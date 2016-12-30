Savills PLC (SVS.L)

Name Description

Nicholas Ferguson Mr. Nicholas E. H. Ferguson, CBE is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has held a number of leadership roles in the private equity and investment sectors. He was co-founder of Schroder Ventures (the private equity group which later became Permira) of which he served as chairman from 1984 to 2001. He later served as chairman of SVG Capital plc, a publicly quoted private equity group, from April 2005 to November 2012. Nicholas was chairman of Sky Plc from April 2012 to May 2016, having been appointed to the board as a non-executive director in June 2004 and having previously served as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director.

Jeremy Helsby Mr. Jeremy Helsby is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Savills Plc. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Savills Commercial and Savills Europe for seven years until he was appointed as Group Chief Executive on 7 May 2008.

Simon Shaw Mr. Simon Shaw is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Savills Plc. He is a chartered accountant. He was formerly chief financial officer of Gyrus Group PLC, a position he held for five years until its sale to the Olympus Corporation. Simon was chief operating officer of Profile Therapeutics plc for five years and also worked as a corporate financier, latterly at Hambros Bank Limited.

Michael Colacino Mr. Michael D. Colacino is a President of Savills Studley, a subsidiary of Savills Plc. Michael Colacino joined the Savills Group Executive Board following the merger of Savills and Studley in 2014, and has served as president of Studley since 2002. He has served as a consultant, strategic planner and provider of specialized brokerage services. His law firm clients have included Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft , Patterson, Belknap, Webb & Tyler, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays & Handler, Jones Day, Pillsbury Winthrop and Covington & Burling LLP, and he has participated in a number of media industry for clients that include Time Warner, NBC, Warner Brothers, CNN and New York 1 News. Michael graduated cum laude from Harvard College, and has been on the faculty of New York University, from which he has a M.S. in Real Estate. Michael serves on the Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) Board of Governors.

Raymond Lee Mr. Raymond Lee is a Chief Executive - Savills Group in Hong Kong, Macau and Greater China of Savills Plc. He was appointed to the Group Executive Board in January 2011. He joined Savills in 1989. In 2003, Raymond became the Managing Director in Hong Kong and Macau and in 2010 was appointed CEO of Greater China. Raymond is a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and holds an Honorary Fellowship at the Quangxi Academy of Social Science. Raymond is also an Honorary Doctor of Management at Lincoln University and holds a Fellowship at the Asian College of Knowledge Management (ACKM). He became a Fellow Member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in 2016.

Christian Mancini Mr. Christian Mancini is Chief Executive – Asia Pacific of the Company. He was made CEO of Savills Japan in 2007 and appointed CEO of Savills Northeast Asia in 2012. He also serves as non-executive director in Savills Asset Advisory, the wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Savills Japan Co, Ltd created in May 2012.

Justin O'Connor Mr. Justin O'Connor is Chief Executive – Savills Investment Management of Savills Plc. He joined Cordea Savills in January 2004 as Head of Business Development. He was subsequently appointed Chief Executive of Savills Investment Management (formerly Cordea Savills) in January 2006. Justin previously held a number of senior positions at Henderson Global Investors, Lend Lease and the AMP Society.

Mark Ridley Mr. Mark Ridley is Chief Executive - Savills UK and Europe of Savills Plc. He was appointed to the Group Executive Board when it was formed in February 2008. He became Chief Executive of Savills UK and Europe in October 2014, previously holding the position of Chief Executive for Savills UK following the merger of the Commercial and L&P businesses in January 2013. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive of Savills Commercial Limited from January 2008 and prior to this was Head of the Manchester office which he opened for Savills from the time he joined in July 1996.

Mitchell Steir Mr. Mitchell S. Steir is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Savills Studley, a subsidiary of Savills Plc. He He joined Studley, Inc. in 1988 after beginning his commercial real estate career at Huberth & Peters in New York. He serves on the boards of The Museum of the City of New York, the Film Society of Lincoln Center, The Realty Foundation of New York, The Avenue of Americas Association, The Mount Sinai Hospital Surgery advisory board and the Citizens Budget Commission. He was appointed to the Group Executive Board when Studley, Inc. joined Savills in May 2014.

Simon Hope Mr. Simon Hope is Global Head of Capital Markets of Savills Plc. He was appointed to the Group Executive Board when it was formed in February 2008. He joined Savills in September 1986 and he is Head of our Global Capital Markets business. He is also a member of the Board of the Charities Property Fund and Chairman of Tilstone LLP.

Christopher Michael Lee Mr. Christopher Michael Lee is Group Legal Director & Company Secretary of Savills Plc. He joined Savills in June 2008 and was appointed to the Group Executive Board in August 2008. He has responsibility for legal and compliance issues globally. He held equivalent roles with Alfred McAlpine plc, Courts plc and Scholl plc between 1997 and 2008, prior to which he was deputy group secretary of Delta plc from 1990 to 1997.

Timothy Freshwater Mr. Timothy George Freshwater is Non-Executive Independent Director of Savills Plc. He is chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Bank Limited and was formerly chairman of Corporate Finance for Goldman Sachs (Asia). He was also chairman of Grosvenor Asia Pacific Limited until 2013. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Tim worked at Jardine Fleming, becoming group chairman in 1999, and was a partner at Slaughter and May from 1975 to 1996.

Liz Hewitt Ms. Liz Hewitt is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She previously held senior executive roles at Smith & Nephew plc and 3i Group plc having spent her early career with Gartmore, CVC and 3i as a private equity investor. She qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen.

Charles McVeigh Mr. Charles McVeigh, III, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Savills Plc. Formerly, he was co-chairman of Citigroup’s European Investment Bank and served on the boards of Witan Investment Company plc, Clearstream, the London Stock Exchange, LIFFE, British American Business Inc and was a member of both the development board and advisory council of the Prince’s Trust. He was also a non-executive director of Petropavlovsk plc until mid-2015. He was appointed by the Bank of England to serve on the City Capital Markets Committee and the Legal Risk Review Committee and was a member of the Fulbright Commission.