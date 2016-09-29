Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

Name Description

Frank Meysman Mr. Frank L. V. Meysman is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Thomas Cook Group PLC. Frank enjoyed a successful executive career in dynamic global brand companies, including Procter & Gamble between 1977 and 1986, Douwe Egberts between 1986 and 1990, and the Sara Lee Corporation between 1990 and 2003 where, from 1997, he was Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors. Since leaving Sara Lee, Frank has been a Non-Executive Director, including Chairman, of a number of public and private international companies. He is Chairman of JBC N.V. He is also an Independent Representative Director of Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) and Spadel S.A.

Peter Fankhauser Dr. Peter Fankhauser is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Thomas Cook Group plc. Peter Fankhauser has held a number of senior roles in the Thomas Cook Group over the last 15 years. In recognition of his success in turning around the UK business as MD for UK and Continental Europe, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in November 2013 and to Group Chief Executive Officer a year later. Peter has over 25 years of experience in the travel industry. Before joining Thomas Cook he was responsible for managing and growing the European division and overseas business of Kuoni and successfully turned around LTU, the third largest Tour Operator at the time, in Germany.

Michael Healy Mr. Michael J. Healy is no longer Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Thomas Cook Group Plc., effective 31 March 2018. Prior to joining Thomas Cook, Michael was Group Finance Director of Kwik Fit Group, where he played a key role in implementing a business development plan to reduce risk in a highly levered business. Michael has considerable international experience across a broad range of industries and was previously Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director of the Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Company Limited and subsequently Chief Financial Officer of ebookers plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Alice Marsden Ms. Alice Marsden is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Alice Marsden joined Thomas Cook in January 2014 as Group Senior Legal Counsel and was subsequently promoted to Head of Legal for the UK&I. She has since taken on the roles of Group Company Secretary and Group General Counsel. Prior to joining the Company, Alice was a senior associate at Latham & Watkins, a top tier global law firm. During her time at Latham & Watkins, Alice provided external legal support to the Thomas Cook Group and gained valuable business experience during a client secondment to a leading investment company in the UAE.

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Mr. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson is currently Chief Financial Officer of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and brings his deep experience of the global hotel industry to the Board. During a 13-year career at IHG, Paul has served in a number of senior financial roles and acted as Interim CEO of its former Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Jurgen Schreiber Mr. Jurgen Schreiber serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jurgen brings a breadth of international experience across retail and consumer goods including Chief Executive roles in both a publicly-listed company and large private companies. His experience includes customer-facing businesses across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. Jurgen is currently the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Aldo Group, Non-Executive Director with the Lidl & Schwarz Group and Deputy Chairman of Edcon.

Dawn Airey Ms. Dawn Airey is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook Group plc., since 1 October 2015. Dawn is currently the CEO of Getty Images, the world’s leading visual media company. Dawn has over 30 years of experience in the media industry and has held senior positions at some of the UK’s e media companies. She previously held the roles of Senior Vice President of Yahoo! EMEA, and President of CLT-UFA UK Television Limited within the RTL Group. Prior to this, she was Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Five TV, after joining the company from her role as Managing Director, Global Content at ITV plc. Between 2004 and 2008, she was also a Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc. She is Chief Executive Officer of Getty Images and Chair of the National Youth Theatre.

Annet Aris Ms. Annet Aris is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since July 1, 2014. Annet is Adjunct Professor of Strategy at INSEAD in France, a position she has held since 2003, where her focus is on the digital transformation of industries and companies. Before that she was a partner of McKinsey & Company in Germany where she was one of the leaders of its Travel and Transportation practice, and later, its Media practice. She has Various non-executive roles in Germany and The Netherlands, including: Board member and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees of ASR Netherlands N.V.; Board member of Jungheinrich AG; Board member and member of the Audit and Compensation Committees of ProSiebenSat1 AG; Board member and member of the Technology and Strategy Committee and the Remuneration Committee of ASML N.V.

Sukru Berkin Mr. Sukru Emre Berkin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook Group PLC. He has considerable experience across the technology sector and international markets and, being based in Turkey, he has vital knowledge of one of the key destinations for millions of our customers. Between 1993 and 2006, he held a number of senior positions at Microsoft, latterly as Chairman, Middle East & Africa and Vice-President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, where he led all aspects of Microsoft’s business in 79 countries. Since 2006, he has acted as Non-Executive Director to a broad range of technology companies including Alcatel Lucent Teletas Telekomunikasyon A.S. He is Non-Executive Director of Pegasus Airlines, Turkey’s leading low-cost carrier, listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Lesley Knox Ms. Lesley M. S. Knox is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Lesley has over 17 years of financial services experience along with extensive international experience. She is an experienced Non-Executive Director with a strong track record in remuneration and has held board positions in companies in consumer-oriented sectors including fast-moving consumer goods and retail. She previously served on the board of Alliance Trust PLC as Chairman, Hays plc as Senior Independent Director, and SABMiller plc as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. She is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee for Centrica plc. Chair of Grosvenor Group. Non-Executive Director of Legal & General Group Plc and a member of the Nominations, Remuneration and Audit Committees.

Warren Tucker Mr. Warren G. Tucker is Independent Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook Group Plc. He has significant experience in the travel industry, international business and strategic transformations. He was, from 2003 until May 2013, Chief Financial Officer of Cobham plc. He is a chartered accountant and has previously held senior finance positions at British Airways plc and Cable & Wireless plc. He also previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of PayPoint plc. He is Independent Non-Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Independent Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compliance Committee of Survitec Limited. Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office.