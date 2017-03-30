Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

Name Description

Andrew Duff Mr. Andrew J. Duff, BSc, FEI., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Severn Trent PLC. He is Non-Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Elementis plc. He is Member of the CBI President’s Committee. He is Trustee of Macmillan Cancer Support and Earth Trust. He is Fellow of the Energy Institute. Andrew’s extensive experience of international and regulated business, strategic management and customer service in high profile, dynamic environments has equipped him well for the role of Chairman of the Group. Andrew spent 16 years at BP in marketing, strategy and oil trading. He joined National Power in 1998 and the Board of Innogy plc upon its demerger from National Power in 2000. He played a leading role in its restructuring and transformation through the opening of competition in energy markets culminating in its subsequent sale to RWE in 2003. He became CEO of the successor Company and a member of the RWE Group Executive Committee. He was a Non-Executive Director of Wolseley Plc from July 2004 until November 2013. Andrew was appointed Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of Elementis plc on 1 April 2014 and became Non-Executive Chairman of Elementis plc on 24 April 2014.

Olivia Garfield Ms. Olivia (Liv) Garfield is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. She is Director of Water Plus Limited – joint venture with United Utilities. Olivia brings to the Board a wealth of experience managing customer service delivery and complex infrastructure and organisations in a regulated environment. Before joining Severn Trent, Liv was a Chief Executive Officer of Openreach, part of the BT Group, where she spearheaded and oversaw the commercial roll-out of fibre broadband to two thirds of the country. She joined BT in 2002 and held the pivotal roles of Group Director of Strategy and Regulation, Managing Director Commercial and Brands, Global Services and UK Customer Services Director. From 1998 to 2002, Liv worked for Accenture as a consultant in the Communications and High Tech Market Unit, designing and implementing business change solutions across a number of industry sectors.

James Bowling Mr. James Mitchell Bowling is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Severn Trent PLC., since 1 April 2015. James is chartered accountant, having started his career with Touche Ross and brings significant financial management, M&A and business transformation expertise to the Board. Prior to joining Severn Trent, James was interim Chief Financial Officer of Shire plc, where he had been since 2005, first as Head of Group Reporting and from 2008 as Group Financial Controller. Prior to joining Shire, James spent nine years at Ford Motor Company in various finance roles of increasing responsibility.

Bronagh Kennedy Ms. Bronagh Kennedy is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Severn Trent PLC. Bronagh joined Severn Trent in June 2011. Bronagh is a solicitor and was previously Group Company Secretary and General Counsel at Mitchells & Butlers, where she worked for 15 years. Prior to that, she was a Senior Associate at Allen & Overy. She is a member of the GC100 Group.

Emma FitzGerald Dr. Emma Theresa FitzGerald is Managing Director - Wholesale Operations, Executive Director of the Company., since 1 April 2016. She is Theresa The Windsor Leadership Trust – Company Vice President and Trustee. Emma joined Severn Trent in July 2015 as Managing Director, Wholesale Operations. Emma was previously CEO of Gas Distribution at National Grid. Until 1 December 2015, she was a Non-Executive Director of Alent Plc. Prior to joining National Grid, she pursued a 20 year career with Royal Dutch Shell where she held a variety of technical, strategic and general management positions based in Asia and Europe, including Vice President Global Retail Network and Managing Director of Shell China/Hong Kong Lubricants based in Beijing. Emma’s experience and expertise brings a huge amount of value in ensuring the delivery of the commitments we have made in company business plan.

Andrew Smith Mr. Andrew P. Smith (Andy), BTech (Hons)., is Managing Director - Business Services of Severn Trent PLC. Andy was appointed to the role of MD, Business Services on its creation in 2014 having previously been responsible for the drinking water business within Severn Trent Water. Andy brings to the role a broad range of executive and operational expertise gained from diverse sectors. He has worked in the UK and overseas with global businesses such as BP, Mars and Pepsi in both engineering, HR and operational management roles. Previously he has served as a member of the Board at Severn Trent Plc and at Boots Group Plc.

Evelyn Dickey Ms. Evelyn Dickey is Director - Human Resources of Severn Trent PLC. Evelyn joined Severn Trent in November 2006. Evelyn has extensive HR experience leading design and delivery of major change programmes, business restructuring, employee relations, resourcing, executive remuneration, organisational capability and performance management initiatives. Before joining Severn Trent, Evelyn worked in HR consultancy and as HR Director (HR Operations) for Boots the Chemist.

Anthony Ballance Dr. Anthony J. Ballance, BSc (Hons) MA (Econ) Ph.D., is Director - Strategy and Regulation of Severn Trent PLC. Tony’s extensive experience in utility policy and regulation leaves him ideally placed to lead the Company’s strategic and regulatory work. Prior to joining Severn Trent he held the posts of Chief Economist for Ofwat, Director of London Economics and Director of Stone and Webster Consultants.

Sarah Bentley Ms. Sarah Bentley joined Severn Trent in December 2014 as the Chief Customer Officer. Sarah joined Severn Trent in December 2014 as the Chief Customer Officer, responsible for household customers, Group IS and Group Transformation. She previously worked for Accenture as Managing Director of their £3 billion global digital business focused on digital marketing, mobility and analytics for customers, employees and the enterprise.

Martin Kane Mr. Martin James Kane, BSc, CEng, CEnv, MICE, MIWEM, FIWO., serves as Chief Engineer of Severn Trent PLC. Martin joined Severn Trent Water in 1975 and was appointed Chief Engineer in July 2014. He has held various senior roles giving him an extensive and unique understanding of the design, construction and operation of water and waste water treatment plants, water distribution networks and sewerage systems. Martin was Director of Customer Relations, Severn Trent Plc, from May 2006 until January 2012, and Chief Executive Officer of Severn Trent Services until July 2014.

Helen Miles Ms. Helen Miles is Chief Commercial Director of the Company, since November 2014. Helen joined Severn Trent in November 2014 as the Chief Commercial Officer and brings with her a breadth of commercial experience having worked within regulated businesses and sectors across Telecoms, Leisure and Banking. As a member of the UK Board, Helen was instrumental in delivering HomeServe’s future growth strategy and ensuring a sustainable, customer-focused business. As an experienced finance professional, Helen was previously Chief Financial Officer for Openreach, part of BT Group plc, and has extensive experience of delivering major business transformation across the Group. Prior to BT Group, Helen worked in a variety of sectors and organisations such as Bass Taverns, Barclays Bank, Compass Group and HSBC.

Kevin Beeston Mr. Kevin Stanley Beeston is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 20 July 2016. Kevin is Chairman of Taylor Wimpey plc and Equiniti plc and also a Non-Executive Director of The Football Association Premier League Limited. He has previously been Chairman of Serco Group plc, Domestic & General Limited and Partnerships in Care Limited and a Non-Executive Director of IMI plc.

John Coghlan Mr. John Coghlan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Non-Executive Director of Associated British Ports Companies. He is Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Lavendon Group plc. He is Chairman of Freight Transport Association Ireland Limited. John is a chartered accountant and has a valuable background in financial and general management across a variety of sectors. Currently, John is also a Non-Executive Director of Associated British Ports Companies, and a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Lavendon Group plc. Previously, John was a Director of Exel Plc for 11 years to 2006, where he was a Deputy Chief Executive and Group Finance Director. Since 2006, John has been a Non-Executive Director of various publiclyquoted and private equity-owned companies.

Dominique Reiniche Ms. Dominique Reiniche is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 20 July 2016. Dominique has a wealth of operational experience in Europe and has international consumer marketing and innovation experience. Dominique is Independent Vice Chairman of CHR Hansen Holdings A/S and also a Non-Executive Director of Mondi Plc, Paypal (Europe) and AXA SA. Dominique started her career with Procter & Gamble AG before moving to Kraft Jacobs Suchard AG as Director of Marketing and Strategy where she was also a member of the Executive Committee. Dominique previously held a number of senior roles at Coca-Cola Enterprises and at Coca-Cola Company, including President – Western Europe, President – Europe and Chairman – Europe. Until December 2015, Dominique was a Non-Executive Director of Peugeot-Citroen SA.

Philip Remnant The Honorable Philip John Remnant CBE, FCA, MA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 31 March 2014. Philip is Senior Independent Director and member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Prudential Plc. He is Chairman of M&G Group Limited. He is Deputy Chairman of the Takeover Panel. He is Non-Executive Director of UK Financial Investments Limited. He is Non-Executive Chairman of City of London Investment Trust plc. He is Governor of Goodenough College. He is also Director and Trustee of St Paul’s Cathedral Foundation. Philip is a senior investment banker and brings substantial advisory and regulatory experience to the Board. A chartered accountant, he is Senior Independent Director of Prudential Plc and Chairman of M&G Group Limited, Deputy Chairman of the Takeover Panel, Senior Independent Director of UK Financial Investments Limited and Chairman of City of London Investment Trust plc. Previously, Philip was Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse First Boston Europe and Head of the UK Investment Banking Department. Philip was Director General of the Takeover Panel for two years between 2001 and 2003, and again in 2010. He served on the Board of Northern Rock plc from 2008 to 2010 and from 2007 to 2012 was Chairman of the Shareholder Executive.

Angela Strank Dr. Angela Rosemary Emily Strank is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Angela is Board Governor, University of Manchester. Angela brings a wealth of strategic, technical and commercial experience to the Board. Angela is Head of Downstream Technology and Group Chief Scientist at BP plc. She is a member of the Downstream Executive Leadership Team. Angela is responsible for enabling delivery of the Downstream strategic agenda through the development of differentiated technology advantage across the refining, fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses. Since joining BP in 1982, she has held many senior leadership roles around the world in business development, commercial and technology, including in 2012, Vice President and Head of the Chief Executive’s Office. In 2010, Angela was the winner of the UK First Woman’s Award in Science and Technology in recognition of pioneering UK women in business and industry. Her track record and experience in strategy, operations, technology and transformational change are a complementary addition to the Board’s skill set.