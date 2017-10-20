Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)
TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
16,351.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-149.00Kč (-0.90%)
Prev Close
16,500.00Kč
Open
16,619.00Kč
Day's High
16,619.00Kč
Day's Low
16,270.00Kč
Volume
595
Avg. Vol
807
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč
Summary
|Name
Johannes Vroemen
Arpad Konye
Stanislava Jurikova
|43
Petr Karla
Istvan Borus
Tomas Korkos
Vaclav Beranek
Imarus van Lieshout
Alena Zemplinerova
Biographies
Johannes Vroemen
Arpad Konye
Stanislava Jurikova
Petr Karla
Istvan Borus
Tomas Korkos
Vaclav Beranek
Imarus van Lieshout
Alena Zemplinerova
Basic Compensation
|Name
Johannes Vroemen
Arpad Konye
Stanislava Jurikova
Petr Karla
Istvan Borus
Tomas Korkos
Vaclav Beranek
Imarus van Lieshout
Alena Zemplinerova
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
Johannes Vroemen
Arpad Konye
Stanislava Jurikova
Petr Karla
Istvan Borus
Tomas Korkos
Vaclav Beranek
Imarus van Lieshout
Alena Zemplinerova
