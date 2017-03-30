Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

Name Description

Gerard Murphy Dr. Gerard Murphy is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company, effective 1 April 2017. He has been a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone’s Private Equity group and Chairman of its principal European entity since 2008. He is also Chairman of Invest Europe, the Brussels-based industry association representing Europe’s private equity, venture capital and infrastructure firms and their investors. Before joining Blackstone in 2008, Gerry Murphy was CEO of Kingfisher plc (2003 to 2008) and previously CEO of Carlton Communications plc (2000 to 2003), Exel plc (1995 to 2000) and Greencore plc (1991 to 1995). Earlier in his career, he held senior operating and corporate positions with Grand Metropolitan plc (now Diageo plc) in Ireland, the UK and the USA. He is a non-executive director of British American Tobacco plc and Intertrust NV and has previously served on the boards of Merlin Entertainments plc, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Abbey National plc and Novar plc. Dr. Murphy was educated in Ireland and received his PhD in food technology from University College Cork and MBS in marketing from University College Dublin.

Javed Ahmed Mr. Javed Ahmed is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Tate & Lyle PLC., since October 1, 2009. Mr. Benckiser has extensive international experience from a wide variety of senior management roles. He started his career with Procter & Gamble and then spent five years with Bain & Co. before joining Benckiser (later Reckitt Benckiser plc) in 1992 where he gained significant experience of international consumer goods markets and held positions including Senior Vice President, Northern Europe; President, North America; Executive Vice President, North America, Australia and New Zealand; and Executive Vice President, Europe.

Anthony Hampton Mr. Anthony Nicholas Hampton is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Nick held a number of senior roles over his 20-year career at PepsiCo, most recently as a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Europe in 2008, a position he held until 2013 when he was appointed PepsiCo’s President, West Europe Region and Senior Vice President Commercial, Europe.

Robert Gibber Mr. Robert Gibber is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Tate & Lyle PLC. He resigned as Company Secretary of the Company effective 1 August 2012. He joined Tate & Lyle in 1990 as a commercial lawyer. He previously worked for City law firms Wilde Sapte and Herbert Oppenheimer. He was appointed General Counsel in 1997 and was a Company Secretary between 2001 and 2012. Rob has global responsibility for legal affairs, regulatory and quality.

Rob Luijten Mr. Rob Luijten is an Executive Vice President - Human Resources of Tate & Lyle PLC. He joined Tate & Lyle as Executive Vice President, Human Resources in 2010. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Rob was Human Resources Director for Africa, Middle East and Asia for BG Group PLC. He also spent ten years with GE Plastics in a number of senior human resources roles in both Europe and Asia.

Rowan Adams Mr. Rowan Adams is Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs of the Company. He joined Tate & Lyle in 2001 from National Westminster Bank. During his career at Tate & Lyle he has held a number of senior roles and was appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs from November 2014 with global responsibility for public affairs, communications and risk.

Joan Braca Ms. Joan Braca is President - Speciality Food Ingredients of the Company. She joined Tate & Lyle in 2013 as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific. She was then appointed as President, Speciality Food Ingredients from November 2014. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Joan spent nearly 20 years with Rohm and Haas Company.

Pierre Schoumacher Mr. Pierre Schoumacher is President - Global Operations of the Company. He joined Tate & Lyle in 2000 from Procter & Gamble. During his career at Tate & Lyle he has held a number of senior operational and commercial roles, and was appointed President, Global Operations from November 2014.

Jim Stutelberg Mr. Jim Stutelberg is President - Bulk Ingredients of the Company. He joined Tate & Lyle in 2014 from Pennsylvania-based PPG Industries Inc. where he led its Automotive Coatings business in the Americas. Prior to that, he spent 16 years with Dow Corning Corporation in a variety of senior marketing and sales roles, including five years working in Shanghai, China.

Paul Forman Mr. Paul A. Forman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Group Chief Executive of Coats Group plc, a leading global industrial thread and consumer textiles crafts business. Prior to joining Coats in 2009, he was Group Chief Executive of Low & Bonar PLC, a global performance materials group, and was previously Managing Director at Unipart International, a leading European automotive aftermarket supplier. Paul also served as a nonexecutive director at Brammer PLC from 2006 to 2010.

Lars Frederiksen Mr. Lars V. Frederiksen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 April 2016. He was CEO of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 2005 until his retirement in March 2013, leading a transformation of the business and a successful listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange during that period. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Lars held various management positions at Chr. Hansen.

Douglas Hurt Mr. Douglas M. Hurt is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tate & Lyle PLC., effective 1 January 2017. Douglas is a Chartered Accountant. He held a number of financial and operational roles, including US and European senior management positions, at GlaxoSmithKline and was Finance Director of IMI plc between 2006 and 2015.

Jeanne Johns Ms. Jeanne Johns is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effect from 31 October 2017. Ms. Jeanne is based in the US and is a non-executive director of Parsons Corporation, a US engineering, construction, technical, and management services organisation. During Jeanne’s 30 year career with BP, she most recently served as the Head of Safety and Operational Risk for BP’s global downstream business from 2011 to 2015 and was responsible for overhauling the safety and operational risk organisation. Prior to this role, Jeanne held numerous leadership roles in Europe, the US and China, managing multinational businesses and global strategic business development.

Anne Minto Ms. Anne Minto is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tate & Lyle PLC., since December 01, 2012. She was Group Director of Human Resources at Centrica plc from 2002 until her retirement in 2011. She previously held senior management roles at Shell UK and Smiths Group plc and was Deputy Director-General of the Engineering Employers’ Federation.

Ajai Puri Dr. Ajai Puri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tate & Lyle PLC. He has a PhD in Food Science from the University of Maryland, USA. He was President – Research, Development and Product Integrity and a member of the Executive Board of Koninklijke Numico N.V. from 2003 to 2007. Prior to this, Ajai held various management positions with The Coca-Cola Company, culminating in Senior Vice President Technical, The Minute Maid Company.