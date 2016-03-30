Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)

Name Description

Tulsi Tanti Mr. Tulsi R. Tanti is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Suzlon Energy Ltd. Mr. Tulsi R.Tanti is the founder of Suzlon Energy Limited and has been its Chairman & Managing Director since its inception in 1995. Mr. Tulsi R.Tanti is a Commerce Graduate and holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He is from Rajkot, Gujarat where he started his first venture which was in textiles. He set up two wind turbines to supply electricity for his textile units in Gujarat. As his textile business flourished on sustainable power supplied, he recognised the potential of the wind energy offered and led to the creation of Suzlon Energy Limited in 1995. Under his stewardship, the Company has grown to be a leading wind turbine manufacturer in the world. Mr. Tulsi R.Tanti is responsible for the overall strategic direction of the Company and has led the Company to rank among the top five of global wind turbine producers in terms of MW installations. He has been awarded with a number of awards, a few of them being the “Champion of the Earth 2009” by the United Nations Environment Program, “Global Indian Award 2009” by Canada India Foundation, “Hero of the Environment Award” by TIME Magazine, “Rajiv Gandhi Award 2007” for the most successful industrialist in India, “Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2006” by Ernst & Young, “India Business Leader Award 2006” by the television channel CNBC TV18 in the category “The most promising entrant into the big league”; “Terialumni Award” for outstanding “Entrepreneurship in Energy - Environment Technologies 2006” by The Terialumni Trust; “Best Renewable Man of the Decade”, which is a lifetime achievement award from the Foundation of Indian Industry and Economists in 2005; “World Wind Energy Award 2003” by World Wind Energy Association; “Business Leadership Award 2002” by Solar Energy Society of India.

Medha Joshi Mrs. Medha Joshi is a Non-Executive Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of Suzlon Energy Ltd., Mrs. Medha Joshi started the career with ICICI Projects and Follow up Department in Mumbai after that joined IDBI as officer and presently is a Chief General Manager. Worked all through in corporate finance and related area such as project appraisal & Follow up, merchant banking, etc. which constituted the core operational business of IDBI and other critical assignments such as Head-HRD, Head-Risk and Head -Personal Banking (West zone). Current assignment is CGM-Retail Banking (Corporate Centre) – for the past 1 (One) year; responsible for overall policy formulation / product guidelines, etc. For the retail vertical of the bank.

Girish Tanti Mr. Girish R. Tanti is Non-Executive Director of Suzlon Energy Ltd. Mr. Girish Tanti is one of the founding members of Suzlon Energy Limited. An electronics engineer with a management graduation from the Business School at The Cardiff University UK, he brings to Suzlon a unique blend of understanding the dynamics of technology and strong business acumen. He has played many roles in helping create the global corporation that Suzlon is today. Over the years he has led International Business Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, Communications and CSR – all critical functions in making Suzlon the only wind energy player from a developing nation to rank among the top five worldwide. In his current role, as Director-onboard, he provides strategic direction and oversight towards the long-term objectives of the group. Through the years, Mr. Girish R.Tanti has not only believed in, but completely devoted himself to champion the vision of harnessing the power of wind to power a greener, more sustainable tomorrow for generations to come.

Vinod Tanti Mr. Vinod R.Tanti is Non-Executive Director of Suzlon Energy Ltd., since June 01, 2012. Mr. Vinod R.Tanti holds a Degree in Civil Engineering and has been associated with Suzlon right from its inception. In his 26 years of industry experience, he has handled diverse portfolios, largely on a Conceive - Design - Build - Operate and Transfer model. He contributes to the Company his experience of the entire wind value chain segments as well as process centricity and innovation. His focus areas are creating alignment and deriving synergy within and between value chain components.

Per Hornung Pedersen Mr. Per Hornung Pedersen is Additional Independent Director of the company. holds a degree in B.Sc. (Finance and Accounting), Diploma in Audit and Tax as well as an MBA. After starting his career at Arthur Andersen, Mr. Pedersen spent 25 years in various Managerial and Executive positions, primarily in listed companies in the construction, packaging and telecom Industry. In 2000, he joined the wind industry as CFO in NEG Micon / Vestas, moved to the Indian wind power company Suzlon in 2004, responsible for international operation. During the 4 years spent at Suzlon, he took the company from a strong player in India to number 6 globally in the industry. After Suzlon took over REpower in 2007, he was appointed CEO of REpower and in his role doubled turnover to 1.2 billion Euro and qua doubled EBIT to around 100 million Euro. Mr. Pedersen left REpower in the spring of 2011 and since then he is, and has been active in a number of Supervisory Boards as well as acting as Industry Advisor to a number of private equity funds, benefitting from his 12 years of executive experience in the global wind business. Through this work with large as well as smaller transactions, he has gained substantial experience and insight into M&A and Private Equity. Mr. Pedersen also served as interim CEO at PelamisWave Power from October 2011 to June 2013 and continued as advisor to the Board until December 2014. Since June 2012, Mr. Pedersen is a member of the Supervisory Board of SeaTower AS, Oslo, since October 2015 member of the Supervisory Board of PNE Wind AG, Cuxhaven where he also served as interim CEO until June 2016 and since July 2016 Chairman of the Board of SE Blue Renweables, Copenhagen.

Vijaya Sampath Ms. Vijaya Sampath is Independent Director of the company. She is currently a Senior Partner in the corporate practice of Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, Attorneys with over 35 years of experience advises clients on M&A, joint ventures, FDI, private equity, financing and commercial agreements. She is an independent director on the Board of six companies, two publicly listed and four unlisted subsidiaries of a large and diverse conglomerate. In addition, she is also the Ombudsperson for the Bharti group with responsibility for implementing the code of conduct and associated with Nyaya Bharti, a CSR initiative for providing legal aid to the economically and socially disadvantaged under trials. Earlier, she was the global Group General Counsel and Company Secretary for the telecom conglomerate Bharti Airtel group and a corporate law partner in J Sagar Associates, Delhi. She has successfully led a large in-house legal team in complex joint ventures, cross border acquisitions, private equity funding involving foreign direct investments. Her experience includes large outsourcing and commercial contracts, transfer of technology and service agreements, intellectual property arrangements, governance and compliance programs as well as investigations of bribery and fraud under US and Indian laws. She has also dealt with Indian and overseas regulators in telecom, capital markets and anti-trust. She is the chairperson of the corporate law committee in FICCI and is an invited speaker at workshops and conferences on various aspects of corporate law and practice.

Marc Desaedeleer Mr. Marc Desaedeleer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Suzlon Energy Ltd. He is the Chief Investment Officer of CitiVenture Capital International (CVCI). Prior to his current role, he led CVCI’s business in CEEMEA and India. Prior to this he was a senior manager of Citibank’s Corporate Banking business in over 20 countries focusing on Central Europe and Russia. In prior positions within Citigroup, Mr. Marc Desaedeleer was Business Manager for Citibank’s Corporate and Investment Banking business in France; managed several international businesses within Citbank’s Investment Banking group including ADRs; and was responsible for Citibank’s strategy in Global Equities. Before joining Citigroup, Mr. Marc Desaedeleer worked for several international companies including Sulzer (Switzerland) and Lisnave (Portugal). Mr. Marc Desaedeleer holds an M.B.A. degree from Carnegie Mellon University and Masters in Science degrees fromthe University of Louvain (Belgium).

Rajiv Jha Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Jha is Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Power Finance Corporation Ltd of Suzlon Energy Ltd. He has been working with Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) since March 1997. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Science (Mechanical Engg.) from Ranchi University and a Diploma in Management from IGNOU. Mr. Jha has overall 23 years of experience and is presently holding the position as Additional General Manager (Projects), PFC and is single point contact for the State Utilities in Haryana and Punjab as well as handling the Renewable Energy portfolio of PFC. He has also worked on Project Appraisal (especially of Independent Private Power Projects) & Ultra Mega Power Projects in PFC. Before joining PFC, he has worked with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from November 1988 to February 1997 and dealt with Operation and Maintenance of their Captive Power Plant and also in Material Planning.

V. Raghuraman Mr. V. Raghuraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Suzlon Energy Limited. He is a post graduate in Chemical Engineering. He has over 40 years experience as Consultant, Trainer, Chief Executive and Primary specialisation in combustion, fuel efficiency, industrial consulting and training activities in Energy Conservation, Energy Management, National Productivity Council 1966-1992. He pioneered Energy Audit Methodology in the Country and was involved with Inter-Ministerial working group on utilisation and Conservation of Energy 1981-83. He coordinated 200 Energy Audits for projecting potential of Energy Savings in the Indian Economy.