suzano in 2017 to take up the position of Executive Director of People and Management. She also serves as chair of Amcham's HR Strategic Committee. She graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo and holds an MBA in Business Management from FIA-USP.

Marco Antonio Bologna Mr. Marco Antonio Bologna serves as Director of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2005. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of TAM S.A. and TAM Aviacao Executiva e Taxi Aereo SA Mr. Bologna also acted as Chief Executive Officer of TAM Linhas Aereas SA and General Director of WTorre SA. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica of Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1978, and subsequently a postgraduate degree in Financial Services from Manchester Business School.

Antonio de Souza Correa Meyer Mr. Antonio de Souza Correa Meyer serves as Director of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2001. He is Founding Partner of the law firm of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados. He was Member of the Board of the Brazilian Bar Association, Chairman of the Steering Committee of CESA and Officer of the American Chamber of Commerce and the ABRASCA’s Legislative Committee. From 1987 till 1989, he acted as Legal Advisor and President of the Legislative Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Jorge Feffer Mr. Jorge Feffer serves as Director of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA since 2001. He has also served as Corporate Vice President of Suzano Holding and IPFL Holding SA, Executive Officer of Nemonorte Imoveis e Participacoes Ltda and Vocal Comercio de Veiculos Ltda. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima Mr. Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima serves as the Director of Suzano Papel E Celulose SA. He currently holds the position of President of IBM for Latin America. He is Member of the Board of Directors of IBEF (Inst. Brasileiro de Executivos Financeiros), AmCham (Câmara Americana de Comércio) and of the International Advisory Council of FDC (Fundação Dom Cabral). He has been working in IBM since 1993. In recent years served as president of IBM Brazil, Vice President of Global Technology Services (Technology Services), Vice President of Global Strategy and Transformation , CFO of IBM Latin America and CFO of IBM Brazil. He served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of TOTVS during 2015. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and MBA in Finance from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado Ms. Maria Priscila Rodini Vansetti Machado serves as Director of Suzano Papel E Celulose SA. She began her career at DuPont Brazil in 1981, the agricultural division, assuming leadership positions in the areas of Regulatory, Government Relations and Research & Development.In 1996, she moved to Wilmington (Delaware, USA), when she took different positions in Development and Marketing. In 2008 she was promoted to director of Business of DuPont Canada, being relocated to Mississauga unit (Ontario, Canada). Between September 2014 and September 2015, she served as Global Director of Strategic Planning of Crop Protection division. Since October 2015 she served as Chief Executive Officer of Dupont of Brazil. She has graduated in Agronomic Engineering Escola Superior de Agricultura Luiz de Queiroz - ESALQ and specializes in Executive Management from the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania).