Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

152.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs152.80
Open
Rs153.40
Day's High
Rs155.20
Day's Low
Rs152.00
Volume
118,050
Avg. Vol
694,577
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Harish Bhat

54 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sanjiv Sarin

60 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Chacko TInomas

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan

71 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance

N. Suryanraynan

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

T. Radhakrishnan

54 2010 Executive Director - Instant Coffee, Director

Siraj Chaudhry

2015 Additional Director

Vittaldas Leeladhar

70 2015 Independent Director

Sunalini Menon

2014 Independent Director

P.G. Chengappa

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

S. Santhanakrishnan

64 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Harish Bhat

Mr. Harish Ramananda Bhat has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tata Coffee Limited., effective July 26, 2013. He has overall Business Management including experience functional experience in Sales, Marketing and Corporate Management.

Sanjiv Sarin

Mr. Sanjiv Sarin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Tata Coffee Limited., effective April 25, 2015. Mr. Sarin is currently the Regional President for South Asia in Tata Global Beverages Ltd, the holding company of Tata Coffee Ltd. He holds MA (Econometrics) MBA-AIM, Philippines degrees. His expertise lies in the field of General Management, Business Strategy, New Business Development, Marketing and Sales .

Chacko TInomas

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan

Mr. Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance of the Company. He is a Chief Financial Officer of Tata Global Beverages Limited.

N. Suryanraynan

T. Radhakrishnan

Siraj Chaudhry

Vittaldas Leeladhar

Mr. Vittaldas Leeladhar is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leeladhar is a Graduate in Engineering and has long experience in the Banking industry having served as the Executive Director of the Bank of Maharashtra; Chairman and Managing Director of the Vijaya Bank; and Chairman and Managing Director of the Union Bank of India. He also served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He was also a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for about three years. He is an expert in banking and nancial matters.

Sunalini Menon

P.G. Chengappa

S. Santhanakrishnan

Mr. S. Santhanakrishnan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Coffee Limited. He is a Graduate in Science, Degree in Law, Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Harish Bhat

260,000

Sanjiv Sarin

2,853,000

Chacko TInomas

--

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan

3,778,000

N. Suryanraynan

--

T. Radhakrishnan

5,376,000

Siraj Chaudhry

--

Vittaldas Leeladhar

120,000

Sunalini Menon

220,000

P.G. Chengappa

--

S. Santhanakrishnan

5,893,050
As Of  30 Mar 2015

