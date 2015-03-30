Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

Name Description

Harish Bhat Mr. Harish Ramananda Bhat has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tata Coffee Limited., effective July 26, 2013. He has overall Business Management including experience functional experience in Sales, Marketing and Corporate Management.

Sanjiv Sarin Mr. Sanjiv Sarin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Tata Coffee Limited., effective April 25, 2015. Mr. Sarin is currently the Regional President for South Asia in Tata Global Beverages Ltd, the holding company of Tata Coffee Ltd. He holds MA (Econometrics) MBA-AIM, Philippines degrees. His expertise lies in the field of General Management, Business Strategy, New Business Development, Marketing and Sales .

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan Mr. Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance of the Company. He is a Chief Financial Officer of Tata Global Beverages Limited.

Vittaldas Leeladhar Mr. Vittaldas Leeladhar is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leeladhar is a Graduate in Engineering and has long experience in the Banking industry having served as the Executive Director of the Bank of Maharashtra; Chairman and Managing Director of the Vijaya Bank; and Chairman and Managing Director of the Union Bank of India. He also served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He was also a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for about three years. He is an expert in banking and nancial matters.