Symrise AG (SY1G.DE)

Thomas Rabe Dr. Thomas Rabe is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since May 18, 2011. He acts as Chairman of the Personnel Committee, Nominations Committee and Arbitration Committee as well as was Member of the Auditing Committee and is Shareholders' Representative at the Company. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from April 22, 2009 to May 18, 2011. Dr. Rabe began his career in 1989. Early on he held various positions at the European Commission, the legal firm Forrester Norall & Sutton, the Treuhandanstalt and an investment company. In 1998 he was named Member of the Board at the custodian bank Cedel (now Clearstream AG). He became CFO of the RTL Group in 2000 before being appointed CFO and Head of the corporate center at Bertelsmann in 2006. Dr. Rabe is Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. He currently serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Arvato AG, BMG RM Germany GmbH, Druck- und Verlagshaus Gruner + Jahr AG, Bertelsmann Inc., and Member of the Supervisory Board at Springer Science + Business Media, among others. He studied Business Administration at Universitaet zu Koeln, where he also completed a doctoral degree (Dr. rer. pol.) in 1995.

Heinz-Juergen Bertram Dr. Heinz-Juergen Bertram is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Symrise AG. He was Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer and President Flavor & Nutrition until October 1, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer since July 1, 2009. Prior to this position he was Head of the global Symrise Flavor Division in May 2006, and six months later he was made a Member of the Executive Board at the Company. He began his career in 1987 as Head of laboratory at Bayer AG, Leverkusen. In 1990, he moved within the Bayer Group to Haarmann & Reimer GmbH, Holzminden (now Symrise AG). Dr. Bertram held a number of international positions within the Haarmann & Reimer Group: in 1996 he worked at Haarmann & Reimer's sites in New Jersey as Vice President of Technical Services in Teterboro, United States. In 1999, he returned to Haarmann & Reimer's German headquarters to take on the position of Corporate Vice President of Research & Development (R&D) of the Flavors Division. He was named Head of Haarmann & Reimer Research as Corporate Vice President of R&D in 2002. When Haarmann & Reimer and Dragoco merged in 2003 to form Symrise, Dr. Bertram was appointed Corporate Vice President of Research at Symrise GmbH und Co. KG. He was Chief Technology Officer from 2003 to 2006, while at the same time serving as the Global Head of the Aroma Chemicals Division from 2003 to 2004 and Global Head of Operations from 2004 to 2006. Dr. Bertram was a Member of the scientific committee of Forschungskreis der Ernaehrungsindustrie e.V., Bonn, from 2001 to 2005. In addition, he was elected as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials Inc., New Jersey, for the period from 2006 to 2008. Dr. Bertram is a Member of Max Planck Gesellschaft, Munich.

Regina Hufnagel Ms. Regina Hufnagel has been Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employees representative of Symrise AG since July 1, 2013. Prior to this, she was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employees representative till July 1, 2013. Ms. Hufnagel also serves as Member of the Personnel Comittee, Auditing Committee and of the Arbitration Committee at Symrise AG. Additionally, she acts as Vice Chairwoman of the works council and general works council of the Symrise GmbH & Co. KG. Ms. Hufnagel has worked, including her training as industrial sales representative, at Haarmann & Reimer GmbH since the merger with Symrise GmbH & Co. KG at this Company. Since 1998 she has been released from work due to her activities in the works council. Since 1998 until its dissolution, Ms. Hufnagel has been a Member of the Advisory Board of Symrise GmbH & Co. KG.

Olaf Klinger Mr. Olaf Klinger is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Symrise AG effective January 1, 2016. He is also Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Board at AMEOS Group Switzerland since 2015. He also served as Head of global financial organization at Merck KGaA, among others.

Achim Daub Mr. Achim Daub is Member of the Executive Board, Global President Scent & Care at Symrise AG since November 2006. From 1990 to 2001, Mr. Daub worked at The Proctor & Gamble Group, initially as brand manager for various brands at Proctor & Gamble GmbH, Schwalbach including Global Brand Manager for Hugo Boss Fragrances from 1993-1996 and from 1996 as Head of Marketing for Fine Fragrances with responsibility for Central Europe. In 1998, he was transferred within the group to The Proctor & Gamble Company Inc., Cincinnati, where he was Marketing Director of Fine Fragrances for North and South America. In 2000, Mr. Daub was transferred to Proctor and Gamble SA, Switzerland, where he worked as Marketing Director for the Pantene brand of hair-care products in Western Europe. In 2001, Mr. Daub took up a management position at Coty Beauty GmbH, Mainz, with responsibility for perfume and cosmetics in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In 2004 Mr. Daub transferred to Symrise GmbH & Co. KG in Paris, where he first served as Head of the Scent & Care Division in Europe. In 2005 he became President of Scent & Care Worldwide. He studied Business at the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) and Wuppertal, graduating as an Economist from Wuppertal University in 1990.

Jean-Yves Parisot Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot is Member of the Executive Board, President Diana (Nutrition) division at Symrise AG effective October 1, 2016. He has headed the Diana division since 2014. Before the acquisition of the Diana Group and its integration into Symrise AG, he spent five years as the Head of the food division with the Diana Group. Prior to joining Diana, he worked in management positions with various global pharmaceutical, chemical and biotech companies including Air Liquide, Danisco and Rhodia. He began his career in sales and marketing with Pfizer. He studied veterinary medicine and completed an Masters of Business Adiministration at HEC Paris.

Heinrich Schaper Mr. Heinrich Schaper is Member of the Executive Board, President Flavors division at Symrise AG effective October 1, 2016. He has spent four decades in various roles with Symrise AG and its predecessor companies. He has more than 25 years' experience in executive positions, most recently as Head of the Flavors division. Before that, he served in management roles in the USA and the EAME region (Europe, Africa, and Middle East) and made a substantial contribution to the development and successful expansion of the company. After completing a degree in business, he began his career in 1978 as a sales manager for flavors.

Michael Becker Dr. Michael Becker is Member of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since May 18, 2011. He acts as Shareholders' Representative and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He acted as Managing Partner at Merck KGaA until his retirement on December 31, 2011. Dr. Becker currently serves as member of the Board of Directors at Baloise Holding AG. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Universitaet Augsburg.

Ursula Buck Ms. Ursula Buck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since May 11, 2016. Since 2013, acts as Top Management Consulting, Munich. She served as Executive Director of Product & Licenses at Esprit Holdings, Managing Director at Willy Bogner GmbH & Co. KG, Director of Strategic Planning/Director of Licenses at Hugo Boss; as Consultant at McKinsey & Company, New York (USA), among others.

Harald Feist Mr. Harald Feist is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employees representative at Symrise AG since July 1, 2013. He is Member of Arbitration Committee, Vice Chairman of Works Council and Vice Chairman of the General Works Council at the Company. In his career, he served as Flavor sales clerk at Dragoco, Team leader for foreign sales at DEUTSCHE SPEZIALGLAS AG, and he held various sales positions at Haarmann & Reimer GmbH and Symrise GmbH & Co. KG in the Flavor division.

Horst-Otto Gerberding Mr. Horst-Otto Gerberding is Member of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since 2009. Mr. Gerberding acts as Member of the Nominations Committee and Personnel Committee at Symrise AG. He also is Shareholders' Representative at the Company. He is Managing Director of the Drago Invest GmbH & Co KG and managing partner at Gottfried Friedrichs GmbH & Co.KG. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also used to act as Member of the Advisory Board at Gottfried Friedrichs KG, Druck- und Verlagshaus Huepke & Sohn Weserland-Verlag GmbH, Teehaus J.T. Ronnefeldt KG as well as at Yanick + Fee AG. He graduated in Business Administration from Western Washington University.

Jeannette Haertling Ms. Jeannette Haertling is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees Representative of Symrise AG since May 11, 2016. She serves as IG BCE trade union secretary for the North region. Between 2010 and 2012, she was IG BCE trade union secretary for Kassel district, in 2010 she was Trainee trade union secretary in the Augsburg district and in Baden-Wuerttemberg for IG BCE. She acts as Member of the Advisory Board at Esco GmbH & Co.KG (European Salt Company), Hanover and Member of the State Committee for Vocational Education in Lower Saxony.

Andre Kirchhoff Mr. Andre Kirchhoff is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees Representatives of Symrise AG since May 11, 2016. Since July, 2016 serves as Independent member of the works council at Symrise AG; between 2006 and June 2016, served at Tesium GmbH; from 2003 to 2006, at Symrise GmbH & Co KG; from 1986 to 2003, at Haarmann & Reimer GmbH.

Andrea Pfeifer Prof. Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph. D., is Member of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since May 18, 2011. She acts as Shareholders' Representative and Member of the Nominations Committee and Personnel Committee at the Company. Prof. Dr. Pfeifer is Chief Executive Officer at AC Immune S.A., Lausanne, Switzerland, and also serves as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Bio MedInvest AG and A B2 Bio SA.

Winfried Steeger Dr. Winfried Steeger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG since May 15, 2012. He is Managing Director at Jahr Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg. Dr. Steeger also served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Druck- und Verlagshaus Gruner + Jahr Aktiengesellschaft until December 31, 2014, He serves as chairman of the Supervisory board at Eurokai KgaA, August Prien Verwaltung GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH and of Hemmoor Zement AG i.L., among others. He is Member of the Auditing Committee at the Company.

Ludwig Tumbrink Dr. Ludwig Tumbrink is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees Representative of Symrise AG since May 11, 2016. Since 2009 to present serves at Symrise AG as Director Compounding Flavors EAME, from 2002 till 2009 served as Head of production for various flavor production departments at Symrise GmbH & Co KG, Holzminden, in EAME and global support; temporarily responsible for cosmetic production in Holzminden.