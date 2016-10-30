Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

Name Description

Isabelle Marcoux Ms. Isabelle Marcoux serves as Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. Ms. Isabelle Marcoux is Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. since February 16, 2012. Previously, she was Vice Chair of the Board since 2007 and Vice President, Corporate Development of Transcontinental Inc. since 2004. Between 1997 and 2004, she held the positions of Director, Mergers and Acquisitions and Director, Legal Affairs of the Corporation. Before joining Transcontinental, Ms. Marcoux was a lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a law firm. In November 2015, Ms. Marcoux was appointed as a director of the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Furthermore, in 2016, Ms. Marcoux will co–chair the campaign of Centraide of Greater Montreal; In 2015, she was co-chair of the Leaders Circle Campaign for Centraide of Greater Montreal and participated in L’Effet A, an innovative program for women based on the premise that ambition changes the equation. Ms. Marcoux has co-chaired several fundraising campaigns, including the Fondation Tel-Jeunes, as well as many fundraising events, including for the Young Musicians of the World Foundation, the Montreal Children’s Hospital Gala in 2013, the Grand Bal des Vins- Coeurs for the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation in 2011 and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball in 2009. In 2015, Ms. Marcoux received the “Mercure Leadership Germaine-Gibara” award, Large Company category, for her exceptional contribution as a businesswoman. In 2014, she was named to the prestigious list of Canada’s Top 50 Business Leaders by Power & Influence magazine. In 2010 and 2012, Ms. Marcoux received the prestigious Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100TM award. In 2010, Ms. Marcoux was named “Personality of the week” by La Presse and Radio–Canada and, in 2007, she was a recipient of Canada’s Top 40 under 40TM award.

Francois Olivier Mr. Francois Olivier serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Olivier was named Chief Operating Officer in September 2007. Prior thereto, he acted as President, Printing Products and Services Sector of Transcontinental Inc. from 2005 until 2007 and Senior Vice President, Newspaper Group of TC Transcontinental Printing from 1999 until 2005. Mr. Olivier is a member of the Board of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. In 2014, He acted as Chair of the fundraising event for Portage, an organization dedicated to helping people with a drug addiction reintegrate themselves into society; he was also, for a number of years, a member of the honorary committee for this organization. Mr. Olivier is also a member of the Major Donors Cabinet for the campaign of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Nelson Gentiletti Mr. Nelson Gentiletti serves as Chief Financial and Development Officer of Transcontinental Inc. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer from 2002 until 2005 and then Chief Operating Officer from 2005 until 2011 at Transat A.T. Inc. (a tourism company). In addition to taking over the financial management of Transcontinental, he will be responsible for the strategic planning process and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and information technology. As well, in his new position, he will ensure that the sound financial management that characterizes Transcontinental continues. Mr. Gentiletti's mandate will also involve setting up a structure to improve financial and administrative procedures, as well as overseeing the upgrading of information technology function in order to support the corporation's growth. After a number of years as a senior financial executive in companies in the insurance and telecommunications sectors, He became vice-president and chief financial officer at Unican Security Systems Ltd. He then joined BCE Emergis as vice-president and chief financial officer, before moving to Transat AT in 2002. Mr. Gentiletti is a graduate of Concordia University and McGill University in Montreal. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, and sits on the board of directors of Groupe Sportscene Inc. (which operates La Cage aux sports restaurants), KnowledegeOne and St. Mary's Hospital Foundation in Montreal.

Brian Reid Mr. Brian Reid serves as President - TC Transcontinental Printing and TC Transcontinental Packaging of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Reid also joins Transcontinental Inc.'s Senior Management Committee. Previously, He was Senior Vice-President, Catalog and Magazine Group, Transcontinental Printing, a position he had held since 2003. Mr. Reid has completed a Bachelor of Administration, and has been a Certified Management Accountant since 1986.

Katya Laviolette Ms. Katya Laviolette serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of Transcontinental Inc. From January 2009 until May 2011, she was Vice President, People and Culture at Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (a national public broadcaster), from July 2007 until January 2009, Ms. Laviolette was Vice President, Human Resources at Alcan Inc. (an aluminium production company) and from May 2003 until July 2007, she was Vice President, Human Resources at TC Media.

Donald LeCavalier Mr. Donald LeCavalier serves as Senior Vice President - Finance of Transcontinental Inc. Prior to joining the Corporation as Treasurer in 2006, Mr. LeCavalier was Treasurer of Transat A.T. Inc. (a tourism company) from August 2000 until April 2006.

Benoit Guilbault Mr. Benoit Guilbault serves as Chief Information Officer of Transcontinental Inc. From April 2010 until April 2013, Mr. Guilbault was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Acceo Solutions (IT solutions company) and, from March 2008 until February 2010, he was Chief Information Officer for Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (an institutional investor).

Brigitte Lepine Ms. Brigitte Lepine serves as Vice President - Innovation and Strategy of Transcontinental Inc. Prior to joining the Corporation as Senior Director, Strategic Planning in September 2007, Ms. Lepine was Investment Fund Director from 2006 to August 2007 and Assistant Vice President and Director, Strategic Planning and Project Management for New Ventures from 2004 to 2006 at Cirque du Soleil Inc. (an entertainment company).

Martin Longchamps Mr. Martin Longchamps serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of Transcontinental Inc. Prior Mr. Longchamps served as Vice President - Mergers and Acquisitions since June 2010 untill 2016. From February 2005 until June 2010, he held various positions at EdgeStone Capital Partners (a private equity investment fund), including as partner.

Isabelle Cote Ms. Isabelle Cote serves as Corporate Controller of Transcontinental Inc. Previously, Ms. Cote was Senior Director, Accounting and Financial Information at the Cirque du Soleil (an artistic entertainment company) since August 2005.

Andre Bolduc Mr. Andre Bolduc serves as Director - Internal Audit of Transcontinental Inc. Previously, Mr. Bolduc held the position of Principal Internal Auditor of the Corporation since July 2004 and Internal Auditor since November 2000.

Christine Desaulniers Mrs. Christine Desaulniers serves as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Transcontinental Inc. From 1987 to November 2005, Mrs. Desaulniers had been partner at the Montreal office of the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP.

Isabelle Lamarre Mrs. Isabelle Lamarre serves as Assistant General Counsel, Assistant Corporate Secretary of Transcontinental Inc. Prior to joining the Corporation in May 2007 as Director, Legal Affairs and Assistant Corporation Secretary, Mrs. Lamarre was a partner at the Montreal office of the law firm Lavery, de Billy LLP.

Richard Fortin Mr. Richard Fortin serves as Lead Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Fortin is a corporate director. From October 2008 until September 2011, he was Chairman of the Board of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. a company operating convenience stores and road transportation fuel retail. From 1984 until October 2008, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Previously, Mr. Fortin had more than 13 years of experience with several major financial institutions. The last position he held was that of Vice President, Québec, for Société Générale (Canada).

Katherine Chartrand Ms. Katherine Chartrand serves as Director - External Communications of the company. From August 2015 until May 2016, she was Public Relations Director of Cogeco Connexion (a telecommunications company). Previously, she was Director, Internal and External Communications of TC Media from October 2010 until August 2015.

Yves Leduc Mr. Yves Leduc is Director of the Company. Mr. Yves Leduc joined Velan Inc. as President in January 2015 and also became its Chief Executive Officer in 2017. Previously employed at BRP for 16 years, he held various senior management positions, including Vice President General Manager of the North America division as of 2006. During his previous mandates, Mr. Leduc worked at McKinsey & Company as a management consultant where he carried out projects in North America and Europe, and as a lawyer with Stikeman Elliott in Montreal. A man of active involvement, particularly in the areas of education and culture, he currently serves on the board of Orford Music and, until recently, on the boards of Corporation etudes-sports (Studies and Sports Corporation) of the Universite de Sherbrooke and the Accelerator for the creation of technological businesses group of the Universite de Sherbrooke. A lawyer by training, he is a graduate of the Universite de Montreal and of Columbia University in New York.

Nathalie Marcoux Ms. Nathalie Marcoux serves as Non-Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Ms. Marcoux, a chartered accountant, is Vice President, Finance of Capinabel Inc., a private management company, since 2001. From 1996 until 2001, she held various positions at Transcontinental Inc., including Director of Investor Relations between 2000 and 2001, member of the finance reengineering team from 1998 until 2000 and of the internal audit team from 1996 until 1998. Before then, from 1993 until 1996, Ms. Marcoux was an auditor with Ernst & Young, a chartered accounting firm. Ms. Marcoux is President of the Rémi-Marcoux Entrepreneurial Track, a member of the committee of the Carmelle and Rémi-Marcoux Chair in Arts Management and a Governor of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales of the University of Montréal. Ms. Marcoux is Vice-Chair of Anges Québec, a network of private investors that invest capital and expertise in promising start-up companies with high growth potential and a member of the advisory committee of Tandemlaunch, a fund that scouts, accelerates and commercializes early stage technologies from the world’s top universities in close partnership with major consumer electronic brands. From 2012 until 2014, she was a member of the jury of the Québec region for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and was a member of the national jury in 2014.

Pierre Marcoux Mr. Pierre Marcoux serves as Non-Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Marcoux is Senior Vice President, Business Information Solutions and Education of TC Media since November 2012. From June 2009 until November 2012, he was Senior Vice President Business and Consumer Solutions Group of TC Media and Vice President, Business Solutions and Book Publishing Group of TC Media from 2006 until June 2009. From 2004 to 2006, he was assistant publisher and Editor in Chief of Les Affaires, a newspaper belonging to TC Media. Prior thereto, he worked as a reporter, section manager and assistant editor before being appointed business development manager for the business publications of TC Media. From 1997 to 1999, he was a reporter for Bloomberg News, in Washington, D.C., then for the Hamilton Spectator, in Ontario. Mr. Marcoux sits on the board of directors of corporations held by the Corporation in partnership with others, including Cedrom-SNI Inc. He also sits on the board of directors of Vividata, an organization measuring audience for print and digital media. In 2015, Mr. Marcoux was an honorary ambassador of A Brilliant Night, the first fundraising event for the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital. He was also an ambassador of the Celebrate Life event for the benefit of On the Tip of the Toes Foundation, an organization helping young people with cancer regain their well-being by facing the challenge of an exceptional therapeutic adventure expedition.

Remi Marcoux Mr. Remi Marcoux C.M. O.Q. F.C.A. serves as Non-Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Marcoux, founder of Transcontinental, is director of Transcontinental. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. from March 2004 until February 2012. Prior thereto, he held the positions of Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, which he founded in 1976. Mr. Marcoux's social involvement supports several causes; notably, he acted as Co–President of the 2006 fundraising campaign for Centraide of Greater Montreal. Mr. Marcoux sits on the Human Resources Committee of the Montreal Heart Institute. In 2012, he received the “Prix de carrière” given by the Québec Employers Council and, in 2013, he received the Medal of Honour of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation for his generosity, involvement and dedication to the Foundation. The outstanding Achievement Award FCPA was presented to Mr. Marcoux in 2014, in recognition of his professional achievements and his extensive personal commitment. In 2013, Mr. Marcoux was the instigator of the Rémi-Marcoux Entrepreneurial Track of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales of the University of Montréal; he sits on their advisory committee and assumed, together with Transcontinental, its financing. In addition, the École des Hautes Études Commerciales has designated its arts management foundation the Carmelle and Rémi-Marcoux Chair in Arts Management in recognition of his support. Since 2004, Mr. Marcoux is a member of the International Advisory Committee of HEC Montréal. Founding member of the Council of Associate Governors of the Université de Montréal, he is also a member of such council since 2004. In October 2007, Mr. Marcoux was inducted as a Member of the Order of Canada in recognition for his contribution to the vitality of the economic sector and the growth of communities and, in 2008, was inducted as an Officer of the National Order of Québec.

Jacynthe Cote Ms. Jacynthe Cote serves as Independent Director of the company. She is a corporate director with close to 30 years of business experience, mainly at Rio Tinto Alcan, the global leader in aluminum. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan from 2009 to 2014. Previously, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan's Primary Metal business group, following Rio Tinto's acquisition of Alcan Inc. in October 2007. She joined Alcan in 1988 and held various management positions over the years. Ms. Cote holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Universite Laval in Quebec City. She joined the boards of the Royal Bank of Canada and Finning International in 2014, and the board of Suncor Energy in 2015. She is a member of the advisory boards of the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital and the McGill-HEC Montreal EMBA. She also serves on the boards of directors of Allo Prof and the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Montreal.

Anna Martini Ms. Anna Martini, FCA. serves as Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Ms. Martini is President of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a specialty apparel global retailer, since 2004. From 1985 until 2004, she worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a professional services firm, including as audit and advisory services partner since 1996. She was also the retail industry leader from 1996 to 2004. Ms. Martini is a board member of Retail Council of Canada since 2007, is Vice-Chair of the Board of the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation and is a member of the Montreal Chapter of the International Women's Forum since 2010.

Mario Plourde Mr. Mario Plourde serves as Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Plourde is President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades Inc. (which manufactures, converts and markets packaging and tissue products) since 2013. He was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Inc. in 2011. Over the years, he occupied different positions, including Plant Manager and General Manager in the plastics sector, Vice- President and Chief Operating Officer, and later President, of Cascades Specialty Products Group, in Canada and in the United States. Mr. Plourde plays a key role in various organizations, associations and social efforts. He is actively involved in the community. In 2012, he was recognized with the award Prix bâtisseur - the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau (a foundation for pediatric cancer research).

Jean Raymond Mr. Jean Raymond serves as Independent Director of the Company. Since 2010, Mr. Raymond has served as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets - Quebec of CIBC World Markets Inc. a business offering products and services aimed at capital markets, securities, brokerage and asset management. With his extensive professional background spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Raymond has solid financial expertise as well as proven experience in mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Jean Raymond joined CIBC World Markets Inc. in 1996 as Managing Director, Investment Banking before taking on his current position in 2010. Throughout his career, he also worked with other leading institutions, notably as Senior Vice-President and Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department of Levesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc. (now National Bank Financial Ltd.) from 1988 to 1996, and as a Senior Manager at Thorne Ernst & Whinney (now KPMG LLP) from 1981 to 1987. Mr. Raymond is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV). He is a member of the Board of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and a member of its Investment Committee. He is also a member of the cabinet of the 2016-2020 Major Fundraising Campaign of the Institut Pacifique, the Healing More Better Major Fundraising Campaign of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, and the 2014-2020 Major Fundraising Campaign of the Old Brewery Mission.

Francois Roy Mr. Francois R. Roy serves as Independent Director of Transcontinental Inc. Mr. Roy is a corporate director since June 2010. He was Vice Principal (Administration and Finance) of McGill University from June 2007 until June 2010. From March 2000 until May 2003, he was Chief Financial Officer of Telemedia Corporation, a private portfolio company. Prior thereto, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. from August 1998 until March 2000, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avenor Inc. from August 1997 until July 1998.