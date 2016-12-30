Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)

Name Description

Neil Johnson Mr. Neil A. Johnson, OBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Synthomer Plc. He joined the Board in September 2011 and was appointed Chairman in May 2012. Neil held senior executive positions at British Aerospace and in the UK motor manufacturing industry before becoming chief executive of RAC Holdings from 1995-1999. Neil is chairman of Motability Operations Group plc and e2v technologies plc and the senior independent non-executive director of the Business Growth Fund.

Calum MacLean Mr. Calum G. MacLean is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Synthomer Plc. He joined the Group and was appointed to the Board in January 2015. Prior to appointment, Calum was a senior board executive of INEOS and was a founder member of the business in 1998. At INEOS he was most recently executive chairman of INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe and chairman of Styrolution, INEOS’s joint venture with BASF, and Petroineos Refining, INEOS’s joint venture with PetroChina. Calum had been chief executive of a number of its principal business units and actively involved in merger and acquisitions, strategy and implementation. Prior to INEOS, he spent six years at Inspec (International Speciality Chemicals), a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange that was originally formed through a management buyout of BP Chemicals.

Stephen Bennett Mr. Stephen G. Bennett is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He Joined the Group and was appointed to the Board in May 2015. Prior to appointment, Stephen was at INEOS where he had been chief financial officer at Petroineos Refining since 2006. In addition to this role, Stephen had acted as chief financial officer of INEOS Upstream Limited, a start-up oil and gas exploration business, and of INEOS Olefins and Polymers South and INEOS Phenol. He joined Coopers & Lybrand in 1986 and is a qualified chartered accountant. He was at Full Circle Industries plc as company secretary and group controller before moving to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in 1997 as a director in transaction services. At PwC, he specialised in public and private equity transactions across a variety of sectors including chemicals.

Richard Atkinson Mr. Richard Atkinson is Company Secretary of the Company. He Joined in 1998 as a Company Secretary and is also the Group’s Chief Counsel. Richard qualified as a solicitor in 1988.

Alex Catto The Hon. Alex G. Catto is Non-Executive Director of Synthomer Plc. He Joined the Board in 1981. Alex is a managing director of CairnSea Investments Limited, a private investment company, and a non-executive director of several early stage companies that have been backed by CairnSea. Prior to the establishment of CairnSea he was a director of Morgan Grenfell & Co and then Lazard Brothers & Co Ltd. His current other directorships include Neptune Investment Management Limited. Alex is a grandson of the first Lord Catto, the founder of the company that became Yule Catto & Co plc and has subsequently been renamed Synthomer plc.

Hau Hian Lee Dato' Lee Hau Hian is Non-Executive Director of Synthomer Plc. He Joined the Board in 1993 and stood down in 2000 to become an alternate director. Hau Hian rejoined the Board in 2002. He is the managing director of Batu Kawan Bhd, a listed Malaysian investments holding company, with interests in plantations and chemicals manufacturing. Hau Hian is a director of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd and is the president of the Perak Chinese Maternity Association. He also serves as director of Yayasan De La Salle.

Jinya Chen Mr. Jinya Chen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Synthomer Plc., effective October 5, 2012. Joined the Board in October 2012 and is considered to be an independent Nonexecutive Director. After practicing as a US attorney and then spending 12 years in a series of legal and operational roles at General Motors and Delphi Corporation in China, Jinya joined Alcoa Inc in 2007 where he is now a corporate vice president in Shanghai. He is also a board member of China Zhong Nan University.

Brendan Connolly Mr. Brendan W Connolly is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Synthomer Plc. He Joined the Board in January 2014 and is considered to be an independent Nonexecutive Director. Until June 2013, Brendan was a senior executive at Intertek Group PLC and had previously been chief executive officer of Moody International (which was acquired by Intertek in 2011). Prior to Moody, he was a managing director of Atos Origin UK, and spent more than 25 years of his career with Schlumberger in senior international roles over three continents. Brendan has previous experience as chairman of the remuneration committee of a UK listed company and is currently chairman of two private equity backed companies.

Just Jansz Dr. Just Jansz is Independent Non-Executive Director of Synthomer Plc. He Joined the Board in April 2012 and is considered to be an independent Nonexecutive Director. Until July 2010, Just was president, technology business, and a member of the management team of LyondellBasell. He is founder and managing director of Expertise Beyond Borders BV, an independent business and technology management consultancy. Just also serves as independent non-executive director at Genomatica (US). He is senior advisor at Natrium Capital (UK) and Siluria Technologies (US).