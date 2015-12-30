SHW AG (SW1.DE)

Name Description

Georg Wolf Mr. Georg Wolf has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG since January 11, 2014. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee at the Company. Most recently, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors at ixetic GmbH (now Magna Powertrain GmbH). He is Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Board of Weber-Hydraulik GmbH.

Frank Boshoff Dr. Frank Boshoff has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at SHW AG since July 1, 2015. Previously he served as Chairman of the Management Board at KSM Castings Group GmbH. Dr. Boshoff received his doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule in Aachen (RWTH Aachen University).

Christian Brand Mr. Christian Brand has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG since May 9, 2014. Prior to that. he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from 2011. He acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Management Board of L-Bank. Moreover, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot Holding AG, among others.

Martin Simon Mr. Martin Simon has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at SHW AG since September 1, 2016. He started his professional career in 1995 at an accountancy firm and has worked in managerial positions for companies in the construction supplier, packaging and automotive supplier industries since 1999. His most recent role was as Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Management Board of the NHBX Trim Group, where he was in charge of the areas of Finance and Controlling, Treasury, Legal and Insurance, IT, Purchasing and Human Resources. Mr. Simon has a degree in business administration. He studied at the Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet in Wuerzburg and the University of Wales in Swansea.

Andreas Rydzewski Mr. Andreas Rydzewski has been Member of the Management Board at SHW AG since February 28, 2011. Since October 2008, he has served as Managing Director at SHW Beteiligung, SHW Zweite Beteiligung and SHW Automotive. From 1981 to 1985, he worked as an Auditor at Mannesmann Revision GmbH in Duesseldorf. Then, in 1985, he moved to Otto Wolff Gruppe, where he served as Head of Controlling at Wirth Maschinen- und Bohrgeraete-Fabrik GmbH until 1987, and from 1987 to 1991 as Business Managing Director. In addition, he became Sole Managing Director at Wirth Latina Ltda. in Brazil in 1989. From 1991 to 2008, Mr. Rydzewski held numerous managerial positions with Thyssen Umformtechnik GmbH, ThyssenKrupp Drauz GmbH and ThyssenKrupp Drauz Nothelfer GmbH. Mr. Rydzewski studied Business Administration at Fachhochschule Duesseldorf.

Joerg Franke Prof. Dr.-Ing. Joerg Ernst Franke has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG since May 9, 2014. He is holder of the Chair for Automated Manufacturing and Production Engineering at Universitaet Erlangen-Nuremberg.

Kristin Hegner-Cordes Ms. Kristin Hegner-Cordes has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG since May 9, 2014. She is Partner at Logical Golf Global Investments GmbH and an independent consultant.

Edgar Kuehn Mr. Edgar Kuehn has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SHW AG since 2011. He is Chairman of the Central Works Committee at SHW Automotive GmbH and Chairman of the Works Committee at SHW Automotive GmbH at Wasseralfingen Plant.