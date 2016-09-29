Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

Name Description

Khotso Mokhele Dr. Khotso D. K. Mokhele, Ph.D., has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tiger Brands Limited., effective 21 February 2017. He serves as chairman of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and is a non-executive director of African Oxygen Limited and Zimplats Holdings Limited. He is a trustee of the Hans Merensky Foundation and is Chancellor of the University of the Free State.

Lawrence Dougall Mr. Lawrence Mac Dougall is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Executive Vice President (EVP) and Regional President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Lawrence has in-depth business experience successfully leading complex local and multinational organisations in challenging environments across Africa, The Middle East, Eastern Europe and Russia. He has in excess of 25 years FMCG experience in the Confectionery, Beverages, Snacks, Groceries and Biscuit categories.

Noel Doyle Mr. Noel Patrick Doyle is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tiger Brands Limited. He also served as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Acting Chief Executive Officer effective March 31, 2016 (end of March 2016). He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Directors in Tiger Brands Limited until May 31, 2008. He also serves as Member of the Executive Management Committee in the Company. He also serves as Member of the Risk Committee in the Company. He joined the group in a financial role from Southern Sun in 1998, having previously worked with PriceWaterHouseCoopers Inc. He worked in various line roles in the Grains business from 1999 to 2003. He currently has responsibility for Finance, Information Technology and Investor Relations, as well as the group's fishing interests. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors in Empresas Carozzi.

Clive Vaux Mr. Clive F. H. Vaux is Corporate Finance Director, Executive Director of Tiger Brands Limited. He was appointed to the group in 1985. He studied at the University of the Witwatersrand and served his articles of clerkship with Coopers & Lybrand Chartered Accountants, South Africa. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1976. He was previously group financial director of CG Smith Limited and CG Smith Foods Limited, and prior to that he was group financial director of Reunert Limited. He joined Barlow Rand Limited (now Barloworld) in 1985 as a management accountant and progressed to the position of group financial manager. He joined the board of Tiger Brands Limited on 16 February 2000.

Tswelo Kodisang Mr. Tswelo Kodisang is Chief Human Resource Officer of the company since May 2014. He was previously global HR Vice President at Unilever in London and has 20 years’ experience in FMCG.

Marc Eyres Mr. Marc Eyres is an Group Executive - Customer of Tiger Brands Limited. He is a Extensive experience in the FMCG industry, particularly in senior sales and customer marketing roles across South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, India, Pakistan, and UK.

Grattan Kirk Mr. Grattan G. Kirk is Business Business Executive - Consumer Brands and Foods of the Tiger Brands Limited. He has seventeen years in retail and 13 years at Deloitte, former chief executive officer of JD Group Limited and Connection Group Holdings and current board member of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and consumer goods and services ombud.

Brenda Koornneef Ms. Brenda Koornneef is Group Executive - Marketing and Corporate Strategy of Tiger Brands Limited. She was appointed to the group in 2001. She joined Tiger Brands as category director for the Main Meal category, and subsequently became managing executive for the Tastic Rice Corporation. She was subsequently appointed as group marketing and corporate strategy executive in 2005. Brenda started her marketing career with Unilever as a trainee graduate, and spent 15 years with the organisation both locally and internationally, progressing to marketing director, Unilever Detergents South Africa. She left Unilever to join the SABC as general manager for SABC2 (formerly TV One), where she spent several years working to commercialise the channel. After leaving the SABC, Brenda was appointed managing director of Games Africa and Moribu Limited - the lottery games Ithuba, Viva and Zama-Zama.

Mary-Jane Morifi Ms. Mary-Jane Morifi has been appointed as Group Corporate Affairs Executive of the Company, effective 1 December 2016. She has extensive experience having recently led the Global Capital Campaign for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Trust. Mary-Jane has previously held the position of Executive Head of Corporate Affairs and Executive Committee member of Anglo American Platinum Limited and was a visiting fellow at Harvard University. Mary-Jane serves on a number of not for profit boards including the UCT Foundation and Black Sash.

Patrick Sithole Mr. Patrick Sithole is Group Executive Supply Chain of Tiger Brands Limited. He holds BSc Chem Eng. Patrick joined Tiger Brands in August 2012. Prior to joining Tiger Brands, Patrick was Supply Chain Vice President for Unilever South Africa and has 25 years’ experience in FMCG.

Thiroshnee Naidoo Ms. Thiroshnee Naidoo is Group Company Secretary and Legal Adviser of Tiger Brands Limited. She has over 16 years’ experience as corporate counsel, mostly in the FMCG industry, and particularly in African operations.

Michael Ajukwu Mr. Michael Ajukwu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Ltd., since 31 March 2015. He holds a B.Sc. in Finance from the University of Lagos and MBA from New York University. He is currently chairperson of Mobax Nigeria Ltd and also serves as non-executive director on the boards of Intafact Beverages Ltd, a subsidiary of SABMiller in Nigeria and Novotel, Port Harcourt, Nigeria, a member of Accor hotels group. He was chairperson of Altech West Africa Ltd, from inception until divestment. He spent 21 years in the banking sector, prior to his retirement in 2002 as executive board member of United Bank for Africa.

Santie Botha Ms. Santie Louise Botha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Limited since August 2004. She is the Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. Santie is a director of Telkom Limited and Liberty Holdings Group Limited, and Chairman of Famous Brands Limited and Curro Holdings Limited.

Mark Bowman Mr. Mark John Bowman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Limited since June 1, 2012. He is currently an executive director of SABMiller Plc and Managing Director of the African operations of SABMiller Plc. He previously held the positions of Managing Director of SABMiller Plc’s Polish operation, Kompania Piwowarska S.A. and of ABI Limited.

Maya Makanjee Ms. Maya Makanjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Limited since August 2010. She has recently joined the Vodacom Group as the Chief Officer: Corporate Affairs. Prior to this, she was the CEO of FinMark Trust. Maya is also a director of the Vodacom Foundation and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Emma Mashilwane Ms. Emma Mashilwane is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Emma is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has more than 12 years’ experience in external audit, internal audit and advisory services. Emma is currently the Head of Internal Audit and Risk Advisory Services at Nkonki Incorporated and previously held various senior positions both in audit and advisory and the position of Chief Financial Officer in unlisted companies. Emma previously sat on a number of boards of unlisted companies.

Rob Nisbet Mr. Rob D. Nisbet is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Limited., since August 2010. He was Group Financial Director of MTN Group Limited for 14 years until he resigned to pursue his own interests. Prior to joining MTN Group he was a director of other private and public companies.

Makhup Nyama Mr. Makhup P. Nyama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Limited since August 2010. He is a former Chief Executive Officer of Saab Grintek (Pty) Limited and Deputy Chief Executive of CS Holdings Limited. Makhup is a director of Makhup Properties, Kapela Holdings and Xon Holdings.

Yunus Suleman Mr. Yunus Suleman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tiger Brands Ltd., since 13 July 2015. He is the former Chairman of KPMG, will also serve as a member of various board committees including the Audit Committee. He Independent non-executive director of Liberty Holdings, Liberty Group, Albaraka Bank and Gold Fields, chairman of Enactus South Africa and Sulfam Holdings.