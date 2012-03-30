Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

Name Description

Narayanan Kumar Mr. Narayanan Kumar is the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Take Solutions Ltd. Mr. Kumar is the Vice Chairman of the Sanmar Group, a well known Industrial Group in India that has interests in Chemicals, Engineering and Shipping. He serves on the boards of many blue chip Companies. He carries with him experience in the sphere of Technology, Management and Finance. Recognized as a senior and most respected voice representing the Indian Industry, he is also the Honorary Business Representative of the International Enterprise Singapore and the Honorary Counsul General of Greece in Chennai. He is an active spokesperson of Industry and Trade and was the former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a industrial body. He is involved in supporting NGOs working for the welfare and training of Exceptional Children and is also a part of various apex bodies. Mr. Kumar holds a degree in Electronics & Communications Engineering.

Ram Yeleswarapu Mr. Ram Yeleswarapu is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of Take Solutions Ltd. Mr. Ram is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He is based at Princeton and provides comprehensive general management guidance to the Group. He is responsible for the operations and profitability of the Company. He started his career with Tata Steel at Jamshedpur, prior to moving to the US. In the US, he has worked with pharmaceutical Companies like Merck, Parke Davis and Amgen, across a range of business applications - from development to commercialization of drugs. Mr. Ram holds an Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai.

Harikesavanallur Srinivasan Mr. Harikesavanallur R. Srinivasan is the Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Take Solutions Ltd. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective April 01, 2013. He brings in 24 years of experience in Supply Chain Management and General Management. His responsibilities include Leadership development, Mergers & Acquisition and new initiatives. He started his professional career as Civil Servant serving with the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. Post that, he moved to the Private Sector where he held several leadership roles amongst others, Executive Director Shriram Group, Managing Director SembCorp Logistics, and Managing Director Temasek Capital. He has been active in various industry forums, having served both on the State and Regional councils of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He is also the Past President of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Chennai Chapter. In 2008 he was conferred the CII Connect “Entrepreneur of the Year Award”. In 2010 he has bagged the CII Tamil Nadu Emerging Entrepreneur Award given in association with The Hindu Business Line. He is also a member of the YPO. Mr.Srinivasan holds a degree in Mathematics with a Post Graduation in Management.

Devaki Ravi Mr. Devaki V. Ravi is the Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of Take Solutions Ltd. His areas of work within the Company are Corporate Strategy, Corporate Finance, Compliance and Governance. He has over two decades of experience in Strategic Planning, Business Process, Re engineering and Organization Change Management. He is the Managing Director of Shriram Capital Limited which is the holding Company of the USD 2 billion Shriram Group. Prior to this, he has held various senior positions in the Shriram Group including investment Servicing, IT and Corporate Service. Mr. Ravi holds a Graduate Degree in Commerce and a Post Graduation in Management.

S. Srinivasan Mr. S. Srinivasan has been appointed as the Additional Non-Executive Director of Take Solutions Ltd., with effect from February 14, 2013.

Raman Kapur Mr. Raman Kapur has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. He served as Global President, Generics at Schering Plough and has over 40 years of experience in the Pharma industry in several leadership positions. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the World India Diabetes Foundation, Board member of McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, and the American Cancer Society. Mr. Kapur is based in the USA.

G. Raghuram Professor Ganesan Raghuram,Ph.D. is Independent Director of Take Solutions Limited. He is a distinguished in Supply ChainandLogistics Management, Infrastructure & Services management and related subjects. He has served as a consultant to over 53 organizations in India and overseas. He is currently the Indian Railways Chair Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a member of boards and government committees related to infrastructure and logistics. He has taught in several prestigious institutions and coauthored four books. Prof. G. Raghuram is a Ph.D from Northwestern University, Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai.