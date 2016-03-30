Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.BO)

Name Description

Natarajan Chandrasekaran Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran serves as Additional Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT solutions and consulting firm, a position he has held since 2009, having joined TCS in 1987. Under his leadership TCS has generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. With over 378,000 consultants, TCS has become the largest private sector employers in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. Mr Chandrasekaran has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and he will take charge from February 21, 2017. Mr Chandrasekaran has been playing an active role in the Indo – US and India-UK CEO Forums. He is also part of India’s business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13 and continues to be a member of its governing Executive Council. Mr Chandrasekaran has a Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy. He was conferred with the honorary doctorate by JNTU, Hyderabad (2014) and by Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherland (2013). Mr Chandrasekaran has also been conferred honorary degrees by many Indian universities such as the Gitam University, Visakhapatnam (2013), KIIT University, Bhubaneswar (2012) and the SRM University (2010) Chennai.

Guenter Butschek Mr. Guenter Butschek serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the Company, effective 15th February, 2016. Mr Butschek joins Tata Motors after his last assignment at Airbus Group where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Airbus and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Mr Butschek originally joined the company as Executive Vice President of Operations, Member of the Airbus Executive Committee, and Chairman of the Board of Management of Airbus in Germany on 1st March, 2011. He reshaped the industrial strategy, empowered operational units, implemented a global operating system and enhanced the end-to-end supply chain performance in order to master the rate increases, launch of new aircraft types and to structurally improve productivity and flexibility. Prior to Airbus, Mr Butschek worked at Daimler AG, where he gained more than 25 years of experience in international automotive management, e.g. production, industrialization and procurement. The last role he held was President and Chief Executive Officer of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd, a joint venture between Daimler AG and Beijing Automotive Industrial Holding in Beijing, China. Leading the joint venture, he relocated the operations to an all new state-of-the-art facility and increased productivity and flexibility of the plant. He launched several new production lines for Mercedes, Chrysler, and Mitsubishi products and set the footprint for future profitable growth. Mr Butschek began his professional career in 1984 at Mercedes-Benz AG in Stuttgart, Germany, as Project Engineer Central Material Management. After several positions in logistics, human resources and procurement at the Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars division, Mr Butschek became a Member of the Management Board of DaimlerChrysler South Africa (DCSA) with full operational responsibility in 2000. He graduated in Business Administration and Economics with a diploma from the University of Cooperative Education Stuttgart, Germany.

Satish Borwankar Mr. Satish B. Borwankar serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director - Quality, Director of Tata Motors Limited. He started his career with Tata Motors in 1974, as a Graduate Engineer Trainee. He has worked in various executive positions, for overseeing and implementing product development, manufacturing operations and quality control initiatives of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit. He has played a role in setting up greenfield projects of the Company. He is a Mechanical Engineer from IIT, Kanpur.

Ralf Speth Dr. Ralf Speth serves as Non-Executive Director of Tata Motors Limited. He was appointed to the post of Chief Executive Officer at Jaguar Land Rover on February 18, 2010. He is on the Board of Jaguar Land Rover Automobile PLC, UK. He earned a degree in Engineering from Rosenheim University, Germany and is a Doctorate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from Warwick University. Having served BMW for 20 years, Dr Speth joined Ford Motor Company’s Premier Automotive Group as Director of Production, Quality and Product Planning. He was appointed as a Director of the Company w.e.f. November 9, 2010.

Subodh Bhargava Mr. Subodh Kumar Bhargava serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited. He retired from Eicher Group of Companies as Group Chairman and Chief Executive in March 2000. He was the past President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers; and the Vice President of the Tractor Manufacturers Association. He is currently associated as a Director of several Indian corporates, including Tata Communications Limited and Tata Steel Limited. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Roorkee. He was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 27, 2008.

Vinesh Jairath Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Tata Motors Limited. He served as the Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of Maharashtra and has over 25 years of experience in public administration, rural development, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, finance, industry, urban development, environmental management and a touch of the private sector occupying various important positions in the Government of India and the State Government of Maharashtra. He holds Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration and Bachelor of Laws Degree, both, from the Punjab University, Masters in Economics from the University of Manchester, UK and joined Indian Administrative Service in 1982. He was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. March 31, 2009.

Raghunath Mashelkar Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited. He is an eminent chemical engineering scientist retired from the post of Director General from the CSIR and is the President of Indian National Science Academy (INSA), National Innovation Foundation, Institution of Chemical Engineers, UK and Global Research Alliance. The President of India honoured Dr. Mashelkar with the Padmashri (1991) and the Padmabhushan (2000). He holds a Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from the Bombay University. He was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 28, 2007.

Nasser Munjee Mr. Nasser Munjee serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited. Mr. Munjee served with HDFC for over 20 years at various positions including as its Executive Director. He was the Managing Director of Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd. (IDFC) up to March 2004. Presently he is the Chairman of Development Credit Bank (DCB) since June 2005 and is also on the Board of various Multinational Companies and Trusts. Mr Munjee is a Technical Advisor on the World Bank-Public Private Partnership Infrastructure and Advisory Fund. He holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, UK. He was appointed as an Independent Director w.e.f. June 27, 2008.

Falguni Nayar Ms. Falguni S. Nayar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd., effective May 29, 2013. She has spent over 19 years with Kotak Mahindra Bank with the last 6 years as Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Investment Bank. She is currently the founder and CEO of Nykaa.com, an online shopping website for beauty and wellness products. She was recognised as the ‘Top Business Woman’ by Business Today in 2009 and 2011 and has received the FICCI Ladies Organisation award for ‘Top Woman Achiever’ in the field of banking in 2008. She holds a B.Com degree from the Mumbai University and a PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad.