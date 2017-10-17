Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

Name Description

Ahmet Akca Mr. Ahmet Akca is Independent Chairman of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. He served as Foreign Trade Manager between 1980 and 1988 in glass and food industry. He became CEO of an International Trading House Company in 1988 and carried this position till 1992. After that, he launched his own business and still maintaining it. Mr. Akca is founder and chairman of the Board of AKCA Lojistik Hizmetleri ve Ticaret A.S. which is operating in logistics business. Apart from that, Mr. Akca has joint in the founding committee of trustees of Bezmialem Vakif University in January 2010 and is the chairman of the committee of trustees since November 2011. After studying mathematics in METU and sociology in Istanbul University for a while, Mr. Akca graduated from Department of Economics in Bursa Economical and Commercial Sciences Academy, currently known as Uludag University.

Muhterem Terzioglu Mr. Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu has served as Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since April 1, 2015. He began his professional career in 1990 as an Independent Auditor and CPA at Arthur Andersen Turkey. In 1992, Mr. Terzioglu joined Arthur Andersen USA as the IT Strategies and Security Specialist, and in 1994, began working at Arthur Andersen Belgium as the Leader of Information Management and Digital Strategy Services. In 1998, he was appointed Vice President of Consultancy Services Turkey Operations. Between 1999 and 2012, he served as the Team Leader of E-Commerce Strategies for the EMEA region, Sales Director of Advanced Technologies for the EMEA region, Managing Director of Technology Marketing Organization for the EMEA region, and Vice President of Central and Eastern Europe at the Cisco Systems Brussels branch, respectively. Mr. Terzioglu had been appointed as a Member of the Board of Directors at Akbank on April 3, 2012. He was also Member of the Board of Directors at Aksigorta A.S., Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret A.S. and Carrefoursa A.S. He graduated from the Department of Business Administration at Bogazici Universitesi.

Bulent Aksu Mr. Bulent Aksu has served as Executive Vice President – Finance (CFO) of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since July 20, 2016. He has 20 years of managerial experience in the field of finance, accounting, tax and management in various sectors including energy, petrochemicals, textiles and auditing. He started his professional career as an inspector on the Inspection Board at Kuveyt Turk A.S. in 1997. He held the role of Finance Manager and CFO at Calik Holding, respectively in 2003. He held the role of CFO and Board Member at Akfel Group between 2008-2012. He worked at Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's national oil and gas company SOCAR between 2012-2013, and most recently was the CFO at Star Rafineri A.S, a subsidiary of SOCAR. In 2016, Mr. Aksu was named among the 50 Most Efficient CFOs by Fortune Turkey Magazine. Mr. Aksu graduated from the department of Business Administration (English) of Istanbul Universitesi in 1996.

Serkan Ozturk Mr. Serkan Ozturk has served as Executive Vice President - Information and Communication Technologies at Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President - ICT at the Company from September 2015. He joined Turkcell in 2000 as Project Supervisor. In September 2015, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Information and Communication Technologies. Previously, he worked as project supervisor and manager at Turkcell Project Management office between 2000-2009. He served as Chief Information Technologies Officer in Astelit between 2009-2010 and in Turkcell Superonline between 2010-2011. Prior his to his recent appointment, he has been serving as director of Customer Relations Management and Business Intelligence Solutions (CRM & BIS). He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering department. He received his MBA degree from Istanbul Universitesi.

Izzet Demir Mr. Izzet Serhat Demir has served as Executive Vice President - Legal and Regulation of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since May 2015. Mr. Demir started his career in 1997 at Dun&Bradstreet Turkey office. He worked in Legal Advisory at Yildiz Holding between 2003 and 2007 and became Legal Advisor of Calik Holding in 2007. From 2009 until 2015, he served as Director of Legal Affairs at Calik Holding, and at the same time, as a board of directors member at various group companies operating in holding, telecom and finance sectors. Mr. Demir graduated from the Faculty of Law at Istanbul Universitesi.

Murat Erkan Mr. Murat Erkan has served as Executive Vice President - Sales of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since December 1, 2015. Mr. Erkan joined Turkcell Group in June 2008 as the General Manager of Turkcell Superonline. From October 2015, he served as the Senior Vice President of Retail and Active Sales under the Sales Function. Previously, he had undertaken the role of Senior Vice President of Home and Consumer Business. Mr. Erkan who started his professional life at Toshiba, took charge as Application Engineer in Biltam Muehendislik and then became the first System Engineer of Turkey at Cisco Turkey. He served as Chief Officer at Cisco Systems in charge of technology, sales, business development and channel management for ten years. Prior to his position at Turkcell Superonline, Mr. Erkan was the Business Unit Manager at Aneltech on solutions related to Telecommunication, Mobile, ICT, defense industry and industrial products sectors since 2006. Mr. Erkan graduated from the Yildiz Teknik Universitesi Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Department. He accomplished the Strategic Marketing Program at Harvard Business School in 2010. He served as Senior Vice President - Retail And Active Sales of the Company between October 2015 and December 1, 2015.

Ismail Butun Mr. Ismail Butun has served as Executive Vice President - Marketing of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since July 1, 2016. He served as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales of the Company between December 8, 2015 and July 1, 2016. Mr. Butun started his career at the Cuhadaroglu Holding Moscow office. Between 1997 and 2000, Mr. Butun worked at Enka Group Foreign Trade department in Moscow as Sales and Business Development Manager. Starting from 2000, he worked at Nestle as CPW Turkey Country Manager, Central Asia Marketing Director in Uzbekistan and Turkey National Chain Stores Sales Manager. After 2011, he served at Nestle’s Global Headquarters in Switzerland, first as Business Excellence Manager at the Global Customer and Sales Management department and then as Marketing Manager at the Beverages Strategic Business unit. Most recently, Mr. Butun was the General Manager of Nestle Turkey Beverages Group and also served as a Board Member. Mr. Butun graduated from the Bogazici Universitesi, Business Administration department in 1996.

Aysem Ertopuz Deobler Ms. Aysem Ertopuz Deobler has been Executive Vice President - Digital Services & Solutions at Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, she was Senior Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions at the Company from November 2016. She joined the Company in January 2016 as Strategic Planning Director. She started her career at Arcelik A.S., where she had served as Quality System Engineer between 1993 and 1997. She started to work in Arthur Andersen in 1997 as Strategic Consultancy Services Manager. Joining Cisco’s EMEA Region Organization in 2001 in Belgium, she assumed managerial positions in several functions including Strategic Planning, Business Intelligence, Operations and Global Customer Management. She served as manager of the Business Intelligence Group within Cisco’s New York-based Global Sales Strategy and Planning organization between 2006 and 2015, focusing on the fields of Service Providers sector, market and competition dynamics, business strategy and performance, and utilization of digital services in new business models. Ms. Ertopuz Deobler graduated from the Middle East Technical University, Industrial Engineering Department and received her MBA degree from the New York University, Stern School of Business.

Dogus Kuran Mr. Dogus Kuran has served as Executive Vice President - Customer & Experience Management at Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President - Customer Services at the Company from October 1, 2015. He joined Turkcell as Senior Vice President of Customer Services Function as of October 1, 2015. He started his career at Alcatel-Teletas. After holding executive positions in sales, business development and internet solutions consultancy within Cisco Systems and Microsoft Turkey organizations, he served as Chief Sales and Operations Officer at Ericsson Turkey. Prior to his position in Turkcell, he worked as a partner at the Accenture Turkey Office responsible for the telecommunication, media and technology sectors. Mr. Kuran graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Electrical and Electronics Engineering department in 1995. He received his Masters degree in Management Engineering from Portland State University in 1997.

Seyfettin Saglam Mr. Seyfettin Saglam has served as Executive Vice President - Business Support of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since April 2015. He joined Turkcell as Chief Group Human Resources Officer in July 2014. He began his carrier in MSC Consulting lnc. in 1998. He worked as a HR professional in Tekstilbank and as the Human Resources Group Manager at Yildiz Holding, responsible for the Packaging, IT, Finance and Retail Groups. He served as the Assistant General Manager of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi and Member of the Board of Directors of Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S. Subsequently, he was the Vice Chairman and Member of the Executive Committee at Rixos Hotels and Sembol Construction Inc. In 2013, Mr. Saglam was appointed the Executive Vice President of Borsa Istanbul. He graduated from the Department of Sociology at Middle East Technical University. He received a Masters degree from Marmara Universitesi, Business Administration Department in International Quality Management. He accomplished the HR Management & Leadership Programs at Insead in 2007. He also served as Vice General Manager - Group Human Resources of the Company between July 7, 2014 and April 2015.

Aziz Sezgin Mr. Aziz Gediz Sezgin has served as Executive Vice President - Network Technologies at Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President - Network Technologies at the Company from October 2015. He joined Turkcell as Network Engineer in 1995. Prior to his current position, he was Chief Information and Communication Technologies Officer, Director of Application Operations, Director of Service Network under the ICT Function and held various executive positions in the Technology Function. Mr. Sezgin started his career at Alcatel Teletas in 1991. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in Electronics and Communication Engineering and received his Masters degree from the same university. He served as Vice General Manager of Information and Communication Technologies of the Company until April 2015.

Ilter Terzioglu Mr. Ilter Terzioglu has served as Executive Vice President - Strategy of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since October 2015. He joined Turkcell in 2003 as Business Strategies, Regulation and Risk Consolidation Division Head. Prior to his current position, he undertook the role of acting Chief of International Business, Chief Strategic Projects Officer and Chief Network Operations Officer. Prior to joining Turkcell, he had worked as Assistant General Manager at Show TV and Superonline. For the years between 1994 and 2002, Terzioglu had worked for Ericsson Turkey A.S. and as the Assistant General Manager since 1998. He graduated from the Department of Econometrics at Istanbul Universitesi. Within the Company, he was Head of Business Strategies Regulation and Risk Consolidation until April 1, 2006, Vice General Manager - Network Operations between April 1, 2006 and October 1, 2012, and Vice General Manager - Strategic Projects between October 1, 2012 and October 2015.

Ali Turk Mr. Ali Osman Turk serves as Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management at Turkcell Communication Services Inc. since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Management at the Company. He graduated from the Industrial Engineering Department of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1999 and completed Istanbul Technical University Executive MBA program in 2001. Mr. Turk started his career at Basak Hayat Sigorta in 1999. Between 2002 and 2007, he held various management positions responsible for logistics planning, warehouse and supply chain management processes at Ulker Group Companies. Between 2007 and 2011, he worked at Ceva Lojistik as Warehouse and Value Added Operations group manager. Joining Turkish Airlines in 2011 as Cargo Operations Vice President, Mr. Turk has served as Turkish Airlines Cargo Operations President since 2012.

Erik Belfrage Mr. Erik Jean Christian Antoine Belfrage is Member of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. He worked as Swedish diplomat in Geneva, Washington, Bucharest, Beirut and Paris, Senior Vice President at SEB, advisor to Dr. Peter Wallenberg, advisor to the Chairman of Investor AB Jacob Wallenberg and to the Chairman of SEB Marcus Wallenberg, and Chairman and Partner at Consilio International AB. Currently, Mr. Belfrage is Chairman of several boards. He obtained an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Mehmet Bostan Mr. Mehmet Bostan is Member of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. Mr. Bostan worked as Senior Relationship Manager in BNP Ak Dresdner Bank A.S, Corporate Banking Manager at TSKB, Chief Representative of Dresdner Bank AG Turkey and Chief Financial Officer at Gunes Sigorta. He has served as a General Manager and Board Member of Vakif Emeklilik since 2010. He is also a Board Member of the Pension Monitoring Center and Turkish Tennis Federation. Mr. Bostan graduated from the International Relations, Faculty of Economics, in Istanbul University. He holds a MBA degree from Bilgi University.

Bekir Pakdemirli Mr. Bekir Pakdemirli is Member of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. In the last 10 years, Mr. Pakdemirli worked as Regional Manager of Middle East of a multinational company, General Manager of a ceramic company in Izmir and General Manager of a publicly listed food company. Currently, he is Business Development Manager of the company McCain and providing consultancy services on management, finance, efficiency and restructuring to the companies. Mr. Pakdemirli is a board member of Tarkem, historical Kemeralti inc, and he is a Trustees Board Member of Anatolia Foundation for Autism and member of Capital Market Investors Association. Mr. Pakdemirli presents weekly economic program at Ege TV. After graduating with a Bachelors degree from Bilkent University, Faculty of Business Administration, he completed his Masters degree in Management from Baskent University and PhD degree in Economics at Celal Bayar University.

Jan Rudberg Mr. Jan Erik Rudberg is Member of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors and an independent director of Kcell JSC, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hogia AB and Member of the Board of Directors (as an independent director) and Chairman of the Audit Committee of OJSC Megafon. From 1994 until 2003 he held a variety of managerial positions with Telia AB. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Tele2 AB, Executive Vice President of Nordbanken AB and Chief Executive Officer of Enator AB. Mr. Rudberg holds a business administration degree from the Gothenburg School of Economics, Sweden.

Mehmet Guler Mr. Mehmet Hilmi Guler is Independent Member of the Board of Turkcell Communication Services Inc. He worked as a project engineer and group chairman at TUSAS Aerospace Industries. He served as Vice President and Board Member of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Chairman and General Manager of Machines and Chemical Industries Board (MKEK), Chairman and Board Member of Etibank, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Board Member and Managing Director at ERDEMIR and IGDAS. He served as the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources at the 58, 59 and 60th Governments. Mr. Guler graduated from the Department of Metallurgy of Middle East Technical University where he also obtained his Masters and Doctorate degrees.