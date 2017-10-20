Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

Name Description

Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira Mr. Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira serves as the Chairman of the Board of Transmissora Alianca De Energia Eletrica S.A. since February 12, 2015. He worked as a lawyer from 1971 to 1993 at Construtora Andrade Gutierrez, responsible for the areas of procurement and contracts in Brazil in the period from 1971 to 1980 and he was head of the International Law Department from 1980 to 1993. From 1993 to 2014, he was a partner consultant at PJF Consultoria and provided management consulting services to various companies in the civil, commercial, tax, participation in restructuring (mergers, divestitures, sale of assets) of telecommunications companies owned by Andrade Gutierrez Group. He also provides consulting services in several auction processes made by the Department of Highways of Minas Gerais (DER-MG), Company Transportation and Traffic of Belo Horizonte (BHTRANS), Ministry of Communications and ANATEL. He holds the position of Member of the Supervisory Board of the Group OI since 1993. He is currently chairman of the supervisory board of the telecommunications company OI SA and was a member of supervisory boards of companies Tele Norte Celular Participacoes SA, Tele Norte Leste Participações SA, Telemar Participações SA, Coari Participações SA and Contax SA. He holds Degree in Law from the Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica and post-graduate in Mathematics from Centro de Ensino Unificado of Brasília.

Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale Mr. Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Business Development at Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. since April 27, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of the company until April 27, 2016. He began his career at CEMIG in 1986, where he worked with the areas of Energy Generation, Transmission, Operation of the Electric System, Finance and Strategic Planning. He was Management of Controlling Companies and Business Development Manager at Cemig from 2006 through 2015. At Light, he was member of the Board of Directors, Management Committee and Audit Committee from 2009 through 2011. At Taesa, he was member of the Board of Directors and Finance Committee from 2011 through 2015. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Universidade Catolica de Petropolis and Masters in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Marcus Pereira Aucelio Mr. Marcus Pereira Aucelio serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. since April 27, 2016. He began his career at the National Treasury in 1994, where he worked with the areas Operation of the Public Debt, Funds and Fiscal Operation, was the National Treasury Secretariat Advisory and National Treasury Secretariat Undersecretary of Fiscal Policy. He was Audit Committee member from several Companies such as AES Eletropaulo, Vale and Banco do Brasil. He was also Board of Directors member at Eletrobrás. He has a degree in Forest Engineering from Universidade de Brasilia, an Executive MBA in Finance from IBMEC and a post-graduate degree in Public Sector Economics from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2000.

Marco Antonio Resende Faria Mr. Marco Antonio Resende Faria serves as Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. His professional career that began in CEMIG (electricity generation, transmission and distribution) in 1978, held various positions. Over the past five years, the positions he held were as follows: (i) Manager Operation and Maintenance of Transmission, 2005-2009; and (ii) Integration Project Manager of the Company in 2009. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais and a Masters of Business Administration in Management of Human Resources from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Luciano de Araujo Ferraz Mr. Luciano de Araujo Ferraz serves as the Legal and Regulatory Officer of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. since June 22, 2016. He worked as a professor of Administrative Law at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, professor of Public Law and Financial Law at PUC - Catholic University of Minas Gerais and as a professor guest on the Post-Graduation Administrative Law at Universidade de São Paulo. He is a registered lawyer at the Organization of Brazilian Lawyers - OAB/MG since 1995, with expertise in the areas of Business, Financial, Regulatory and Administrative Law, since 1999. He also held the post of Chief Prosecutor at PGF/AGU/UFMG, Municipal Financial Controler of Belo Horizonte and Technical External Control of Minas Gerais Court of Auditors. He graduated in Law at Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais and Masters in Administrative Law by Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and has Ph.D. from Universidade Nova de Lisboa in Public Law.

Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva Mr. Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva serves as the Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. since April 25, 2016. Currently he is member of the Board of Director at Parati S.A. - Participações em Ativos de Energia Elétrica, since 13-03-2015 e member of the Board of Director at Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais-Cemig, Cemig Geração e Transmissão S.A. and Cemig Distribuição S.A., since 22-01-2015. Companies with shares traded at a stock exchange. He is the Secretary of State for Finance of Minas Gerais - period: since January/2015 and was Minister Advisor of the MDIC and the BNDES - period: April/2013 to December/2014, Finance Secretary of Belo Horizonte Municipality- period January/2006 a July/2012, President of PBH Ativos S/A - period: March/2009 to July/2014, President of BEMGE- Banco do Estado de Minas Gerais - period January/1994 to September/1998 - company with shares traded at a stock exchange, President of CREDIREAL - Banco de Crédito Real de Minas Gerais - period January/1994 to August/1997 - company with shares traded at a stock exchange. President of DIMINAS- Distribuidora de Títulos do Estado de Minas Gerais - period July/1990 to December/1994 e Deputy Secretary and Secretary of State for Finance of Minas Gerais - period May/1990 to December/1994. He is economist graduated at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Master in Regional Economy at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and Ph.D. in Economy at University of Manchester.

Carlos Roberto Cafareli Mr. Carlos Roberto Cafareli serves as a Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. His professional experience over the last five years was in Banco do Brasil SA where he was General Manager of Corporate-PR and Empresarial Norte-PR agencies. He is Commercial Supervisor in these agencies. He graduated in Economics.

Antonio Carlos de Andrada Tovar Mr. Antonio Carlos de Andrada Tovar serves as the Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. He served in Banco de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social – BNDES since 2001. In BNDES, he was Head of the Department of Alternative Energy Sources and Manager of the Department of Transport and Logistics and Engineering Department of Oil and Gas. Before joining BNDES, he worked in Banco HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. as senior analyst and in Banco Bozano Simonsen S.A as a Trainee. he is also professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV. He has graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and in Law from Universidade Estacio de Sa. He hold a post graduate degree in Economic Engineering and Industrial Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and an MBA from IBMEC. He also holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica.

Paulo de Moura Ramos Mr. Paulo de Moura Ramos serves as the Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. In the period from 2007 to 2010, he was president of PRODABEL (Company Information Technology and Information of the City of Belo Horizonte). He is graduated in Economics from the Pontifica Universidade Catolica.

Ponciano Padilha Mr. Ponciano Padilha serves as Director at Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. He acted as accountant, occupying the positions of section chief and head of department of the State Electric Power Company. From January 2003 to July 2004 he held the position of Administrative Director of the CEEE Foundation. In the Company, he holds the position of alternate member of the Board of Directors, member of the Management Committee and of the Audit Committee. Mr. Ponciano was not subject to the effects of a criminal conviction, conviction or application of sentence in an administrative proceeding before the CVM and a final and unappealable conviction, in the judicial or administrative sphere, that caused the suspension or disqualification to practice any professional activity or Commercial, being thus duly qualified to practice their professional activities. He graduated in Accounting Science from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul.

Oscar Santos de Faria Mr. Oscar Santos de Faria serves as Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. He is technician in electronics and telecommunications and started his carreer in city of Patos de Minas located in Minas Gerais in 1964, working in the maintenance of electronic components and equipments. For 09 years, he served as relays maintenance technician in the city of Patos de Minas, was responsible for installation in our region of the first relays equipment of television signals, capable of transmitting color television signals. In 1975, he was transferred to Uberlandia where he served in the Globo Television, when he did the technical feasibility studies, acquisition and installation of all equipment responsible for the expansion of the signals of TV to the cities of Araxá, Uberaba, Uberlândia, Ituiutaba, Itumbiara, São Simão, Monte Carmelo, Patrocínio, e Patos de Minas. In 1978, he moved to Belo Horizonte where worked for three years for the Daily Broadcasters and Associates in Itacolomi TV, deploying the largest network of internalization of TV signals in Minas Gerais, the dual TV signal system. He founded in 1980 the company Machado Correa Telecommunications that for many years was the second largest company in the country in the manufacture of reception equipment and one of the first in South America to dominate the transmission technology of TV signals by satellites. He was a partner of the companies: IG Electrical Construction, Machado Correa Engineering, Power Electronic Equipment, Automation and Unidata Polipart Technology. This group of companies has generated in the 1980s, over 500 direct jobs. He was president of Associação Mineira de TVs Educativas, an organization that brings together more than 50 affiliated stations. He is vice-president of ANGEC- Associação Nacional de Emissoras Educativas. He was chief of staff to Vice Governor Arlindo Porto. He was awarded the silver medal Santos Dumont. He is a farmer in the city of Lagamar, director of NTV and Nossa FM in Patos de Minas, of Nossa FM.

Carlos Augusto Behrensdorf Derraik Mr. Carlos Augusto Behrensdorf Derraik Independent Director of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. He has over 20 years of experience in legal areas in Brazil and abroad, including taxation, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, privatizations and regulatory. He has also experience in energy projects, from generation (thermal, hydro and wind), through transmission to distribution, as well as in infrastructure. He worked as a consultant and lawyer at Arthur Andersen, particularly in tax and corporate areas. He was attorney at Vale SA and member of Finance Committee of Valia (Vale pension fund), responsible entity for evaluating and approving relevants investments for the fund. He also worked at th Veirano Lawyers and at American Lawyers Office called Squire, Sanders and Dempsey (currently named Squire Patton Boggs). He is currently a member of Derraik & Menezes Lawyers and member of the Special Commission of Electricity (CEELE) of OAB / RJ.