Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)

Name Description

Bruce Hack Mr. Bruce L. Hack has been Independent Chairman of the Board of Technicolor S.A. since February 27, 2017. He has been Vice Chairman of the Board since February 2016 and Lead Independent Director of the Company since May 2014. He has been Independent Director of the Company since February 17, 2010. He is Member of the Nominations and Governance Committee, as well as Chairman of the Strategy Committee. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BLH Venture, LLC. He is currently Chairman or Director on public and private boards including MiMedx Group, DemeRx and early/mid stage online media or video gaming firms. He is Director of Overwolf and Games for Change, Chairman of Gong! Mr. Hack was Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chief Corporate Officer of Activision Blizzard until 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Hack was Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi Games from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Hack also served as EVP, Development and Strategy, Vivendi Universal, from 2001 to 2003; Vice-Chairman of the Board, Universal Music Group, from 1998 to 2001; and Chief Financial Officer, Universal Studios, from 1995 to 1998. He joined the Seagram Company Ltd. in 1982 after serving as a trade negotiator at the United States Treasury in Washington, D.C. Among his roles at Seagram were Chief Financial Officer of Tropicana Products, Inc. and Director, Strategic Planning, at The Seagram Company Ltd. Mr. Hack graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance University of Chicago.

Frederic Rose Mr. Frederic Rose has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Technicolor S.A. since September 1, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He was Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors from April 27, 2009 to February 17, 2010. He joined the Company from Alcatel-Lucent, where he served from 1993 till 2008 and was President of that company's Europe, Asia and Africa Region and Member of Alcatel-Lucent's Executive Committee. Before this he was President of Alcatel-Lucent's Asia Pacific region. He also held the position of President of Alcatel Shanghai Bell, Alcatel-Lucent's joint venture in China. In total, he worked for 15 years at Alcatel-Lucent in the United States, Europe and Asia. He is Member of the Board of Directors and Vice-Chairman of Technicolor SFG Technology Co., Ltd.; President of Technicolor Inc. and Chairman of Technicolor Limited. Previously he was Director of Logica Plc., MediaNaviCo LLC and The Weinstein Company Holding LLC. He is a graduate in Foreign Affairs and Law from the University of Georgetown.

Michel Rahier Mr. Michel Rahier serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Connected Home – Operations Services & Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee at Technicolor S.A. He was appointed President of “Connected Home” Division in October 2011 and Deputy CEO in February 2015. He is also in charge of Global Operations for the Group including IT, Sourcing and Real Estate. He joined the Technicolor SA Executive Committee in April 2011 following his appointment as Executive Vice President, Operations Services & Transformation. Mr. Rahier was most recently Executive Vice-President Operations and member of the Management Committee at Alcatel-Lucent, in charge of the global company transformation. Prior to this, he was President of the Fixed Communications Group at Alcatel from 2005, then at Alcatel-Lucent, President of the Carrier Business Group in 2007. Mr. Rahier holds a Master and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Louvain as well as an MBA from Boston University.

Tim Sarnoff Mr. Tim Sarnoff serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Production Services and Member of the Executive Committee at Technicolor S.A. He joined Technicolor in 2009 and has been Member of the Executive Committee since 2014 and Deputy CEO since February 2015. In 2014 Mr. Sarnoff was appointed President of Technicolor’s Production Services Division, he had previously served as President of Technicolor Digital Productions since 2009. An industry veteran, prior to joining Technicolor Mr. Sarnoff was president of Sony Pictures Imageworks for 12 years, and previously created Warner Digital Studios as a division of Warner Bros., and shepherded the start-up and growth of Warner Bros. Animation. Mr. Sarnoff holds Bachelor’s Degrees in Psychology and in Journalism from Stanford University.

Esther Gaide Ms. Esther Gaide has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Technicolor S.A. since February 2015. She joined Technicolor in September 2011 before she became Deputy CFO in September 2012, after 5 years in The Havas Group as Deputy CFO and Group Human Resources Director and 12 years in the Bollore Group where she held various positions, first as Director of Internal Audit, CFO of Bollore Logistics Division, CFO of Bollore Africa Logistics Division and finally as Group controller. She began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in both Paris and London and Deloitte in both Paris and Los Angeles. Ms. Gaide is a graduate of ESSEC, a French business school, and is a French CPA.

Simon Hibbins Mr. Simon Hibbins serves as Executive Vice President, International Operations, Home Entertainment Services and Member of the Executive Committee at TECHNICOLOR S.A. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since 2016. Simon Hibbins joined Technicolor in 2000 as a result of Technicolor’s acquisition in Australia and since then has held various positions across Australia and Asia Pacific of increasing responsibility and in 2012 was appointed Senior Vice President of Technicolor Home Entertainment Services (HES) International business. Prior to joining Technicolor, he worked in various roles in the publishing and printing industry for News Corporation and Price Waterhouse in Corporate Finance. Hibbins holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and in 2008 completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

Vince Pizzica Mr. Vince Pizzica serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Technology at Technicolor S.A. He has been Head of Corporate Development and Technology since May 2014. In addition, he assumes responsibility for managing the Corporate Ventures investments and for Mergers & Acquisitions. Previously, he led the Digital Delivery Business Group. Vince Pizzica joined Technicolor in September 2008 as head of the Strategy, technology and Research corporate teams. Prior to joining Technicolor, he was in charge of Technology, Strategy & Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent for the EMEA and APAC regions. Over a 29-year career in the telecoms industry, his responsibilities included CTO for the APAC region at Alcatel-Lucent, General Manager of the Trusted Networks activity at Siemens in Australia and various roles in operations and technology at Telstra. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Institute of Engineers and a Master of Telecoms & Info Systems from the University of Essex in the U.K.

Cristina Gomila Ms. Cristina Gomila has been Head of Research & Innovation at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since 2014 and Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since 2016. She joined Technicolor in 2002 and has spent most of her career in the USA moving into different positions for strategy and management of R&D engineering teams with a focus on Consumer Electronics and Media & Entertainment markets. Gomila holds a M.S. degree in Telecom Engineering from the UPC (Spain) and a PhD degree from Mines ParisTech (France). Additionally, she has authored more than 60 granted patents and a large number of standard contributions and publications.

Sandra Carvalho Ms. Sandra Carvalho has served as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Technicolor S.A. since September 2013. She most recently spent four years at Bloomberg as Global Head of Marketing Strategy and Program Management for their core terminal business. During that time she led marketing for the launch of the Bloomberg Enterprise Solution Group, a new business venture. Prior to joining Bloomberg, she held several marketing responsibilities as Global Head of Marketing for Nokia`s Business Mobility group and Global Director of Marketing and Communications at BearingPoint Consultants. During her ten years at IBM, she also held senior marketing leadership positions in Global Services, Software Group and Corporate. She holds a degree in International Business from Fordham’s Marymount College.

Fabienne Brunet Ms. Fabienne Brunet has been Head of Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility and Member of the Executive Committee at Technicolor S.A. since June 2014. She joined Technicolor in 2009 as Senior Vice-President Corporate Human Resources. Prior to joining Technicolor, Mrs. Brunet was Vice-President Human Resources of Alcatel-Lucent’s Services Group. She began her career at Thomson-CSF before joining Alcatel-Alstom where she held the positions of General Secretary at Occidentale Medias and Human Resources Director at Express Group, and subsequently of Vice-President Group Internal Communications. Ms. Brunet holds a Master of Law degree and a Master of Science in Human Resources degree from Paris University.

Quentin Lilly Mr. Quentin Lilly has been Head of the Home Entertainment Services Division and Member of the Executive Committee of Technicolor S.A. since June 2014. He has been president of Technicolor Home Entertainment Services (HES) since 1999. Prior to this appointment, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within HES including Senior Vice President of Corporate Development as well as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Technicolor in 1994, Mr. Lilly spent approximately 10 years in the corporate finance sector as a member of the Investment Banking/Capital Markets Groups at Smith Barney and Crowell, Weedon & Co. Mr. Lilly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from California Polytechnic University.

Luis Martinez-Amago Mr. Luis Martinez-Amago has been President of Connected Home North America at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since October 2015 and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since January 2016. Coming to Technicolor from Alcatel-Lucent, Martinez-Amago has carried out multiple roles and responsibilities during the last 27 years. Most recently, he was the CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell in China. Prior to this, he spent several years as President of the Europe, CIS, Middle East and Africa region. Prior to that, he held the responsibility of several worldwide business divisions as its President, from Fixed Broadband Networks Division, to Applications Business Division, to Wireless Transmission Division. Before this, he was COO of the Integration and Services Division of the company. He holds a Technical degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the University La Salle, Barcelona; as well as PDD in General Management from IESE Business School.

Nathan Wappet Mr. Nathan Wappet has been Chief Operating Officer, Production Services and Member of the Executive Committee at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since 2016. Nathan Wappet joined Technicolor in 2013 in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Creative Services Division and became COO of the Production Services Division in 2014. Wappet has some 25 years’ experience in the IT&T industries with multinational companies such as Alcatel-Lucent and HP, as well Australia’s largest carrier, Telstra. He has significant operational experience, particularly in implementing large-scale integrations as well as bringing value to an organization through a Services-based model. Wappet holds an Honors degree in Electrical & Communications Engineering from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia and an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) from the Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM).

Birgit Conix Ms. Birgit Conix has been Independent Director of TECHNICOLOR S.A. since April 29, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee. She is, since October 2013, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Senior Leadership Team of Telenet, a Belgian stock listed cable company (BEL 20 index). Apart from the Finance function, she is responsible for investor relations, business intelligence, procurement, supply chain, real estate and facilities. Ms. Conix has 25 years of experience in finance across multiple industries, including cable and telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, automotive and scientific publishing. She held international assignments in Amsterdam, London, Queretaro (Mexico), Madrid, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. She was previously Regional Head of Finance for Heineken's Western European organization at their Amsterdam headquarters and was a member of Heineken's Western European Management Team and Global Finance Leadership Team. Prior to joining Heineken in 2011, Ms. Conix built her career at Johnson & Johnson, where she held different top-level international positions with growing responsibilities in finance, strategy and business operations. Ms. Conix holds a Master’s degree in Business economics from Tilburg University Netherlands, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Ana Garcia Fau Ms. Ana Garcia Fau has been Independent Director at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since April 29, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairowman of the Nominations and Governance Committee. Ana Garcia Fau, who currently is a Company Director, began her career in management consulting at McKinsey&Co in Madrid, Wolff Olins and the M&A Department of Goldman Sachs in London. She built her career at the Telefonica Group, serving as Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer of TPI-Paginas Amarillas (yellow pages and e-commerce) from 1997 until 2006. She was responsible for the international expansion of the company, business development and strategy, serving in parallel at the boards of Telfisa in Madrid, Publiguias in Chile, TPI in Brazil, Telinver in Argentina and TPI in Peru, amongst others. In 2006, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Yell for the Spanish and Latin-American businesses (2006-2014), expanding her role to the US Hispanic market, based in Houston, Texas. Since 2011, Ms. Garcia Fau was part of the International Executive Committee of Yell/Hibu that defined and executed the digital transformation of the group. In 2013, she was appointed Chief Global Strategy Officer of Hibu, responsible for strategic partnerships and digital strategy. She is Director of Eutelsat SA, Merlin Properties Socimi SA, Renovalia Energy Group SL and Gestamp Automocion SA. Ms. Garcia Fau is a graduate in Economics, Business Administration and Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE, E-3) in Spain, and holds an MBA from the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Melinda Mount Ms. Melinda J. Mount has been Independent Director at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since April 29, 2016. She is Chairwoman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remunerations Committee. She is the former President of Jawbone, a company that develops wearable technology. Prior to that she spent seven years at Microsoft in various finance and operational roles including Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Online Services division (Bing, MSN and the data centers) and the Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Entertainment & Device division (Xbox, Windows Phone, and Mediaroom). Prior to Microsoft, Ms. Mount spent nine years at Time Warner in various finance and strategy management leadership roles and spent eight years at Morgan Stanley as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions. She currently is on the Board of Directors of the Learning Care Group, the second largest day care provider in the US in terms of revenue, and advises a variety of start-ups on business strategy, business models and rapidly scaling operations. Ms. Mount has an MBA with distinction from Harvard and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board at Harvard Business School and the board of directors of the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Laura Quatela Ms. Laura G. Quatela has served as Independent Director at Technicolor S.A. since April 29, 2016. She has been Director of the Company since May 23, 2013. She is Member of the Nominations and Governance Committee and Chairwoman of the Remunerations Committee, as well as Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. She is Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Lenovo and Member of its Executive Committee. She is also co-founder of Quatela Lynch Intellectual Property LLC. She was the President of Eastman Kodak Co. from January 1, 2012 to February 2014. In January 2011, Laura Quatela was appointed General Counsel and elected a Senior Vice President. In January 2008, she was appointed Chief intellectual property Officer and retained this role in tandem with her duties leading the company's Legal organization. Previously, Laura Quatela was Managing Director, intellectual property transactions, and was responsible for directing strategic cross-licensing and royalty-bearing licensing activities for the company, including developing Kodak’s digital capture licensing program. Laura Quatela joined Kodak in 1999 and held various positions in the company’s Legal and Finance departments. Prior to joining Kodak, Laura Quatela worked for Clover Capital Management, Inc., SASIB Railway GRS, and Bausch & Lomb Inc. In private law practice, she was a defense litigator specializing in mass tort cases. Laura Quatela is a graduate of Denison University, B.A., International Politics (1979) and Case Western Reserve University School of Law, J.D. (1982).

Hilton Romanski Mr. Hilton Romanski has been Independent Director at TECHNICOLOR S.A. since November 2015. He is also Member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Hilton Romanski is Senior Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc. where he is leading investments, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and manages strategic partnerships. In his previous role, Mr. Romanski was with the Strategy Office of Cisco where he drove the mergers and acquisition strategy. Prior to joining Cisco in 2001, Mr. Romanski held several positions at J.P. Morgan, including in the Technology, Media and Telecom group and co-founded J.P. Morgan’s West Coast telecom practice. He previously worked in J.P. Morgan’s New York headquarters where he was an M&A specialist.