Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)

Hans-Joerg Gebhard Dr. Hans-Joerg Gebhard is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since August 24, 2000. He is Chairman of the Social Welfare Committee, Arbitration Committee and Agriculture Committee, and Member of the Audit Committee and the General Committee at the Company. He is Member of Board of Vereingte Hagelversicherung VVaG and GoodmMillss Deutschland GmbH. He graduated from Universitaet Hohenheim, Stuttgart with a degree in Agricultural Science. He is Chairman of the Association of Sueddeutsche Zuckerruebenanbauer e.V. He is Chairman of the Board of SZVG Sueddeutsche Zuckerruebenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

Wolfgang Heer Dr. Wolfgang Heer is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Suedzucker AG since November 20, 2012. He served as Member of the Management Board from March 1, 2008 till November 20, 2012. He is responsible for Sales/Sugar Trading, Corporate Development, Compliance, Audit, Public Relations, Human Resources, Organization/IT, Food Law/Consumer Policy/Quality Control, Functional Food and Marketing at the Company. He began his career at the headquaters of Suddeutsche Zucker-Aktiengesellschaft in Mannheim, Germany. He was Speaker of Sudzucker AG's executive board from 2009 to 2012. He is Chairman of Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH in Berlin since 1997. He was appointed as a founding member of management board of Sudxucker GmbH Zeitz, Germany, in 1991.

Erwin Hameseder Mr. Erwin Hameseder is Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since July 17, 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from July 31, 2003. He is Member of the General Committee, Social Welfare Committee and Arbitration Committee at the Company. He graduated from Universitaet Wien with a Master of Legal Letters degree. In addition, he acts as Chairman of Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich-Wien, and has been First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Flughafen Wien AG and Member of the Board of RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG, second deputy chairman of UNIQA Insurance Group AG.

Franz-Josef Moellenberg Mr. Franz-Josef Moellenberg is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since August 26, 1992. He is Member of the General Committee, Audit Committee, Social Welfare Committee and Arbitration Committee at the Company. He is Former Chairman of the Food and Catering Union.

Thomas Kirchberg Dr. Thomas Kirchberg is Member of the Management Board of Suedzucker AG since September 1, 2007. He is responsible for Agricultural Commodities, Animal Feed/By-Products, Farms/Commodity Markets, Production/Engineering, Research/Development/Services, Agricultural Research and Development and Agricultural Policies at the Company. He joined the company in 1989. He was Chairman of Sudzucker International in Poland in 1997 and also took responsibility for Moldova. He was appointed as acting manager of the central region in 1991 and manager in 1995.

Thomas Koelbl Mr. Thomas Koelbl is Member of the Management Board of Suedzucker AG since June 1, 2004. He graduated from Universitaet Mannheim with a degree in Business Administration. He is responsible for Finance/Accounting, Financial Management/Controlling, Operational Corporate Policy, Investor Relations, Legal Issues, Taxation Procurement, Bioethanol and Property/Insurance at the Company. He began his career as an industrial business manager. He joined the company in 1990. He is Member of the Executive Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. He is Member of the Board of Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse GmbH and Boerse Stuttgart AG, among others.

Johann Marihart Dipl.-Ing. Johann Marihart is Member of the Management Board of Suedzucker AG. He graduated from Technische Universitaet Wien with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1975. He is responsible for Renewable Raw Materials, Starch and Fruit at the Company. He started his career at a pharmaceutical company. He is Chief Executive Officer of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. He is Member of the Board of BBG Bundesbeschaffungsges. m. b. H., and Chairman of the Board of TUEV Austria Holding AG and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oesterreichische Forschungsfoerderungsgesellschaft, among others.

Jochen Fenner Dr. Jochen Fenner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since May 11, 2005. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Agriculture Committee and Social Welfare Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Association of Fraenkische Zuckerruebenbauer e.V. as well as of Chairman the Executive Board of SZVG Sueddeutsche Zuckerruebenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

Helmut Friedl Mr. Helmut Friedl is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since 2015. He is Chairman of the Association of Bayerische Zuckerruebenanbauer e.V. He is also Board member at BMG Donau-Lech eG.

Yueksel Gediagac Mr. Yueksel Gediagac is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since July 19, 2012. He is Chairman of the works council of Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. Produktions- und Vertriebs KG.

Veronika Haslinger Ms. Veronika Haslinger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since July 17, 2014. She serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is Managing Director of Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich-Wien and Member of the Board of SZVG Sueddeutsche Zuckerruebenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

Ralf Hentzschel Mr. Ralf Hentzschel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Suedzucker AG as of July 21, 2011. He also serves as Chairman of the General Commitee at the Association of Saechsisch-Thueringische Zuckerruebenanbauer e.V. and as Deputy Chairman of the Board of SZVG Sueddeutsche Zuckerruebenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

Wolfgang Kirsch Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since July 24, 2007. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Executive Board at DZ BANK AG. Mr. Kirsch also serves as Member of the Board at Adolf Wuerth GmbH & Co. KG. He obtained a degree with majors in Business Administration from Universitaet zu Koeln in 1981.

Georg Koch Mr. Georg Koch is Member of the Supervisory Board at Suedzucker AG since July 21, 2009. He is Chairman of the Executive Board at Association of Zuckerruebenanbauer Kassel e. V.

Susanne Kunschert Ms. Susanne Kunschert is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since July 17, 2014. She is Managing Partner of Pilz GmbH & Co. KG and Board Member of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Guenther Link Mr. Guenther Link is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since July 15, 2013. He is Member of the Agriculture Committee at the Company. He is also Chairman of the Works Council of the Ochsenfurt factory of the Company.

Bernd Maiweg Mr. Bernd Maiweg has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Suedzucker AG since February 13, 2009. He is Member of the Social Welfare Committee at the Company. He is Divisional Officer of the Food and Catering Union.

Joachim Rukwied Mr. Joachim Rukwied is Member of the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG since July 24, 2007. He is Chairman of the German Farmers Association. He also serves as Member of the Board at Baywa AG, Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, Messe Berlin GmbH and R+V Versicherung AG, among others.

Ronny Schreiber Mr. Ronny Schreiber is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since July 29, 2004. He is Member of the Agriculture Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Works Council at the Mannheim head office of the Company.

Petra Schwalbe Ms. Petra Schwalbe is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since September 19, 2013. She is also State Area Chairwoman of the Food and Catering Union and Member of the Board of Philipp Morris GmbH.

Nadine Seidemann Ms. Nadine Seidemann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since September 1, 2013. She is Member of the Works Council at the Rain factory of the Company.

Franz-Rudolf Vogel Mr. Franz-Rudolf Vogel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since July 24, 2007. He is Member of the General Committee, the Audit Committee, the Social Welfare Committee and the Arbitration Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the of the Central Works Council of the Company.

Wolfgang Vogl Mr. Wolfgang Vogl is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Suedzucker AG since March 1, 2011. He serves as Member of the Agriculture Committee at the Company. He is Manager of the Plattling and Rain factories of the Company and Member of the Board of BGD Bodengesundheitsdienst GmbH.